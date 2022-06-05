NASCAR Cup Gateway race results: Logano wins

Listen to this article

It was Logano's 29th career win, with Kyle Busch and brother Kurt Busch rounded out the top-three.

The race was slowed by ten cautions and saw 12 lead changes between nine different drivers.

All eyes were on Ross Chastain for most of the race as he got into it with Denny Hamlin and later Chase Elliott. Both drivers retaliated.

Stage 1 was won by Austin Cindric while Kurt Busch took the Stage 2 win.

