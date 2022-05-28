NASCAR Cup Series 2022 Coke 600 practice results

Listen to this article

Larson led the way at 182.50mph, however, he will not have a shot at the pole. After going quickest, he found the wall and sustained right-side damage. The team has opted to fix the car, so he will not take part in qualifying.

Corey LaJoie and Ryan Preece also spun during practice. Kaz Grala was the center of a bizarre incident when the hood came up on his No. 50 car and wrapped around the windshield.

Austin Cindric was the top driver in Group B, and ranked fourth overall on the time sheets.