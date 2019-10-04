MotoGP
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Practice report

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2

Thailand MotoGP: Quartararo leads Yamaha 1-2-3 in FP2
By:
Oct 4, 2019, 8:07 AM

Petronas Yamaha rookie Fabio Quartararo topped the second MotoGP practice session at Buriram as Marc Marquez returned from hospital to take sixth place.

Marquez was hospitalised after a hefty crash in FP1, but was straight out on track as FP2 began and beat Maverick Vinales' morning benchmark within three laps.

His 1m30.891s gave him a huge early lead and while several riders took in second place, for 30 minutes the field was only able to close the gap to Marquez from seven to five tenths.

As other riders put on new rear tyres for the late-session flyers, Valentino Rossi was the first one to threaten Marquez's lead with two 1m31.0s before his teammate Vinales went fastest.

But Vinales couldn't improve for the rest of the session and Quartararo did instead, the Frenchman taking the lead with a 1m30.404s just a few seconds before the chequered flag fell.

He topped the session by 0.193s from Vinales, with his teammate Franco Morbidelli completing an all-Yamaha top three.

Pramac Ducati's Jack Miller was the best non-Yamaha rider in fourth with Rossi completing the top five.

Marquez did not improve on his early-session time and fell to sixth in the order with Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro taking an impressive seventh.

Factory Ducati rider Andrea Dovizioso was eighth while his teammate Danilo Petrucci is currently out of Q2 due to being narrowly outpaced by the Suzukis of Joan Mir and Alex Rins in ninth and 10th.

KTM struggled in the session with the injured Pol Espargaro leading the team's efforts in 15th, while Marquez's works Honda teammate Jorge Lorenzo was 20th, 1.5s off the pace.

Tech 3 KTM's Miguel Oliveira fell at Turn 11, his second crash of the weekend.

Session results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 20 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'30.404  
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 1'30.597 0.193
3 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.625 0.221
4 43 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.698 0.294
5 46 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'30.733 0.329
6 93 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'30.891 0.487
7 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1'31.007 0.603
8 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'31.027 0.623
9 36 Spain Joan Mir Suzuki 1'31.086 0.682
10 42 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 1'31.094 0.690
11 9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1'31.115 0.711
12 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.154 0.750
13 35 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 1'31.344 0.940
14 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'31.424 1.020
15 44 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 1'31.499 1.095
16 29 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 1'31.512 1.108
17 17 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 1'31.588 1.184
18 53 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 1'31.932 1.528
19 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'31.936 1.532
20 99 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 1'31.949 1.545
21 82 Finland Mika Kallio KTM 1'31.991 1.587
22 55 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 1'32.584 2.180
Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP3 Starts in
17 Hours
:
38 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
19:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
09:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
04:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
08:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
09:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
09:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
04:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
09:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

