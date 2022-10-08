Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / NASCAR rejects Cup Series teams' revenue sharing proposal Next / Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR Cup / Charlotte II Practice report

Allmendinger tops NASCAR Cup practice at Charlotte Roval

A.J. Allmendinger, who won the pole for Saturday’s Xfinity Series race earlier in the day, ended up fastest in NASCAR Cup Series practice on the Charlotte Roval.

Jim Utter
By:
Allmendinger tops NASCAR Cup practice at Charlotte Roval
Listen to this article

Allmendinger posted an average lap speed of 102.187 mph early in the second 20-minute session.

Austin Cindric, who needs a strong finish or a win to advance in the series playoffs, ended up second-fastest (102.105 mph).

William Byron was third, Joey Logano was fourth and Daniel Suarez ended up fifth.

Group B

Allmendinger quickly set the fastest speed of the day early in the second session (102.187 mph).

Suarez was second (101.583 mph) and Cole Custer third (101.409 mph).

Ryan Blaney was fourth and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top-five.

In the opening laps, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun out between Turns 4 and 5 but was able to continue without an issue.

Late in the session, NASCAR was forced to display a caution for the stalled car of Conor Daly. Daly, making his Cup Series debut this weekend, hit the wall near the backstretch chicane.

 

"I just lost all steering," Daly said after being released from the infield care center. "It just went straight into the wall. It was as if you just disconnected the steering entirely & I could have just rolled the steering wheel anywhere I wanted. So that was weird. I've never felt anything like that before in my life."

Group A

Cindric led the way in the first 15-minute session with an average lap speed of 102.105 mph.

“It’s a start,” Cindric said. “Obviously we’ve got some pace but we still have to keep working at it. The track is probably going to change quite a bit. It’s still pretty green from just one Xfinity practice (today) on it.”

Byron ended up second (102.091 mph) and Logano was third (101.801 mph).

Kyle Larson was fourth and Tyler Reddick rounded out the top-five.

Larson missed the frontstretch chicane on early one lap, failed to come to a complete stop and had his time disallowed.

Reddick went off course in Turn 7 at one point but was able to continue on without an issue.

Corey LaJoie missed the frontstretch chicane late in the session and had to serve a stop-and-go penalty.

Cla # Driver Manufacturer Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 16 United States A.J. Allmendinger Chevrolet 4 1'21.732     102.188
2 2 United States Austin Cindric Ford 10 1'21.798 0.066 0.066 102.105
3 24 United States William Byron Chevrolet 10 1'21.809 0.077 0.011 102.091
4 22 United States Joey Logano Ford 10 1'22.042 0.310 0.233 101.802
5 99 Mexico Daniel Suarez Chevrolet 12 1'22.218 0.486 0.176 101.584
6 41 United States Cole Custer Ford 12 1'22.359 0.627 0.141 101.410
7 5 United States Kyle Larson Chevrolet 7 1'22.394 0.662 0.035 101.367
8 8 United States Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 13 1'22.458 0.726 0.064 101.288
9 34 United States Michael McDowell Ford 9 1'22.505 0.773 0.047 101.230
10 12 United States Ryan Blaney Ford 11 1'22.524 0.792 0.019 101.207
11 1 United States Ross Chastain Chevrolet 10 1'22.616 0.884 0.092 101.094
12 14 United States Chase Briscoe Ford 8 1'22.623 0.891 0.007 101.086
13 45 United States Bubba Wallace Toyota 12 1'22.699 0.967 0.076 100.993
14 20 United States Christopher Bell Toyota 14 1'22.738 1.006 0.039 100.945
15 23 Ty Gibbs Toyota 10 1'22.806 1.074 0.068 100.862
16 9 United States Chase Elliott Chevrolet 11 1'22.940 1.208 0.134 100.699
17 43 United States Erik Jones Chevrolet 7 1'23.009 1.277 0.069 100.616
18 11 United States Denny Hamlin Toyota 11 1'23.095 1.363 0.086 100.511
19 19 United States Martin Truex Jr. Toyota 10 1'23.145 1.413 0.050 100.451
20 42 United States Ty Dillon Chevrolet 11 1'23.163 1.431 0.018 100.429
21 18 United States Kyle Busch Toyota 9 1'23.173 1.441 0.010 100.417
22 7 United States Corey Lajoie Chevrolet 11 1'23.189 1.457 0.016 100.398
23 31 United States Justin Haley Chevrolet 10 1'23.200 1.468 0.011 100.385
24 48 United States Noah Gragson Chevrolet 12 1'23.326 1.594 0.126 100.233
25 15 United States Joey Hand Ford 10 1'23.458 1.726 0.132 100.074
26 6 United States Brad Keselowski Ford 6 1'23.557 1.825 0.099 99.956
27 21 United States Harrison Burton Ford 13 1'23.615 1.883 0.058 99.886
28 3 United States Austin Dillon Chevrolet 14 1'23.646 1.914 0.031 99.849
29 17 United States Chris Buescher Ford 9 1'23.681 1.949 0.035 99.808
30 4 United States Kevin Harvick Ford 11 1'23.807 2.075 0.126 99.658
31 38 United States Todd Gilliland Ford 11 1'23.875 2.143 0.068 99.577
32 10 United States Aric Almirola Ford 14 1'23.994 2.262 0.119 99.436
33 47 United States Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Chevrolet 10 1'24.151 2.419 0.157 99.250
34 27 Netherlands Loris Hezemans Ford 9 1'24.172 2.440 0.021 99.225
35 77 Germany Mike Rockenfeller Chevrolet 11 1'24.233 2.501 0.061 99.154
36 26 Russian Federation Daniil Kvyat Toyota 11 1'24.397 2.665 0.164 98.961
37 78 United States Josh Williams Ford 9 1'24.835 3.103 0.438 98.450
38 50 United States Conor Daly Chevrolet 7 1'25.874 4.142 1.039 97.259
39 51 United States J.J. Yeley Ford 8 1'26.023 4.291 0.149 97.090
shares
comments
NASCAR rejects Cup Series teams' revenue sharing proposal
Previous article

NASCAR rejects Cup Series teams' revenue sharing proposal
Next article

Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval

Logano beats Byron to Cup pole at Charlotte Roval
Jim Utter More from
Jim Utter
NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022 Charlotte II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win Charlotte II
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY

Allmendinger rallies in OT to claim Charlotte Roval Xfinity win

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Charlotte October testing Prime
NASCAR Cup

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a first-time champion in 2022

Much to Daniel Hemric’s disappointment, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a new first-time champion this season.

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead
BTCC BTCC

BTCC Brands Hatch: Ingram holds off Hill to extend points lead

Tom Ingram stretched his British Touring Car Championship lead going into the finale with his second victory of the day at Brands Hatch.

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 Japanese GP

Max Verstappen claimed the 2022 Formula 1 World Championship crown after winning his 12th race of the season in Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win
World Superbike World Superbike

Portimao WSBK: Bautista denies Razgatlioglu treble win

Ducati rider Alvaro Bautista scored victory in the final World Superbike race of the weekend at Portimao on Sunday, denying Toprak Razgatlioglu a treble win.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Prime

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

NASCAR Cup
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Prime

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR Cup
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Prime

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his teammate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Prime

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR Cup
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival Prime

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major engine overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars.

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Prime

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, but his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines...

NASCAR Cup
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Prime

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR Cup
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Prime

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR Cup
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.