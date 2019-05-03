Sign in
NASCAR Cup / Dover / Qualifying report

Chase Elliott wins Dover pole with track record lap

Chase Elliott wins Dover pole with track record lap
Chase Elliott isn’t leaving the front row anytime soon.

Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro NAPA Brakes
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta
William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet Camaro Axalta

One week after earning his first win in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season, Elliott won the pole for Sunday’s Gander RV 400 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway with a new track qualifying record.

Elliott’s lap at 165.960 mph topped his Hendrick Motorsports teammate William Byron (165.555 mph). Kyle Larson was third (165.464 mph) as Chevrolet swept the top three positions.

The pole is Elliott’s second of the season and sixth of his career.

“Team Hendrick is 1-2, which is awesome. Thanks to Chevrolet power and everybody that contributes to our car, they’ve been working hard,” Elliott said. “Hopefully, we can back it up on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a really tough race so you better eat your Wheaties these next couple days and hydrate because I think Sunday is going to be tough, especially if the sun’s out like it is right now.

“Thanks to all my guys. The No. 9 team has been working really hard and all of our group. We have a good group, we just have to keep after it and hopefully we stay where we start on Sunday.”

Read Also:

Earlier Friday, 23 cars eclipsed the track record in practice. But with temperatures at least 12 degrees warmer during qualifying, only the top five ended up topped the old mark of 164.444 mph set by Brad Keselowski in 2014.

“Little tight in (Turns) 1 and 2 ... wasn’t perfect,” Elliott said on his team radio after his qualifying attempt.

Joey Logano was fourth and Alex Bowman completed the top-five.

Rounding out the top 10 starters are Kevin Harvick, Aric Almirola, Denny Hamlin, Keselowski and Clint Bowyer.

Kurt Busch, who was fastest in Friday’s practice, will line up 19th.

Prior to qualifying, the car chief of Aric Almirola’s No. 10 Ford was ejected for the weekend after his car twice failed pre-qualifying inspection.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Time Gap Mph
1 9 United States Chase Elliott  Chevrolet 21.692   165.960
2 24 United States William Byron  Chevrolet 21.745 0.053 165.555
3 42 United States Kyle Larson  Chevrolet 21.757 0.065 165.464
4 22 United States Joey Logano  Ford 21.855 0.163 164.722
5 88 United States Alex Bowman  Chevrolet 21.857 0.165 164.707
6 4 United States Kevin Harvick  Ford 21.907 0.215 164.331
7 10 United States Aric Almirola  Ford 21.918 0.226 164.249
8 11 United States Denny Hamlin  Toyota 21.931 0.239 164.151
9 2 United States Brad Keselowski  Ford 21.936 0.244 164.114
10 14 United States Clint Bowyer  Ford 21.949 0.257 164.017
11 12 United States Ryan Blaney  Ford 22.008 0.316 163.577
12 48 United States Jimmie Johnson  Chevrolet 22.039 0.347 163.347
13 19 United States Martin Truex Jr.  Toyota 22.055 0.363 163.228
14 41 Mexico Daniel Suarez  Ford 22.073 0.381 163.095
15 20 United States Erik Jones  Toyota 22.086 0.394 162.999
16 3 United States Austin Dillon  Chevrolet 22.090 0.398 162.970
17 95 United States Matt DiBenedetto  Toyota 22.108 0.416 162.837
18 21 United States Paul Menard  Ford 22.136 0.444 162.631
19 1 United States Kurt Busch  Chevrolet 22.140 0.448 162.602
20 17 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr.  Ford 22.152 0.460 162.514
21 6 United States Ryan Newman  Ford 22.176 0.484 162.338
22 18 United States Kyle Busch  Toyota 22.233 0.541 161.921
23 8 United States Daniel Hemric  Chevrolet 22.267 0.575 161.674
24 38 United States David Ragan  Ford 22.317 0.625 161.312
25 13 United States Ty Dillon  Chevrolet 22.325 0.633 161.254
26 34 United States Michael McDowell  Ford 22.326 0.634 161.247
27 43 United States Darrell Wallace Jr.  Chevrolet 22.419 0.727 160.578
28 32 United States Corey Lajoie  Ford 22.572 0.880 159.490
29 47 United States Ryan Preece  Chevrolet 22.698 1.006 158.604
30 37 United States Chris Buescher  Chevrolet 22.829 1.137 157.694
31 00 United States Landon Cassill  Chevrolet 22.948 1.256 156.876
32 36 United States Matt Tifft  Ford 23.132 1.440 155.629
33 51 Cody Ware  Ford 23.369 1.677 154.050
34 52 United States B.J. McLeod  Chevrolet 23.384 1.692 153.951
35 77 United States Quin Houff  Chevrolet 23.465 1.773 153.420
36 15 United States Ross Chastain  Chevrolet      
37 27 United States Reed Sorenson  Chevrolet    

 

Kyle Busch: "No question" speeds at Dover are near "danger zone"

Previous article

Kyle Busch: "No question" speeds at Dover are near "danger zone"
