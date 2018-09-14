Joey Logano leads first Cup practice from Las Vegas
Joey Logano set the pace in the opening practice session of the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Logano's 189.653mph lap led the way among playoff contenders and was also the fastest of all.
Fellow Ford drivers Kevin Harvick and Aric Almirola were not far behind with laps of 189.460mph and 188.864mph. Erik Jones and Kurt Busch rounded out the top-five.
Jamie McMurray was the top non-playoff driver in tenth on the speed charts.
Jimmie Johnson was the slowest of the 16 playoff drivers, clocking in 21st.
Very few drivers ran more than ten laps during the opening practice with Ty Dillon running the most at 18.
The session went incident-free, but there were several practice holds (listed below).
15-minute holds
Failed pre-race inspection twice: No. 3 (Darlington); No. 7 (Bristol)
Late to inspection: No. 42; No. 51
Missing the rookie meeting: No. 15
30-minute holds
Failed pre-race inspection three or more times at Indianapolis: No. 78; No. 19
|Cla
|#
|Driver
|4506
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|5
|28.473
|189.653
|2
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|5
|28.502
|0.029
|0.029
|189.460
|3
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford
|5
|28.592
|0.119
|0.090
|188.864
|4
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|5
|28.626
|0.153
|0.034
|188.640
|5
|41
|Kurt Busch
|Ford
|5
|28.702
|0.229
|0.076
|188.140
|6
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|7
|28.714
|0.241
|0.012
|188.062
|7
|11
|Denny Hamlin
|Toyota
|7
|28.730
|0.257
|0.016
|187.957
|8
|78
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Toyota
|5
|28.765
|0.292
|0.035
|187.728
|9
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|5
|28.773
|0.300
|0.008
|187.676
|10
|1
|Jamie McMurray
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.779
|0.306
|0.006
|187.637
|11
|31
|Ryan Newman
|Chevrolet
|9
|28.781
|0.308
|0.002
|187.624
|12
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.799
|0.326
|0.018
|187.507
|13
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.839
|0.366
|0.040
|187.246
|14
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Ford
|5
|28.847
|0.374
|0.008
|187.195
|15
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|Ford
|7
|28.872
|0.399
|0.025
|187.032
|16
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|5
|28.905
|0.432
|0.033
|186.819
|17
|21
|Paul Menard
|Ford
|5
|28.908
|0.435
|0.003
|186.800
|18
|3
|Austin Dillon
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.952
|0.479
|0.044
|186.516
|19
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|5
|28.959
|0.486
|0.007
|186.471
|20
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|10
|28.965
|0.492
|0.006
|186.432
|21
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|8
|29.002
|0.529
|0.037
|186.194
|22
|38
|David Ragan
|Ford
|5
|29.016
|0.543
|0.014
|186.104
|23
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|13
|29.097
|0.624
|0.081
|185.586
|24
|47
|A.J. Allmendinger
|Chevrolet
|12
|29.119
|0.646
|0.022
|185.446
|25
|6
|Trevor Bayne
|Ford
|7
|29.154
|0.681
|0.035
|185.223
|26
|32
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Ford
|5
|29.176
|0.703
|0.022
|185.084
|27
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Ford
|5
|29.179
|0.706
|0.003
|185.065
|28
|95
|Regan Smith
|Chevrolet
|10
|29.297
|0.824
|0.118
|184.319
|29
|19
|Daniel Suarez
|Toyota
|3
|29.301
|0.828
|0.004
|184.294
|30
|13
|Ty Dillon
|Chevrolet
|18
|29.357
|0.884
|0.056
|183.943
|31
|43
|Darrell Wallace Jr.
|Chevrolet
|16
|29.810
|1.337
|0.453
|181.147
|32
|96
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Toyota
|8
|30.452
|1.979
|0.642
|177.328
|33
|23
|J.J. Yeley
|Toyota
|6
|30.580
|2.107
|0.128
|176.586
|34
|15
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|5
|30.781
|2.308
|0.201
|175.433
|35
|72
|Corey Lajoie
|Chevrolet
|9
|30.852
|2.379
|0.071
|175.029
|36
|00
|Landon Cassill
|Chevrolet
|4
|31.045
|2.572
|0.193
|173.941
|37
|99
|Kyle Weatherman
|Chevrolet
|3
|31.347
|2.874
|0.302
|172.265
|38
|7
|Reed Sorenson
|Chevrolet
|3
|31.374
|2.901
|0.027
|172.117
|39
|66
|Timmy Hill
|Toyota
|4
|31.634
|3.161
|0.260
|170.702
|40
|51
|B.J. McLeod
|Ford
About this article
|Series
|NASCAR Cup
|Event
|Las Vegas II
|Drivers
|Joey Logano
|Teams
|Team Penske
|Author
|Nick DeGroot
|Article type
|Practice report