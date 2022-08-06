Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice
NASCAR Cup / Michigan Qualifying report

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan

Bubba Wallace led a Toyota sweep of the top three positions in qualifying and won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

Jim Utter
By:
Listen to this article

Wallace, the last of the 10 cars to qualify in the final round, easily topped Christopher Bell with an average lap speed of 190.703 mph.

Wallace and Bell (189.898 mph) will share the front row to start Sunday’s race at Michigan International Speedway.

The pole is the first for Wallace in his career and first for 23XI Racing, which is co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Cup driver Denny Hamlin.

“That was tough – it took me five years to get my first pole,” Wallace said. “It’s a testament to everyone at 23XI, everybody on this No. 23 team, they’ve been doing a tremendous job all year long. We just haven’t had the finishes we deserve.

“I’m proud of everybody sticking through it, a lot of adversity on this team. We keep showing up ready to battle and that means a lot. For us to come out here and get this pole, we knew we had speed from the (tire) test. That’s good when things are lining up.

“Now the real job is tomorrow, right? We know that’s a totally different ball game. Good starting spot for us but we kind of reset and get ready for tomorrow.”

Bell’s Joe Gibbs Racing teammate, Kyle Busch – who was fastest in Saturday’s practice – ended up third (189.868 mph). Joey Logano and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 starting lineup are Tyler Reddick, Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Larson, Hamlin and Erik Jones.

In all, Toyota drivers claimed five of the top-10 starting positions.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 1 37.755     190.703
2 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 1 37.915 0.160 0.160 189.898
3 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 1 37.921 0.166 0.006 189.868
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 1 37.993 0.238 0.072 189.509
5 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 1 38.005 0.250 0.012 189.449
6 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 1 38.090 0.335 0.085 189.026
7 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 1 38.151 0.396 0.061 188.724
8 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 1 38.175 0.420 0.024 188.605
9 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 1 38.209 0.454 0.034 188.437
10 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 1 38.366 0.611 0.157 187.666

Round 1 / Group B

Wallace also backed up his speed from practice, posting the fastest average lap speed in the Group B (189.964 mph).

Logano ended up second-fastest (189.225 mph) and Larson was third (189.220 mph).

Also advancing to the final round of qualifying were Reddick and Truex.

Among those who failed to advance to the final round out of Group B were Ty Gibbs – in this third week substituting for Kurt Busch, Chase Elliott and Ross Chastain.

Round 1 / Group A

Kyle Busch backed up his speed in practice by leading the way in Group A qualifying with an average lap speed of 190.024 mph.

Busch’s JGR teammate, Bell, was second-fastest (189.949 mph) and fellow teammate Hamlin was third (189.269 mph).

Cindric and Jones also advanced to the final round from Group A.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve made it to the second round,” Jones said. “I feel like we have a good package. I feel comfortable with this car here. I feel like I know what I need to go fast.”

Among those who failed to advance were Kevin Harvick, William Byron, Austin Dillon and Brad Keselowski.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice
Previous article

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
Ty Gibbs holds off Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Ty Gibbs holds off Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice Michigan
NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Bubba Wallace More from
Bubba Wallace
Daytona 500 qualifying results and Duel starting lineups Daytona 500
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

Daytona 500 qualifying results and Duel starting lineups

23XI Racing reveals crew chief lineup, new hires for 2022
NASCAR Cup

23XI Racing reveals crew chief lineup, new hires for 2022

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Talladega II Prime
NASCAR Cup

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Latest news

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan

Bubba Wallace led a Toyota sweep of the top three positions in qualifying and won his first career NASCAR Cup Series pole.

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice

Kyle Busch led a Toyota sweep of the top-five positions in Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more

NASCAR takes on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for Round 23 of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Kurt Busch remains sidelined, Ty Gibbs back in No. 45 at Michigan

Kurt Busch will miss a third consecutive NASCAR Cup Series race after experiencing concussion-like symptoms following a crash in qualifying at Pocono Raceway.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.