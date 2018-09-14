Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
NASCAR Cup / Las Vegas II / Practice report

Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas

shares
comments
Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas
Nick DeGroot
By: Nick DeGroot
Sep 14, 2018, 7:07 PM

Joey Logano set the pace in the opening practice session of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Logano's 189.653mph lap led the way among playoff contenders and was also the fastest of all.

Fellow Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola were not far behind with laps of 189.460mph and 188.864mph. Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.

Jamie McMurray was the top non-playoff driver in tenth on the speed charts.

Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers, clocking in 21st.

Very few drivers ran more than ten laps during the opening practice with Ty Dillon running the most at 18.

The session went incident-free, but there were several practice holds (listed below).

15-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection twice:  No. 3 (Darlington); No. 7 (Bristol)

Late to inspection: No. 42; No. 51

Missing the rookie meeting: No. 15

30-minute holds

Failed pre-race inspection three or more times at Indianapolis: No. 78; No. 19

Cla # Driver 4506 Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 5 28.473     189.653
2 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 5 28.502 0.029 0.029 189.460
3 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 5 28.592 0.119 0.090 188.864
4 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 5 28.626 0.153 0.034 188.640
5 41 United States Kurt Busch  Ford 5 28.702 0.229 0.076 188.140
6 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 7 28.714 0.241 0.012 188.062
7 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 7 28.730 0.257 0.016 187.957
8 78 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 5 28.765 0.292 0.035 187.728
9 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 5 28.773 0.300 0.008 187.676
10 1 United States Jamie McMurray  Chevrolet 5 28.779 0.306 0.006 187.637
11 31 United States Ryan Newman  Chevrolet 9 28.781 0.308 0.002 187.624
12 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 5 28.799 0.326 0.018 187.507
13 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 5 28.839 0.366 0.040 187.246
14 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 5 28.847 0.374 0.008 187.195
15 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 7 28.872 0.399 0.025 187.032
16 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 5 28.905 0.432 0.033 186.819
17 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 5 28.908 0.435 0.003 186.800
18 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 5 28.952 0.479 0.044 186.516
19 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 5 28.959 0.486 0.007 186.471
20 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 10 28.965 0.492 0.006 186.432
21 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 8 29.002 0.529 0.037 186.194
22 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 5 29.016 0.543 0.014 186.104
23 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 13 29.097 0.624 0.081 185.586
24 47 United States A.J. Allmendinger  Chevrolet 12 29.119 0.646 0.022 185.446
25 6 United States Trevor Bayne  Ford 7 29.154 0.681 0.035 185.223
26 32 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Ford 5 29.176 0.703 0.022 185.084
27 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 5 29.179 0.706 0.003 185.065
28 95 United States Regan Smith  Chevrolet 10 29.297 0.824 0.118 184.319
29 19 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Toyota 3 29.301 0.828 0.004 184.294
30 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 18 29.357 0.884 0.056 183.943
31 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 16 29.810 1.337 0.453 181.147
32 96 United States Jeffrey Earnhardt  Toyota 8 30.452 1.979 0.642 177.328
33 23 United States J.J. Yeley  Toyota 6 30.580 2.107 0.128 176.586
34 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 5 30.781 2.308 0.201 175.433
35 72 United States Corey Lajoie  Chevrolet 9 30.852 2.379 0.071 175.029
36 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 4 31.045 2.572 0.193 173.941
37 99 United States Kyle Weatherman  Chevrolet 3 31.347 2.874 0.302 172.265
38 7 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 3 31.374 2.901 0.027 172.117
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 4 31.634 3.161 0.260 170.702
40 51 United States B.J. McLeod  Ford        

Take a virtual lap around Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the No. 78 Toyota Camry of Martin Truex Jr., courtesy of NASCAR Heat 3, which you can order now:

Next NASCAR Cup article
Dale Jr. has a "little itch to scratch" in racing return at Richmond

Previous article

Dale Jr. has a "little itch to scratch" in racing return at Richmond

Next article

Kevin Harvick: "Why is the championship race at Homestead every year?"

Kevin Harvick: "Why is the championship race at Homestead every year?"
Load comments

About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Las Vegas II
Drivers Joey Logano
Teams Team Penske
Author Nick DeGroot
Article type Practice report

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Latest videos
Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history 01:16
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Blaney survives a wild finish and Hailie Deegan makes history

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers 02:52
NASCAR Cup

Massive pileup in Turn 1 collects multiple playoff drivers

News in depth
SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval:
NASCAR Cup

SMI's Marcus Smith on Roval: "I feel like this is unique to Charlotte"

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up:
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch on Turn 1 pile-up: "I guess all of us are just stupid"

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it
NASCAR Cup

Truex fuming after Roval finish, calling it "last corner desperation"

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.