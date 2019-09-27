NASCAR Cup
Watkins Glen
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan II
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol II
15 Aug
-
17 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Indianapolis
06 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Richmond II
19 Sep
-
21 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
27 Sep
-
29 Sep
Qualifying in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
R
NASCAR Cup
Dover II
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Next event in
6 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
11 Oct
-
13 Oct
Next event in
13 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Next event in
20 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Next event in
27 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Next event in
34 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Next event in
41 days
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Next event in
48 days
NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub

shares
comments
NASCAR driver Michael McDowell hospitalized; Cindric to sub
By:
Sep 27, 2019, 4:31 PM

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Michael McDowell was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital on Friday suffering from abdominal pain.

McDowell, who drives the No. 34 Ford for Front Row Motorsports, first visited the infield care center at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday morning before then being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Team Penske Xfinity Series driver Austin Cindric took over the driving duties of McDowell’s car in Friday’s practice session.

 

The team released the following statement on Twitter, announcing that McDowell will be back in the car for qualifying.

 
Charlotte II

Charlotte II

27 Sep - 29 Sep
Qualifying Starts in
03 Hours
:
03 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
First Practice Fri 27 Sep
09:05
12:05
Qualifying Fri 27 Sep
13:40
16:40
Second Practice Sat 28 Sep
08:05
11:05
Final practice Sat 28 Sep
11:00
14:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
11:30
14:30
