NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Pocono II
26 Jul
-
28 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Race in
22 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Next event in
5 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
19 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
26 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
NASCAR Cup / Qualifying report

Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole

shares
comments
Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 11:09 PM

One of the last cars to qualify, Brad Keselowski knocked Kevin Harvick from the pole of Saturday night’s NASCAR playoff race at Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

Harvick had just laid down a lap which looked good enough to earn his third consecutive pole at the short track when Keselowski followed up with an average lap speed of 127.185 mph to claim the top spot for the Federated Auto Parts 400.

Harvick ended up second (126.559 mph) and Chase Elliott was third (126.174 mph). Kyle Busch and Clint Bowyer rounded out the top-five.

The pole is the third this season for Keselowski, 17th of his NASCAR Cup Series career and second at Richmond. In his only previous start from the pole at Richmond in 2014, he also won the race.

“It was really good. I didn’t really know what to expect since we didn’t do a qualifying run in practice, but we have had some phenomenal short-run speed here the two or three years here,” Keselowski said. 

“We haven’t necessarily qualified all that well but when race comes in the short runs we can really make some steam and it showed that here in qualifying. I hope we have the long-run speed because I think there will be a lot of long runs in the race, but certainly qualifying up front, getting the first pit stall and all the things that go with it are certainly great for our team.

“Went all of last year and didn’t have a pole and this year we have three. I’m really proud of my team and happy for us.”

The rest of the top-10 starters are Denny Hamlin, Aric Almirola, Martin Truex Jr. – who the spring Richmond race – Kurt Busch and Jimmie Johnson.

Johnson is the only non-playoff driver to qualify in the top-10.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 21.229   127.185
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 21.334 0.105 126.559
3 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 21.399 0.170 126.174
4 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 21.411 0.182 126.103
5 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 21.417 0.188 126.068
6 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 21.442 0.213 125.921
7 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 21.509 0.280 125.529
8 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 21.526 0.297 125.430
9 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 21.563 0.334 125.214
10 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 21.569 0.340 125.180
11 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 21.585 0.356 125.087
12 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 21.598 0.369 125.012
13 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 21.605 0.376 124.971
14 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 21.609 0.380 124.948
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 21.612 0.383 124.931
16 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 21.617 0.388 124.902
17 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 21.631 0.402 124.821
18 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 21.640 0.411 124.769
19 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 21.655 0.426 124.683
20 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 21.660 0.431 124.654
21 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 21.699 0.470 124.430
22 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 21.702 0.473 124.412
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 21.737 0.508 124.212
24 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 21.747 0.518 124.155
25 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 21.808 0.579 123.808
26 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 21.865 0.636 123.485
27 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 21.873 0.644 123.440
28 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 21.896 0.667 123.310
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 21.910 0.681 123.231
30 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 21.960 0.731 122.951
31 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 22.061 0.832 122.388
32 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 22.124 0.895 122.039
33 52 United States J.J. Yeley  Ford 22.262 1.033 121.283
34 51 United States Austin Theriault  Chevrolet 22.329 1.10 120.919
35 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 22.350 1.121 120.805
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 22.455 1.226 120.240
37 53 United States Spencer Boyd  Chevrolet 22.584 1.355 119.554
38 27 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 22.654 1.425 119.184
Next article
Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"

Previous article

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Drivers Brad Keselowski
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Richmond II

Richmond II

19 Sep - 21 Sep
Race Starts in
22 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
14 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 20 Sep
17:35
11:35
Final Practice Fri 20 Sep
19:35
13:35
Qualifying Fri 20 Sep
00:05
18:05
Race Sat 21 Sep
01:30
19:30
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fined for Hamilton fuel temperature breach

2
Formula 1

Spa F2 crash lessons could be rushed into 2020 F1 rules

3
Formula 1

Perez: Magnussen ignored "gentleman's agreement" in practice

4
MotoGP

Marquez's Aragon pace "hurts" MotoGP rivals

5
MotoGP

Marquez took "very big" Aragon practice crash risk

Latest videos

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12 02:36
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye - In Theaters September 12

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip 01:57
NASCAR Cup

Blink of an Eye exclusive clip

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio 01:48
NASCAR Cup

Martin Truex Jr. at Dover and Montoya at Mid-Ohio

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS 01:39
NASCAR Cup

Hamlin’s Texas victory and Penske honored by IMS

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know 01:49
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR 2020: what you need to know

Latest news

Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole
NAS

Keselowski tops Harvick for Richmond Cup pole

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"
NAS

Daniel Hemric wants his next NASCAR move to be "a big one"

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond
NAS

Truex tops Friday's final Cup practice at Richmond

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice
NAS

Chris Buescher is surprise leader of Friday's first Cup practice

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins
F1

Gallery: All of Juan Pablo Montoya's top-level wins

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.