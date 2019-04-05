Team Penske leads the way in Friday's Cup practice at Bristol

Blaney and Penske teammate, Joey Logano, topped the 50-minute Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series session as all three Penske drivers finished in the top-six.

Blaney’s average lap speed of 129.614 mph topped Logano (128.882 mph) with Erik Jones in third (128.865 mph). Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 are Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Chase Elliott, Daniel Suarez and Clint Bowyer.

Blaney has yet to earn a win at Bristol, but led 100 laps in last spring’s race before crashing out and led 121 laps last August before finishing a career-best seventh at the track.

Nearly 17 minutes into the session a caution was displayed for fluid, which was apparently dropped on the track by Quin Hoff in the No. 77 Chevrolet.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch, who won last season’s spring and fall Bristol races, respectively, ended up 14th and 12th fastest.

Team Penske (three) and Joe Gibbs Racing (four) have won all of the Cup series races so far this season.