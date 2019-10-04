MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

shares
comments
Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash
By:
Co-author: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Oct 4, 2019, 6:22 AM

Honda MotoGP team boss Alberto Puig says the team was “lucky” Marc Marquez escaped injury from his massive Thailand Grand Prix FP1 crash, and is due to contest FP2.

Marquez was on an out-lap in the closing 10 minutes of the session when he lost the rear of his RC213V going into the Turn 7 right-hander and was launched into a highside.

He hit the ground heavily and took some time to get to his feet, while his Honda was wrecked in the resulting roll it took through the run-off area – with the rear of the bike ripped off.

Marquez was taken to the circuit medical centre for initial checks, before being transferred to the local hospital for further assessment on his left leg and back.

Speaking to the press in Thailand, Puig confirmed Marquez escaped injury and will “continue with the plan” in this afternoon’s FP2 session.

“He had a big crash as you all saw, but fortunately he's okay,” said Puig.

“We went to the hospital to check everything, they did an MRI and everything looks fine. Of course, he had some contusions in the back and also in the leg, and also here in the hip a little bit, but nothing to be worried of.

“We were lucky for today. We will continue with the plan, and he will have some treatment probably, and he will go out and we will try to continue with our plan.”

 

Puig theorised that Marquez’s crash was caused by him accumulating dirt on his rear tyre from running off line on the straight between Turn 2 and 3, as he was not going at speed at Turn 7 and the tyre was up to temperature.

“The thing is that on the back straight, probably he was not on the correct line, he was on the outside line,” Puig added when asked what caused the crash. “Looks like that area is a little bit dirty, and probably the tyre got some dust there and this caused [the crash].

“It’s one possibility, the tyre was not completely clean, that was probably the reason for the crash, because he was not fast, the tyre was on the [optimal] temperature.

“So, it was a matter of that there was probably some dust or dirt on the tyre.”

Marquez comes into this weekend’s Thai round 98 points clear in the standings, and only needs to outscore nearest rival Andrea Dovizioso by two points on Sunday to secure his sixth MotoGP world championship.

Despite his crash, the Honda rider ended FP1 third-fastest having led for much of it, with Yamaha's Maverick Vinales setting the pace ahead of Fabio Quartararo.

Next article
Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

Previous article

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP2 In progress
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
18:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
03:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
08:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
03:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
07:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
08:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
08:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
03:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
08:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

1h
2
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

3h
3
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

4
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

5
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash
MGP

Marquez escapes injury after Thailand crash

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash
MGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island
MGP

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year
MGP

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.