MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP2 in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Thailand GP / Breaking news

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

shares
comments
Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash
By:
Co-author: Oriol Puigdemont
Oct 4, 2019, 4:30 AM

MotoGP championship leader Marc Marquez has been taken to hospital following his brutal crash in first practice at Buriram.

Marquez was thrown off his bike at the Turn 7 right-hander during a late out-lap in FP1, and was clearly shaken and hurt by the incident, spending some time on his knees in the immediate aftermath.

He was eventually up on his feet and limped towards the circuit ambulance vehicle, which took him to the on-track medical centre.

Yet live images during the subsequent Moto2 FP1 session showed an awake and alert Marquez leaving the medical centre on a stretcher, as he was loaded into the ambulance that would take him to a local hospital.

The visit is for precautionary checks, as it is understood that the initial examination at the track medical centre suggested Marquez has escaped any serious injury. The championship leader was complaining of pain in his left leg and back.

 

Marquez needs just 27 points - either scored by him or dropped by only remaining championship rival Andrea Dovizioso - over the five remaining races of the season to mathematically ensure his sixth MotoGP championship title.

This weekend's Thailand Grand Prix marks his first opportunity to secure the 2019 crown, and he would only need to outscore Dovizioso by two points on Sunday.

A Marquez injury would come as a blow to Honda's aspirations in the teams' and manufacturers' championship, with its Repsol-backed factory team trailing Ducati in the former, and both Ducati and Yamaha still retaining chances to overhaul Honda in the latter.

Honda's other MotoGP riders all struggled in FP1, with the second-best RC213V finishing 14th in the hands of Takaaki Nakagami - 11 places behind Marquez.

Next article
Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez

Previous article

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Thailand GP
Sub-event FP1
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Thailand GP

Thailand GP

4 Oct - 6 Oct
FP2 Starts in
00 Hours
:
58 Minutes
:
56 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Thursday Wed 2 Oct
10:00
00:00
FP1 Fri 4 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 4 Oct
00:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 5 Oct
19:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 5 Oct
23:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 5 Oct
00:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 5 Oct
00:35
14:35
WU Sun 6 Oct
19:40
09:40
Race Sun 6 Oct
00:00
14:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
MotoGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

1h
2
MotoGP

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez

2h
3
Formula 1

F1 takes cool stance towards new team interest for 2021

4
Formula 1

Verstappen: 22-race F1 calendar will lead to divorces

5
Formula 1

Williams reconfirms why it parked Kubica in Russia

Latest videos

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP: Aragon GP grid

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Aragon Grand Prix preview

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: San Marino GP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera 02:30
MotoGP

Tata: Spirit of innovation - Onboard Camera

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile 05:15
MotoGP

How Tata Communications is helping MotoGP fans and organizers stay mobile

Latest news

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash
MGP

Marquez taken to hospital after FP1 crash

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez
MGP

Thailand MotoGP: Vinales tops FP1, hard crash for Marquez

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island
MGP

Promoted: Rossi, Marquez fan zones to debut at Phillip Island

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year
MGP

Vinales insists 2019 "much more positive" than last year

Lorenzo expecting trade-off from front stability "sacrifice"
MGP

Lorenzo expecting trade-off from front stability "sacrifice"

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
15 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.