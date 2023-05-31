NASCAR slams SHR with huge penalties for counterfeiting parts
NASCAR has issued massive penalties against the No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing team of Chase Briscoe.
NASCAR has announced serious L3-level penalties against Briscoe and team after they reportedly made and utilized counterfeit parts on the Next Gen car. It is the first L3 penalty issued during the Next Gen era and one of the largest penalties in NASCAR history.
NASCAR cited the following sections of the rulebook when issuing the penalties: "Sections 14.1.C&F: Overall Assembled Vehicle Rules; 14.6.A: Underwing; 14.6.3.B: Engine Panel."
The result is the loss of 120 driver and owner points, as well as 25 playoff points.
Crew chief John Klausmeier has been fined $250,000 and suspended for the next six points-paying races. He will not be permitted to return until the July 23rd race weekend at Pocono.
Briscoe was 17th in the regular season points standings and just four points outside of the playoffs. This points deduction drops him outside the top-30, likely facing a must-win situation now.
The No. 14 car was one of several taken back to the NASCAR R&D Center after the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
Stewart-Haas Racing will not appeal. Statement from the team: “We had a quality control lapse and a part that never should’ve been on a car going to the racetrack ended up on the No. 14 car at Charlotte. We accept NASCAR’s decision and will not appeal.”
