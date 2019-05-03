Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Dover / Practice report

Kurt Busch tops blistering first NASCAR Cup practice at Dover

Kurt Busch tops blistering first NASCAR Cup practice at Dover
34m ago

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kurt Busch and Kyle Larson led the way in Friday’s first NASCAR Cup Series practice at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.

Busch’s average lap speed of 168.445 mph set a blistering pace for the 50-minute session, which saw 23 drivers post speeds faster than the track’s qualifying record.

Brad Keselowski set the record in 2014 with an average lap speed of 164.444 mph.

Larson ended up second (168.106 mph) and Kevin Harvick was third (167.950 mph). William Byron and Ryan Blaney completed the top-five.

“Good job boys,” Busch said over his team radio after posting the fast lap.

“It feels like it’s fast – the most downforce, the most power on the smallest track we go to with it,” Busch said in a later interview. “We’ve got to back it up later in qualifying.”

Rounding out the top-10 are Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chase Elliott and Jimmie Johnson.

All four Hendrick Motorsports drivers posted fast speeds in the top-10.

Four drivers had to sit out the final 15 minutes of Friday’s practice – Ross Chastain, Chris Buescher and Cody Ware for being late into inspection last weekend and Kurt Busch for having multiple inspection failures last weekend.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 11 21.372     168.445
2 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 11 21.415 0.043 0.043 168.106
3 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 9 21.435 0.063 0.020 167.950
4 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 11 21.474 0.102 0.039 167.645
5 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 11 21.474 0.102 0.000 167.645
6 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 11 21.491 0.119 0.017 167.512
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 14 21.493 0.121 0.002 167.496
8 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 9 21.535 0.163 0.042 167.170
9 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 11 21.536 0.164 0.001 167.162
10 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 10 21.548 0.176 0.012 167.069
11 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 11 21.571 0.199 0.023 166.891
12 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 10 21.601 0.229 0.030 166.659
13 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 11 21.606 0.234 0.005 166.620
14 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 11 21.615 0.243 0.009 166.551
15 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 11 21.618 0.246 0.003 166.528
16 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 14 21.622 0.250 0.004 166.497
17 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 14 21.645 0.273 0.023 166.320
18 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 15 21.670 0.298 0.025 166.128
19 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 13 21.693 0.321 0.023 165.952
20 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 13 21.702 0.330 0.009 165.883
21 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 15 21.737 0.365 0.035 165.616
22 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 15 21.750 0.378 0.013 165.517
23 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 10 21.764 0.392 0.014 165.411
24 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 16 21.917 0.545 0.153 164.256
25 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 11 21.917 0.545 0.000 164.256
26 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 19 22.023 0.651 0.106 163.465
27 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 12 22.036 0.664 0.013 163.369
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 15 22.054 0.682 0.018 163.236
29 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 15 22.056 0.684 0.002 163.221
30 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 28 22.075 0.703 0.019 163.080
31 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 29 22.089 0.717 0.014 162.977
32 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 19 22.139 0.767 0.050 162.609
33 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 3 22.935 1.563 0.796 156.965
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 10 23.013 1.641 0.078 156.433
35 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 24 23.569 2.197 0.556 152.743
36 51 Cody Ware  Ford 15 23.638 2.266 0.069 152.297
37 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 13 24.002 2.630 0.364 149.988

 

Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule

Full 2019 Dover spring race weekend schedule
About this article

