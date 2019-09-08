NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup / Indianapolis / Qualifying report

Kevin Harvick beats Menard to Brickyard 400 pole

shares
comments
Kevin Harvick beats Menard to Brickyard 400 pole
By:
Sep 8, 2019, 3:38 PM

Kevin Harvick and Paul Menard – two former winners of the event – will lead the field to green in Sunday’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Harvick’s average lap speed of 185.766 mph went up midway through Sunday morning’s qualifying session and withstood a late challenge from Menard to give Harvick his third career pole in the Brickyard 400.

He won the event from the pole in 2003. The pole is his fifth of the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season and 30th of his career.

“I just have to thank everyone on our team for everything that they do. I thought we had a good car yesterday in race trim. In practice, we never did any qualifying stuff,” Harvick said. 

“I think clean air is the strategy by handling is going to come into play at some point. We saw that after about Lap 10 yesterday (in the Xfinity race), we saw who’s cars were pushing and not pushing. You’re going to have to hang on to them the best that you can in the beginning of a run to be fast.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on the tire wear to see if we can do two-tire (stops). So, there’s a number of things that will come into play today and hopefully we can finish where we start.”

Harvick hasn’t finished worse than eighth in his last five starts at Indy.

Menard – who won the Brickyard 400 in 2011 for his only Cup series win – ended up second (185.724 mph) for his best start of the season and Clint Bowyer – who is fighting to make the playoff field – was third (185.277 mph). 

Joey Logano will line up fourth and Jimmie Johnson – trying to keep his playoff streak alive – starts fifth.

Rounding out the top-10 starters are Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Ryan Blaney and Aric Almirola.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 48.448   185.766
2 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 48.459 0.011 185.724
3 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 48.576 0.128 185.277
4 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 48.598 0.150 185.193
5 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 48.601 0.153 185.181
6 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 48.628 0.180 185.079
7 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 48.707 0.259 184.778
8 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 48.723 0.275 184.718
9 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 48.733 0.285 184.680
10 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 48.750 0.302 184.615
11 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 48.751 0.303 184.612
12 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 48.799 0.351 184.430
13 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 48.828 0.380 184.320
14 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 48.880 0.432 184.124
15 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 48.905 0.457 184.030
16 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 48.929 0.481 183.940
17 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 48.932 0.484 183.929
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 48.973 0.525 183.775
19 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 48.974 0.526 183.771
20 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 49.008 0.560 183.643
21 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 49.044 0.596 183.509
22 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 49.107 0.659 183.273
23 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 49.170 0.722 183.038
24 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 49.198 0.750 182.934
25 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 49.217 0.769 182.864
26 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 49.229 0.781 182.819
27 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 49.260 0.812 182.704
28 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 49.415 0.967 182.131
29 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 49.439 0.991 182.043
30 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 49.565 1.117 181.580
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 49.618 1.170 181.386
32 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 49.697 1.249 181.097
33 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 49.826 1.378 180.629
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 50.174 1.726 179.376
35 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford 50.491 2.043 178.250
36 27 United States Ryan Sieg  Chevrolet 50.884 2.436 176.873
37 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 50.954 2.506 176.630
38 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Ford 51.134 2.686 176.008
39 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Ford 51.429 2.981 174.999
40 54 United States J.J. Yeley  Chevrolet 51.550 3.102 174.588
Ryan Newman: "Good things need to turn into great things"

Ryan Newman: "Good things need to turn into great things"
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Indianapolis
Drivers Kevin Harvick
Author Jim Utter

