Previous / 2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more Next / Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan
NASCAR Cup / Michigan Practice report

Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice

Kyle Busch led a Toyota sweep of the top-five positions in Saturday’s lone NASCAR Cup Series practice at Michigan International Speedway.

Jim Utter
By:
Kyle Busch and Toyotas dominate Michigan Cup practice
Listen to this article

Busch set his top average lap speed of 188.788 mph in the first 20-minute session but Bubba Wallace came close in the second session with a lap at 188.432 mph.

Denny Hamlin ended up third-fastest, Ty Gibbs was fourth and Martin Truex Jr. rounded out the top-five.

Tyler Reddick was the top non-Toyota driver in practice, coming in sixth overall in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet.

Among those drivers who ran at last 10 consecutive laps, Hamlin had the fastest average speed (186.992 mph). Wallace and Gibbs were second and third, respectively, in that category.

Read Also:

Group B

Wallace quickly set the pace early in the second 20-minute session then bested it going out late and ended up with the fastest average lap speed (188.432 mph).

Ty Gibbs, in his third consecutive race filling in for Kurt Busch, ended up second-fastest (187.719 mph) and Truex was third (187.436 mph) as Toyota swept the top three positions.

Tyler Reddick was fourth and Aric Almirola rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents during the session.

Group A

Kyle Busch was one of the first on track and set a blistering pace with an average lap speed of 188.788 mph to lead the first 20-minute session.

Busch’s JGR teammate, Hamlin, ended up second-fastest (187.999 mph) and Harvick was third (187.095 mph).

“You have to be productive in how you look at your laps because of the draft. The car drives good and we’ll see how it plays out,” Harvick said.

Christopher Bell was fourth and Austin Cindric rounded out the top-five.

There were no on-track incidents in the first session.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 17 38.138     188.788
2 23 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 22 38.210 0.072 0.072 188.432
3 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 21 38.298 0.160 0.088 187.999
4 45 Ty Gibbs Toyota 24 38.355 0.217 0.057 187.720
5 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 15 38.413 0.275 0.058 187.437
6 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 18 38.421 0.283 0.008 187.398
7 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 19 38.435 0.297 0.014 187.329
8 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 15 38.436 0.298 0.001 187.324
9 48 United States Alex Bowman Chevrolet 18 38.479 0.341 0.043 187.115
10 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 19 38.479 0.341 0.000 187.115
11 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 20 38.483 0.345 0.004 187.096
12 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 22 38.493 0.355 0.010 187.047
13 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 16 38.498 0.360 0.005 187.023
14 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 20 38.524 0.386 0.026 186.896
15 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 15 38.528 0.390 0.004 186.877
16 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 14 38.541 0.403 0.013 186.814
17 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 13 38.557 0.419 0.016 186.737
18 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 17 38.577 0.439 0.020 186.640
19 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 16 38.578 0.440 0.001 186.635
20 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 14 38.638 0.500 0.060 186.345
21 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 16 38.651 0.513 0.013 186.282
22 16 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 15 38.671 0.533 0.020 186.186
23 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 15 38.672 0.534 0.001 186.181
24 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 17 38.732 0.594 0.060 185.893
25 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 15 38.810 0.672 0.078 185.519
26 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 18 38.851 0.713 0.041 185.323
27 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 14 38.855 0.717 0.004 185.304
28 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 17 38.919 0.781 0.064 185.000
29 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 18 38.937 0.799 0.018 184.914
30 15 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 14 38.941 0.803 0.004 184.895
31 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 15 38.999 0.861 0.058 184.620
32 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 13 39.119 0.981 0.120 184.054
33 33 United States Austin Hill Chevrolet 21 39.180 1.042 0.061 183.767
34 77 United States Josh Bilicki Chevrolet 17 39.240 1.102 0.060 183.486
35 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 13 39.431 1.293 0.191 182.597
36 78 United States B.J. McLeod Ford 3 39.439 1.301 0.008 182.560
37 51 United States Cody Ware Ford 13 39.515 1.377 0.076 182.209
2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
2022 NASCAR at Michigan - Start time, how to watch, entry list & more
Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan

Bubba Wallace rockets to first career NASCAR Cup pole at Michigan
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
