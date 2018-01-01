Kyle Larson fastest in final NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Larson, who was also fastest in Friday’s session, topped the final one-hour, 20-minute session with an average lap speed of 159.011 mph.

“I’m thinking the No. 4 car (Kevin Harvick) may be better than we are but I think we are very good,” Larson said after the practice. “We are a close second to him. I thought we would have had a good shot at the pole if we had qualified yesterday.

“So far, the weekend has gone well and I hope we have a good shot on Sunday.”

Denny Hamlin was second-fastest (157.343 mph) and Erik Jones was third (157.095 mph). Aric Almirola was fourth and Chase Elliott completed the top-five.

Rounding out the Top 10 were Kurt Busch, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch and Harvick.

Harvick had the best average speed over the entire 77 laps he ran. Joey Logano completed the most laps (95).

Three drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of the session – Landon Cassill and Harrison Rhodes for being late to pre-race inspection last weekend and B.J. McLeod for twice failing pre-qualifying inspection on Friday.

