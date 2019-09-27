NASCAR Cup
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II / Practice report

Jimmie Johnson tops incident-marred practice; Hamlin wrecks

shares
comments
Jimmie Johnson tops incident-marred practice; Hamlin wrecks
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 5:13 PM

Jimmie Johnson saved his best for last, topping Friday’s practice session on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the final moments.

Johnson, who wrecked with Martin Truex Jr. battling for the lead on the last lap of last year’s Roval race, posted an average lap speed of 103.152 mph at the conclusion of the 50-minute session.

Kyle Larson ended up second (103.088 mph) and William Byron was third (102.453 mph). Clint Bowyer and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top-five.

Competing the top-10 were Chase Elliott, Erik Jones, Daniel Suarez, Ryan Preece and Ryan Blaney.

About nine minutes into the session, Parker Kligerman made contact with the Turn 1 wall to bring out a caution. 

Kligerman’s team eventually decided to move to a backup car and he will have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

With 22 minutes in, Denny Hamlin spun off Turn 5 and slammed into the tire barrier doing extensive damage to his No. 11 Toyota. His team moved to a backup car which means Hamlin will also have to start Sunday’s race from the rear of the field.

 

“I just put us behind the eight-ball here,” Hamlin said. “It stinks but I think our backup car will be fine and we’ll have a good race on Sunday.”

Joe Nemechek hit the wall in the inner loop about 32 minutes into the session to bring out another caution. He was able to drive back to pit road.

With less than five minutes left in the session, Bubba Wallace spun through Turn 5 to bring out another caution. 

Austin Cindric drove Front Row Motorsports’ No. 34 Ford in the practice session, subbing for regular driver Michael McDowell. He ended up 24th fastest.

McDowell was transported to a local hospital Friday morning suffering from abdominal pain.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 13 1'20.968     103.152
2 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 10 1'21.018 0.050 0.050 103.088
3 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 11 1'21.520 0.552 0.502 102.453
4 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 15 1'21.555 0.587 0.035 102.409
5 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 14 1'21.562 0.594 0.007 102.401
6 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 13 1'21.717 0.749 0.155 102.206
7 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 10 1'21.837 0.869 0.120 102.057
8 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 10 1'21.954 0.986 0.117 101.911
9 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 13 1'22.148 1.180 0.194 101.670
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 9 1'22.207 1.239 0.059 101.597
11 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 10 1'22.208 1.240 0.001 101.596
12 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 15 1'22.351 1.383 0.143 101.420
13 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 8 1'22.383 1.415 0.032 101.380
14 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 15 1'22.447 1.479 0.064 101.301
15 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 13 1'22.475 1.507 0.028 101.267
16 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 14 1'22.685 1.717 0.210 101.010
17 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 6 1'22.850 1.882 0.165 100.809
18 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 8 1'22.940 1.972 0.090 100.699
19 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 16 1'23.165 2.197 0.225 100.427
20 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 12 1'23.205 2.237 0.040 100.379
21 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 12 1'23.232 2.264 0.027 100.346
22 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 16 1'23.334 2.366 0.102 100.223
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 15 1'23.436 2.468 0.102 100.101
24 34 United States Austin Cindric  Ford 15 1'23.479 2.511 0.043 100.049
25 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 6 1'23.585 2.617 0.106 99.922
26 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 11 1'23.719 2.751 0.134 99.762
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 11 1'23.860 2.892 0.141 99.595
28 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 12 1'23.963 2.995 0.103 99.472
29 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 13 1'24.086 3.118 0.123 99.327
30 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 15 1'24.671 3.703 0.585 98.641
31 51 United States Cody Ware  Chevrolet 8 1'24.752 3.784 0.081 98.546
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 10 1'24.833 3.865 0.081 98.452
33 96 United States Parker Kligerman  Toyota 3 1'25.392 4.424 0.559 97.808
34 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 11 1'25.457 4.489 0.065 97.733
35 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet 2 1'25.535 4.567 0.078 97.644
36 52 United States Garrett Smithley  Chevrolet 5 1'26.355 5.387 0.820 96.717
37 53 United States Josh Bilicki  Chevrolet 4 1'26.934 5.966 0.579 96.073
38 77 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet 4 1'30.845 9.877 3.911 91.937
39 66 United States Timmy Hill  Toyota 4 3'37.263 2'16.295 2'06.418 38.442
40 27 United States Joe Nemechek  Chevrolet 2 8'08.446 6'47.478 4'31.183 17.099
NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub
About this article

Series NASCAR Cup
Event Charlotte II
Drivers Jimmie Johnson
Author Jim Utter

Race hub

Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
13 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
09:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
13:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
08:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
11:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
11:30
14:30
Standings

