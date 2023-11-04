Busch tops Cup practice before incident; Blaney leads title contenders
Kyle Busch was fastest in the final NASCAR Cup practice session of the 2023 season but appeared to pay a price for it.
Busch posted the fastest average speed of 130.813 mph early in the 50-minute session Friday at Phoenix Raceway but ran eventually ran into an issue.
Just over 32 minutes into the session, A.J. Allmendinger drifted up the track and into Busch in Turn 4 and the two made contact. Allmendinger spun around which brought out a caution.
The damage did not appear extensive to either car. The session resumed several minutes later.
With less than five minutes remaining, Championship 4 driver Kyle Larson appeared to come close to tagging the Turn 1 wall but escaped any damage to his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet.
Bubba Wallace ended second-quick (130.676 mph) and title contender Ryan Blaney was third (130.425 mph).
Fellow title contender Christopher Bell was fourth and Ross Chastain rounded out the top five.
Completing the top-10 were Joey Logano, Championship 4 driver William Byron, Tyler Reddick, Ty Gibbs and Brad Keselowski.
Larson was the slowest of the Championship 4 drivers, ending up 11th fastest.
Among those drivers who ran at least 10 consecutive laps, Bell had the fastest average lap speed (129.600 mph). He was followed by Blaney, Byron, Kevin Harvick and Busch in that category.
|Cla
|Driver
|#
|Manufacturer
|Laps
|Time
|Interval
|Mph
|1
|K. BUSCHRichard Childress Racing
|8
|Chevrolet
|61
|
27.520
|130.814
|2
|B. WALLACE23XI Racing
|23
|Toyota
|69
|
+0.029
27.549
|0.029
|130.676
|3
|R. BLANEYTeam Penske
|12
|Ford
|63
|
+0.082
27.602
|0.053
|130.425
|4
|C. BELLJoe Gibbs Racing
|20
|Toyota
|50
|
+0.092
27.612
|0.010
|130.378
|5
|R. CHASTAINTrackHouse Racing
|1
|Chevrolet
|67
|
+0.092
27.612
|0.000
|130.378
|6
|J. LOGANOTeam Penske
|22
|Ford
|61
|
+0.157
27.677
|0.065
|130.072
|7
|W. BYRONHendrick Motorsports
|24
|Chevrolet
|59
|
+0.170
27.690
|0.013
|130.011
|8
|T. REDDICK23XI Racing
|45
|Toyota
|50
|
+0.170
27.690
|0.000
|130.011
|9
|
T. GIBBSJoe Gibbs Racing
|54
|Toyota
|39
|
+0.181
27.701
|0.011
|129.959
|10
|B. KESELOWSKIRFK Racing
|6
|Ford
|62
|
+0.205
27.725
|0.024
|129.847
|11
|K. LARSONHendrick Motorsports
|5
|Chevrolet
|50
|
+0.205
27.725
|0.000
|129.847
|12
|K. HARVICKStewart-Haas Racing
|4
|Ford
|60
|
+0.208
27.728
|0.003
|129.833
|13
|M. TRUEX JRJoe Gibbs Racing
|19
|Toyota
|51
|
+0.225
27.745
|0.017
|129.753
|14
|H. BURTONWood Brothers Racing
|21
|Ford
|55
|
+0.227
27.747
|0.002
|129.744
|15
|A. ALLMENDINGERKaulig Racing
|16
|Chevrolet
|35
|
+0.230
27.750
|0.003
|129.730
|16
|M. MCDOWELLFront Row Motorsports
|34
|Ford
|51
|
+0.237
27.757
|0.007
|129.697
|17
|E. JONESLegacy Motor Club
|43
|Chevrolet
|37
|
+0.241
27.761
|0.004
|129.678
|18
|D. HAMLINJoe Gibbs Racing
|11
|Toyota
|35
|
+0.241
27.761
|0.000
|129.678
|19
|C. BUESCHERRFK Racing
|17
|Ford
|58
|
+0.265
27.785
|0.024
|129.566
|20
|J. HALEYKaulig Racing
|31
|Chevrolet
|28
|
+0.270
27.790
|0.005
|129.543
|21
|C. ELLIOTTHendrick Motorsports
|9
|Chevrolet
|49
|
+0.271
27.791
|0.001
|129.538
|22
|A. BOWMANHendrick Motorsports
|48
|Chevrolet
|62
|
+0.278
27.798
|0.007
|129.506
|23
|R. STENHOUSE JRJTG Daugherty Racing
|47
|Chevrolet
|38
|
+0.303
27.823
|0.025
|129.389
|24
|D. SUAREZTrackHouse Racing
|99
|Chevrolet
|35
|
+0.304
27.824
|0.001
|129.385
|25
|C. BRISCOEStewart-Haas Racing
|14
|Ford
|68
|
+0.325
27.845
|0.021
|129.287
|26
|A. CINDRICTeam Penske
|2
|Ford
|46
|
+0.341
27.861
|0.016
|129.213
|27
|
C. HOCEVARLegacy Motor Club
|42
|Chevrolet
|60
|
+0.343
27.863
|0.002
|129.204
|28
|A. ALMIROLAStewart-Haas Racing
|10
|Ford
|59
|
+0.344
27.864
|0.001
|129.199
|29
|R. PREECEStewart-Haas Racing
|41
|Ford
|46
|
+0.348
27.868
|0.004
|129.180
|30
|C. LAJOIESpire Motorsports
|7
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.349
27.869
|0.001
|129.176
|31
|A. DILLONRichard Childress Racing
|3
|Chevrolet
|43
|
+0.426
27.946
|0.077
|128.820
|32
|T. GILLILANDFront Row Motorsports
|38
|Ford
|35
|
+0.475
27.995
|0.049
|128.594
|33
|T. DILLONSpire Motorsports
|77
|Chevrolet
|44
|
+0.578
28.098
|0.103
|128.123
|34
|J. YELEYRick Ware Racing
|15
|Ford
|40
|
+0.594
28.114
|0.016
|128.050
|35
|B. MCLEODLive Fast Motorsports
|78
|Chevrolet
|21
|
+0.703
28.223
|0.109
|127.556
|36
|R. NEWMANRick Ware Racing
|51
|Ford
|31
|
+0.804
28.324
|0.101
|127.101
Bell on NASCAR playoff heroics: "I live for those moments"
Bell on NASCAR playoff heroics: "I live for those moments" Bell on NASCAR playoff heroics: "I live for those moments"
Bell secures title shot with dramatic Cup win at Homestead
Bell secures title shot with dramatic Cup win at Homestead Bell secures title shot with dramatic Cup win at Homestead
Bell missed a 'golden ticket' but Cup title still possible
Bell missed a 'golden ticket' but Cup title still possible Bell missed a 'golden ticket' but Cup title still possible
Latest news
Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations
Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations Perez: F1 sprints need to change after failing to meet expectations
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible" Verstappen: New F1 pitlane impeding rules "absolutely terrible"
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone Hamilton will be "happy" when unloved Mercedes W14 F1 car is gone
With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"
With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more" With two NASCAR Truck titles, Ben Rhodes "ready to win more"
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.