Previous / Larson fastest in Coke 600 NASCAR Cup practice, then wrecks Next / Denny Hamlin takes Coke 600 pole as Toyota sweeps first two rows
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte Results

NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Coke 600 qualifying results

Denny Hamlin leads a Toyota 1-2-3-4 in Coca-Cola 600 qualifying.

Listen to this article

Hamlin secured his 34th career pole at 183.680mph. 

Kurt Busch, who drives for Hamlin's 23XI Racing team, just missed out on P1 by 0.003s, taking the outside pole for Sunday's race.

Six of the seven Toyota drivers in the field were in the pole round of qualifying and locked out the first two rows on the grid. 

Chris Buescher (Group A) and Ryan Blaney (Group B) were the first drivers below the cut line at the end of the opening round of qualifying.

Kyle Larson and Corey LaJoie did not set a time and will start from the rear of the field, following incidents during practice.

Top-10 Starters

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.399     183.680
2 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 29.402 0.003 0.003 183.661
3 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 29.403 0.004 0.001 183.655
4 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 29.427 0.028 0.024 183.505
5 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.520 0.121 0.093 182.927
6 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 29.621 0.222 0.101 182.303
7 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 29.623 0.224 0.002 182.291
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 29.638 0.239 0.015 182.199
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 29.643 0.244 0.005 182.168
10 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 29.820 0.421 0.177 181.087

Group A

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 45 United States Kurt Busch Toyota 1 29.459     183.306
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 29.577 0.118 0.118 182.574
3 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 1 29.652 0.193 0.075 182.113
4 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 29.655 0.196 0.003 182.094
5 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 1 29.861 0.402 0.206 180.838
6 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 1 29.914 0.455 0.053 180.517
7 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 1 29.929 0.470 0.015 180.427
8 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 1 29.929 0.470 0.000 180.427
9 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 1 29.946 0.487 0.017 180.325
10 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 29.994 0.535 0.048 180.036
11 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 30.020 0.561 0.026 179.880
12 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 1 30.020 0.561 0.000 179.880
13 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 1 30.232 0.773 0.212 178.619
14 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 1 30.469 1.010 0.237 177.229
15 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 1 30.958 1.499 0.489 174.430
16 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 1 58.599 29.140 27.641 92.152
17 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet          
18 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet        

Group B

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 29.452     183.349
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 29.462 0.010 0.010 183.287
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 1 29.466 0.014 0.004 183.262
4 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 29.535 0.083 0.069 182.834
5 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 29.584 0.132 0.049 182.531
6 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 1 29.617 0.165 0.033 182.328
7 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 1 29.701 0.249 0.084 181.812
8 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 1 29.721 0.269 0.020 181.690
9 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 29.725 0.273 0.004 181.665
10 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 1 29.760 0.308 0.035 181.452
11 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 1 29.822 0.370 0.062 181.074
12 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 1 29.865 0.413 0.043 180.814
13 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 1 29.868 0.416 0.003 180.796
14 15 United States Ryan Preece Ford 1 30.141 0.689 0.273 179.158
15 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 1 30.188 0.736 0.047 178.879
16 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 1 30.223 0.771 0.035 178.672
17 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 1 30.317 0.865 0.094 178.118
18 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 1 30.729 1.277 0.412 175.730
19 50 United States Kaz Grala Chevrolet 1 31.884 2.432 1.155 169.364
