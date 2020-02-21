Top events
© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger

Honda reveals 2020 World Superbike challenger
By:
Feb 21, 2020, 8:37 AM

Honda has unveiled its bike colours for the 2020 World Superbike season, showcasing the liveries of both the factory HRC team and Althea Racing.

Having been a WSBK regular in the past, Honda has upped its presence in the championship as it enters with a full-factory effort.

It has signed riders from Ducati and Kawasaki in Alvaro Bautista and Leon Haslam for its 2020 campaign, which was launched in Tokyo at the Honda Welcome Plaza Aoyama.

In light of the current COVID-19 outbreak, there was no public admission to the launch event.

The WSBK factory team's livery features traditional HRC colours of blue, white and red with the latter as the dominant one.

Bautista and Haslam extensively tested the bike over the winter and it also appeared in the WSBK test at Portimao in January, where Haslam topped a rainy opening day.

However, Honda ended that test 0.851s off the pace and Haslam claimed the bike is 'not even in the fine-tuning stage'.

Althea Racing, the second team to run Honda bikes in WSBK this year, also unveiled a black livery with Takumi Takahashi, the only confirmed rider so far, attending the event.

Honda WSBK Team bike

Honda WSBK Team bike
Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown

Redding: Bautista cost himself 2019 WSBK crown
About this article

Series World Superbike
Drivers Leon Haslam , Alvaro Bautista
Teams Team HRC
Author David Gruz

