NASCAR Cup Atlanta

Full entry list released for 2026 NASCAR triple-header at Atlanta

After a wild season-opener at Daytona, NASCAR's top three national divisions head to EchoPark Speedway (Atlanta) for another drafting-style race

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images

The provisional entry lists have been released for the upcoming triple-header at EchoPark Speedway in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Cup race will feature 38 entries with the open teams of BJ McLeod (#78 Live Fast) and JJ Yeley (#44 NY Racing Team) joining the 36 chartered entries. Casey Mears and the No. 66 team originally planned to compete, but after damage suffered in Daytona Speedweek, they have withdrawn.

There will be one full-time Cup driver in the NASCAR O'Reilly Series, and that's Ross Chastain. He will be driving the #32 Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet for the first time in his career. There will be 39 cars for 38 spots in that race.

The Truck race will feature 36 entries, including several Cup stars: Kyle Busch (#7 Spire), Ty Dillon (#25 Kaulig), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (#45 Niece), John-Hunter Nemechek (#62 Halmar-Friesen), and Carson Hocevar (#77 Spire). Additionally, reigning Truck Series champion Corey Heim is back on the grid with TRICON, driving the #1 entry.

2026 NASCAR Cup Atlanta I entry list

No. Driver Team Manufacturer 
1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Ford
3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4 Noah Gragson Front Row Motorsports Ford
5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing Ford
7 Daniel Suarez Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Ford
16 AJ Allmendinger Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Ford
19 Chase Briscoe Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21 Josh Berry Wood Brothers Racing Ford
22 Joey Logano Team Penske Ford
23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Toyota
24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
34 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Ford
35 Riley Herbst 23XI Racing Toyota
38 Zane Smith Front Row Motorsports Ford
41 Cole Custer Haas Factory Team Chevrolet
42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Toyota
43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Toyota
44 *JJ Yeley NY Racing Team Chevrolet
45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing Toyota
47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Hyak Motorsports Chevrolet
48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
51 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
60 Ryan Preece RFK Racing Ford
66 *Casey Mears Garage 66 Ford
71 Michael McDowell Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
78 *BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
88 Connor Zilisch Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
97 Shane van Gisbergen Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
 

*Denotes open entry

NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Atlanta entry list

No. Driver Team
0 Garrett Smithley SS-Green Light Racing
00 Sheldon Creed Haas Factory Team
1 Carson Kvapil JR Motorsports
02  Ryan Ellis Young's Motorsports
2 Jesse Love  Richard Childress Racing
5 Luke Fenhaus Hettinger Racing
07 Josh Bilicki SS-Green Light Racing
7 Justin Allgaier JR Motorsports
8 Sammy Smith JR Motorsports
17 Corey Day Hendrick Motorsports
18 William Sawalich Joe Gibbs Racing
19 Gio Ruggiero Joe Gibbs Racing
20 Brandon Jones Joe Gibbs Racing
21 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing
24 Harrison Burton Sam Hunt Racing
25 Nick Sanchez AM Racing
26 Dean Thompson Sam Hunt Racing
27 Jeb Burton Jordan Anderson Racing
28 Kyle Sieg RSS Racing
30  Carson Ware Barrett-Cope Racing
31 Blaine Perkins Jordan Anderson Racing
32 Ross Chastain Jordan Anderson Racing
35 Joey Gase Jose Gase Motorsports
39  Ryan Sieg RSS Racing
41  Sam Mayer Haas Factory Team
42 Nick Leitz Young's Motorsports
44 Brennan Poole Alpha Prime Racing
45 Lavar Scott Alpha Prime Racing
48 Patrick Staropoli Big Machine Racing
51 Jeremy Clements Jeremy Clements Racing
54 Taylor Gray Joe Gibbs Racing
55 TBA Joey Gase Motorsports
74 TBA Mike Harmon Racing
87 Austin Green Peterson Racing
88 Rajah Caruth JR Motorsports
91 Mason Maggio DGM Racing x JIM
92  Josh Williams DGM Racing x JIM
96 Anthony Alfredo Viking Motorsports
99 Parker Retzlaff Viking Motorsports

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Atlanta entry list

No. Driver Team
1 Corey Heim TRICON Garage
2 Clayton Green Team Reaume
5 Adam Andretti TRICON Garage
7 Kyle Busch Spire Motorsports
9 Grant Enfinger CR7 Motorsports
10 Daniel Dye Kaulig Racing
11 Kaden Honeycutt TRICON Garage
12 Brenden Queen Kaulig Racing
13 Cole Butcher ThorSport Racing
14 Mini Tyrrell Kaulig Racing
15 Tanner Gray TRICON Garage
16 Justin Haley Kaulig Racing
17 Gio Ruggiero TRICON Garage
18 Tyler Ankrum McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
19 Daniel Hemric McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
22 Josh Reaume Team Reaume
25 Ty Dillon Kaulig Racing
26 Dawson Sutton Rackley W.A.R.
28 Bryan Dauzat FDNY Racing
33 Frankie Muniz Team Reaume
34 Layne Riggs Front Row Motorsports
38 Chandler Smith Front Row Motorsports
42 Tyler Reif Niece Motorsports
44 Andrés Pérez de Lara Niece Motorsports
45 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Niece Motorsports
52 Stewart Friesen Halmar-Friesen Racing
62 John-Hunter Nemechek Halmar-Friesen Racing
69 Tyler Tomassi MBM Motorsports
76 Spencer Boyd Freedom Racing Enterprises
77 Carson Hocevar  Spire Motorsports
81 Kris Wright McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
88 Ty Majeski ThorSport Racing
90 Justin Carroll Terry Carroll Motorsports
91 Christian Eckes McAnally–Hilgemann Racing
93 TBA Costner Motorsports
98 Jake Garcia ThorSport Racing
99 Ben Rhodes ThorSport Racing

 

