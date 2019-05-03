Kurt Busch tops blistering first NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Busch’s average lap speed of 168.445 mph set a blistering pace for the 50-minute session, which saw 23 drivers post speeds faster than the track’s qualifying record.

Brad Keselowski set the record in 2014 with an average lap speed of 164.444 mph.

Larson ended up second (168.106 mph) and Kevin Harvick was third (167.950 mph). William Byron and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

“Good job boys,” Busch said over his team radio after posting the fast lap.

“It feels like it’s fast – the most downforce, the most power on the smallest track we go to with it,” Busch said in a later interview. “We’ve got to back it up later in qualifying.”

Rounding out the top-10 are Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers posted fast speeds in the top-10.

Four drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of Friday’s practice – Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher and Cody Ware for being late into inspection last weekend and Kurt Busch for having multiple inspection failures last weekend.