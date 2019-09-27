NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub

McDowell, who drives the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, first visited the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday morning before then being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Team Penske Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric took over the driving duties of McDowell’s car in Friday’s practice session.

The team released the following statement on Twitter, announcing that McDowell will be back in the car for qualifying.