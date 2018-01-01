Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Dover II / Practice report

Kyle Larson fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Jim Utter
By: Jim Utter
1h ago

Kyle Larson was fastest in Saturday’s final NASCAR Cup Series practice session as he continued to look for his first series win at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Larson, who was also fastest in Friday’s session, topped the final one-hour, 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 159.011 mph.

“I’m thinking the No. 4 car (Kevin Harvick) may be better than we are but I think we are very good,” Larson said after the practice. “We are a close second to him. I thought we would have had a good shot at the pole if we had qualified yesterday.

“So far, the weekend has gone well and I hope we have a good shot on Sunday.”

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest (157.343 mph) and Erik Jones was third (157.095 mph). Aric Almirola was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Harvick.

Harvick had the best average speed over the entire 77 laps he ran. Joey Logano completed the most laps (95).

Three drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session – Landon Cassill and Harrison Rhodes for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend and B.J. McLeod for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 87 22.640     159.011
2 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 69 22.880 0.240 0.240 157.343
3 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 74 22.916 0.276 0.036 157.095
4 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 66 22.958 0.318 0.042 156.808
5 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 80 22.995 0.355 0.037 156.556
6 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 67 23.000 0.360 0.005 156.522
7 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 61 23.012 0.372 0.012 156.440
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 67 23.020 0.380 0.008 156.386
9 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 57 23.058 0.418 0.038 156.128
10 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 77 23.112 0.472 0.054 155.763
11 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 59 23.114 0.474 0.002 155.750
12 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 77 23.122 0.482 0.008 155.696
13 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 95 23.122 0.482 0.000 155.696
14 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 61 23.140 0.500 0.018 155.575
15 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 72 23.167 0.527 0.027 155.393
16 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 80 23.170 0.530 0.003 155.373
17 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 74 23.181 0.541 0.011 155.300
18 6 United States Matt Kenseth  Ford 49 23.192 0.552 0.011 155.226
19 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 63 23.197 0.557 0.005 155.192
20 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 95 23.226 0.586 0.029 154.999
21 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 83 23.231 0.591 0.005 154.965
22 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 63 23.251 0.611 0.020 154.832
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 58 23.259 0.619 0.008 154.779
24 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 65 23.266 0.626 0.007 154.732
25 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 76 23.267 0.627 0.001 154.726
26 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 62 23.300 0.660 0.033 154.506
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 62 23.321 0.681 0.021 154.367
28 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 51 23.412 0.772 0.091 153.767
29 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 59 23.476 0.836 0.064 153.348
30 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 85 23.498 0.858 0.022 153.205
31 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 49 23.508 0.868 0.010 153.139
32 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 57 23.821 1.181 0.313 151.127
33 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 40 23.830 1.190 0.009 151.070
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 57 24.054 1.414 0.224 149.663
35 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 37 24.130 1.490 0.076 149.192
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 31 24.218 1.578 0.088 148.650
37 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 24 24.341 1.701 0.123 147.899
38 52 United States Harrison Rhodes  Chevrolet 9 24.620 1.980 0.279 146.223
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 29 24.923 2.283 0.303 144.445

Take a virtual lap around the 'Monster Mile' with the No. 18 Toyota Camry of Kyle Busch, courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now.

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Dover II
Drivers Kyle Larson
Author Jim Utter
Article type Practice report

