NASCAR 2023 Gateway schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Round 15 of the 2023 season takes the NASCAR Cup Series to World Wide Technology Raceway, just east of St. Louis, Missouri.

Nick DeGroot
By:

Ryan Blaney snapped a 59-race winless streak with his victory in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. He became the tenth different winner of the 2023 season and capped off a huge weekend for Team Penske, who also won the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 with Josef Newgarden.

The NASCAR Cup Series now heads to WWT Raceway where Blaney's teammate Joey Logano is the defending race winner.

This week, Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott was suspended for one race after right-hooking Denny Hamlin into the outside wall at Charlotte. Neither driver was injured in the violent crash. Hamlin called for Elliott's suspension immediately following the crash.

Corey LaJoie, who is just outside of the playoffs, will replace him behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet this weekend. Carson Hocevar will be making his NASCAR Cup Series debut as a result, taking over the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet from LaJoie.

On Wednesday, NASCAR issued serious L3-level penalties against the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford of Chase Briscoe for counterfeiting parts. They lost 120 driver and owner points, 25 playoff points, were fined $250,000, and crew chief John Klausmeier was suspended for the next six races.

The regular season points standings have tightened up considerably. Ross Chastain remains in control, but just one point ahead of Blaney. In fact, there are just 17 points separating the top-six drivers in the standings.

Read Also:
Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Race winner Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, Ford Mustang

Photo by: Matthew T. Thacker / NKP / Motorsport Images

What is the NASCAR at Gateway and Portland schedule?

(Schedule is tentative and subject to change)

Friday, June 2

6:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series practice (Gateway) - FS1

6:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Gateway) - FS1

Saturday, June 3

10:00 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series practice (Gateway) - FS1 

10:45 a.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series qualifying (Gateway) - FS1 

11:30 a.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series practice (Portland) -N/A

12:00 p.m. ET – NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland) - FS1

1:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Truck Series race (160 laps at Gateway) - FS1

4:30 p.m. ET - NASCAR Xfinity Series race (75 laps at Portland) - FS1 

Sunday, June 4

3:30 p.m. ET – NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race (240 laps at Gateway) – FS1

How can I watch?

  • Date: Sunday, June 4
  • TV show start time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • Stages/Laps: (45/95/100) - 240 laps
  • TV channel: FS1 | TSN 3/5 (Canada)
  • Live stream: FOX Sports streaming; fuboTV
  • Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Zane Smith, RFK Racing, Acronis Ford Mustang, Josh Bilicki, Spire Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro and Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro

Zane Smith, RFK Racing, Acronis Ford Mustang, Josh Bilicki, Spire Motorsports, Zeigler Auto Group Chevrolet Camaro and Daniel Suarez, TrackHouse Racing, Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet Camaro

Photo by: Nigel Kinrade / NKP / Motorsport Images

Who is racing at Gateway?

36 cars are on the entry list with no open entries. With Elliott suspended, LaJoie will become the third different driver behind the wheel of the No. 9 HMS Chevrolet this year. Hocevar makes his Cup debut in the No. 7 Spire entry, and Gray Gaulding makes his first Cup start in nearly three years, driving the No. 15 RWR Ford.

No.

Driver

Team

Manufacturer

1

Ross Chastain

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet

2

Austin Cindric

Team Penske

Ford

3

Austin Dillon

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

4

Kevin Harvick

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

5

Kyle Larson

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

6

Brad Keselowski

RFK Racing

Ford

7

Carson Hocevar

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

8

Kyle Busch

Richard Childress Racing

Chevrolet

9

Corey LaJoie

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

10

Aric Almirola

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

11

Denny Hamlin

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

12

Ryan Blaney

Team Penske

Ford

14

Chase Briscoe

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

15

 Gray Gaulding

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

16

AJ Allmendinger

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

17

Chris Buescher

RFK Racing

Ford

19

Martin Truex Jr.

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

20

Christopher Bell

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

21

Harrison Burton

Wood Brothers Racing

Ford

22

Joey Logano

Team Penske

Ford

23

Bubba Wallace

23XI Racing

Toyota

24

William Byron

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

31

Justin Haley

Kaulig Racing

Chevrolet

34

Michael McDowell

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

38

Todd Gilliland

Front Row Motorsports

Ford

41

Ryan Preece

Stewart Haas Racing

Ford

42

Noah Gragson

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

43

Erik Jones

Petty GMS Motorsports

Chevrolet

45

Tyler Reddick

23XI Racing

Toyota

47

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

JTG Daugherty Racing

Chevrolet

48

Alex Bowman

Hendrick Motorsports

Chevrolet

51

J.J. Yeley

Rick Ware Racing

Ford

54

Ty Gibbs

Joe Gibbs Racing

Toyota

77

Ty Dillon

Spire Motorsports

Chevrolet

78

BJ McLeod

Live Fast Motorsports

Ford

99

Daniel Suarez

Trackhouse Racing Team

Chevrolet
