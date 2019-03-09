Sign in
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Phoenix / Practice report

Joey Logano keeps Team Penske out front in final Cup practice

Joey Logano keeps Team Penske out front in final Cup practice
By:
14m ago

Team Penske remained a cut above the NASCAR Cup Series teams heading into Sunday’s race at ISM Raceway.

Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Joey Logano, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Shell Pennzoil
Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Pole Sitter Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang MoneyLion
Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, Ford Mustang Jimmy John's

Penske drivers Joey Logano and Ryan Blaney, who won the pole for Sunday’s race, topped the leaderboard in Saturday’s final practice session at Phoenix.

Logano led the way with an average lap speed of 137.794 mph followed by Blaney (137.221 mph) and Kevin Harvick (136.685 mph), who won the most recent race at Phoenix in November.

Kyle Busch was fourth and Aric Almirola completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 are Brad Keselowski, Jimmie Johnson, Kurt Busch, Austin Dillon and Clint Bowyer.

Logano (136.137 mph) also had the fastest average speed among all the drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps. He was followed by Harvick, Almirola, Blaney and Keselowski, respectively, in that category.

About 10 minutes into the session, NASCAR displayed a caution after fluid was reported on the track. It appeared to have come from the No. 15 Chevrolet of Ross Chastain.

Track officials had to spread speedy dry through Turns 3 and 4 and down the backstretch to clean up the oil. The track returned to green with about 13 minutes left in the session.   

Keselowski was forced to sit out the final 15 minutes of the 50-minute session for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 49 26.126     137.794
2 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 52 26.235 0.109 0.109 137.221
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 51 26.338 0.212 0.103 136.685
4 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 58 26.387 0.261 0.049 136.431
5 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 47 26.408 0.282 0.021 136.322
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 30 26.421 0.295 0.013 136.255
7 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 54 26.431 0.305 0.010 136.204
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 56 26.441 0.315 0.010 136.152
9 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 54 26.452 0.326 0.011 136.096
10 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 40 26.458 0.332 0.006 136.065
11 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 59 26.486 0.360 0.028 135.921
12 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 50 26.489 0.363 0.003 135.905
13 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 37 26.497 0.371 0.008 135.864
14 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 35 26.498 0.372 0.001 135.859
15 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 42 26.514 0.388 0.016 135.777
16 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 44 26.518 0.392 0.004 135.757
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 43 26.521 0.395 0.003 135.741
18 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 48 26.525 0.399 0.004 135.721
19 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 48 26.565 0.439 0.040 135.517
20 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 45 26.569 0.443 0.004 135.496
21 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 32 26.582 0.456 0.013 135.430
22 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 44 26.614 0.488 0.032 135.267
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 46 26.616 0.490 0.002 135.257
24 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 36 26.715 0.589 0.099 134.756
25 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 30 26.720 0.594 0.005 134.731
26 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 34 26.758 0.632 0.038 134.539
27 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 45 26.772 0.646 0.014 134.469
28 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 18 26.775 0.649 0.003 134.454
29 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 52 26.787 0.661 0.012 134.394
30 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 20 26.810 0.684 0.023 134.278
31 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 24 26.897 0.771 0.087 133.844
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 22 26.981 0.855 0.084 133.427
33 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 19 27.346 1.220 0.365 131.646
34 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 8 27.935 1.809 0.589 128.871
35 52 Bayley Currey  Ford 9 28.081 1.955 0.146 128.201
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Phoenix
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter

