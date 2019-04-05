Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Bristol / Practice report

Team Penske leads the way in Friday's Cup practice at Bristol

shares
comments
Team Penske leads the way in Friday's Cup practice at Bristol
By:
1h ago

Ryan Blaney, who has led more than 100 laps in his last two starts at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, was fastest in Friday’s practice session.

Blaney and Penske teammate, Joey Logano, topped the 50-minute Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series session as all three Penske drivers finished in the top-six.

Blaney’s average lap speed of 129.614 mph topped Logano (128.882 mph) with Erik Jones in third (128.865 mph). Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 are Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Clint Bowyer.

Blaney has yet to earn a win at Bristol, but led 100 laps in last spring’s race before crashing out and led 121 laps last August before finishing a career-best seventh at the track.

Nearly 17 minutes into the session a caution was displayed for fluid, which was apparently dropped on the track by Quin Hoff in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch, who won last season’s spring and fall Bristol races, respectively, ended up 14th and 12th fastest.

Team Penske (three) and Joe Gibbs Racing (four) have won all of the Cup series races so far this season.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 13 14.804     129.614
2 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 17 14.888 0.084 0.084 128.882
3 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 20 14.890 0.086 0.002 128.865
4 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 16 14.905 0.101 0.015 128.735
5 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 15 14.908 0.104 0.003 128.709
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 13 14.926 0.122 0.018 128.554
7 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 18 14.929 0.125 0.003 128.528
8 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 26 14.929 0.125 0.000 128.528
9 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 15 14.969 0.165 0.040 128.185
10 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 13 14.974 0.170 0.005 128.142
11 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 11 14.978 0.174 0.004 128.108
12 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 14 14.980 0.176 0.002 128.091
13 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 18 14.989 0.185 0.009 128.014
14 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 17 15.005 0.201 0.016 127.877
15 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 33 15.016 0.212 0.011 127.784
16 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 13 15.021 0.217 0.005 127.741
17 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 22 15.039 0.235 0.018 127.588
18 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 22 15.044 0.240 0.005 127.546
19 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 20 15.047 0.243 0.003 127.520
20 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 16 15.070 0.266 0.023 127.326
21 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 24 15.073 0.269 0.003 127.300
22 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 21 15.106 0.302 0.033 127.022
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 24 15.122 0.318 0.016 126.888
24 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 24 15.125 0.321 0.003 126.863
25 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 39 15.159 0.355 0.034 126.578
26 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 20 15.169 0.365 0.010 126.495
27 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 18 15.189 0.385 0.020 126.328
28 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 22 15.257 0.453 0.068 125.765
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 24 15.317 0.513 0.060 125.273
30 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 14 15.371 0.567 0.054 124.832
31 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 26 15.413 0.609 0.042 124.492
32 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 25 15.432 0.628 0.019 124.339
33 51 United States Gray Gaulding  Chevrolet 14 15.697 0.893 0.265 122.240
34 52 Bayley Currey  Ford 12 15.726 0.922 0.029 122.014
35 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 5 15.976 1.172 0.250 120.105
36 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 17 16.382 1.578 0.406 117.129
37 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 14 17.068 2.264 0.686 112.421
Next article
Full NASCAR Bristol spring weekend schedule

Previous article

Full NASCAR Bristol spring weekend schedule
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Bristol
Drivers Ryan Blaney
Teams Team Penske
Author Jim Utter
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Unprecedented short circuit caused Leclerc's engine problem
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Unprecedented short circuit caused Leclerc's engine problem

4h ago
Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice Article
IndyCar

Barber IndyCar: Rosenqvist leads disrupted opening practice

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP Article
Formula 1

Red Bull targets fix for aero issues by Spanish GP

Latest videos
Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

Apr 2, 2019
NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Mar 28, 2019

News in depth
Team Penske leads the way in Friday's Cup practice at Bristol
NASCAR Cup

Team Penske leads the way in Friday's Cup practice at Bristol

Full NASCAR Bristol spring weekend schedule
NASCAR Cup

Full NASCAR Bristol spring weekend schedule

Darrell Waltrip to retire from FOX broadcast booth after 2019
NASCAR Cup

Darrell Waltrip to retire from FOX broadcast booth after 2019

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.