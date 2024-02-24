All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
NASCAR Cup Atlanta
Interview

Kyle Busch felt "disgraceful" fuel-saving in Daytona 500

A number of NASCAR drivers expressed their frustration this week with the fuel-saving strategy most teams employed in this year’s Daytona 500 but most aren’t sure there is a viable solution to the problem.

Jim Utter
Jim Utter
Upd:
Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro

Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro

David Rosenblum / NKP / Motorsport Images

There is some debate whether the issue is even a “problem” that needs to be addressed but when NASCAR officials said publicly last week the sanctioning body was “reviewing” it, the attention magnified.

Kyle Busch, for one, was not happy with how the race strategy played out on Monday’s rain-delayed 500.

“I believe it’s a problem,” Busch said. “The start of the race last weekend for the Daytona 500 – we’re all sitting around there running half-throttle; not passing and just riding in a line.

“I felt disgraceful, myself, being a race car driver – wanting to go fast, lead laps and win the Daytona 500, and that was our strategy that we had to employ at the start of the race because everybody was doing it.”

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, Chili's Catch-a-Rita Chevrolet Camaro, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, Zone Chevrolet Camaro, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, Celsius Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

More so than in recent seasons, teams elected to ask their drivers to save fuel – almost from the beginning of the race – as a way to help gain track position during green flag pit stops when they could spend less time on pit road.

There were times – especially in the first two stages – when cars were running laps three seconds or more slower than typical.

“I felt bad for the fans. This is not good for them,” Busch said. “It’s not what I want to be doing. But when you kind of get in that situation, I don’t know what you do.

“The third lane could have developed. It was so early in the race; nobody wanted to develop a third lane. It’s a 500-mile race, we don’t want to blow everything up in the first stage, right?

“But somebody could have just pulled out into the outside lane and literally just ran to the front and done whatever they wanted to do. So, I was surprised nobody did that.”

What's the solution?

The issue became more prominent in part because the 500 featured fewer cautions than normal and its common multi-car wrecks were missing until late in the final stage.

In addition, tire wear is usually non-existent on superspeedway races, which means teams that do make green flag stops are often taking just fuel-only.

Most drivers said they were sure there was a “solution” to the issue, although Busch suggested the use of smaller fuel cells – which would produce more pit stops – could alter the strategy play.

“You’re going to be going all out as much as you can and making sure that you’re not fuel saving in order to do the leapfrog strategy,” Busch said.

“But then you put your pit crew and the guys on pit road in more danger – you put twice as much emphasis on doing all of that. So, who knows?”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Michael McDowell earns first NASCAR Cup pole in 467th start
Next article Shane van Gisbergen "stoked" after third-place finish at Atlanta

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Jim Utter
More from
Jim Utter
Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte October testing

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Kyle Busch
More from
Kyle Busch
With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race With new team, Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Truck race

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

NASCAR Truck
Atlanta

Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta Busch kicks off five-race NASCAR Truck schedule at Atlanta

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Prime
Prime
General

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21 Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 30-21

Richard Childress Racing
More from
Richard Childress Racing
Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

NASCAR XFINITY
Atlanta

Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win Austin Hill stretches fuel, steals Atlanta Xfinity win

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona Austin Hill wins third straight NASCAR Xfinity opener at Daytona

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

NASCAR XFINITY
Daytona

Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th Jesse Love on pole for Daytona NASCAR Xfinity race; SVG 5th

Latest news

Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta Ryan Blaney "can't complain" after losing by 0.003s at Atlanta

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish Daniel Suarez wins wild Atlanta Cup race in three-wide photo finish

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

F1 Formula 1

Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024 Unwanted F1 records that could be broken or extended in 2024

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

NAS NASCAR Cup
Atlanta

Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation Joey Logano faces severe NASCAR penalty for glove safety violation

Prime

Discover prime content
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
By James Newbold

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
By Charles Bradley

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

Prime
Prime
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global