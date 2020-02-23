MotoGP
MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Testing report

Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez

shares
comments
Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez
By:
Feb 23, 2020, 5:10 PM

Fabio Quartararo put Yamaha on top of the timesheets on day two of the Qatar MotoGP pre-season test, as the injured Marc Marquez destroyed his Honda in a heavy crash.

Petronas SRT rider Quartararo topped the Sepang test outright after leading all three days in Malaysia, and was an early pacesetter on Sunday at Losail with a 1m54.974s lap.

This stood as the benchmark for some time, before his SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli on the ‘A-spec’ M1 took over with a 1m54.954s with just under four hours to go. 

Over the next 45 minutes, Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci – continuing work on the marque’s adjustable ride height device – and Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales took turns topping the timesheets. 

Vinales, refining the M1’s set-up this test, fired in a 1m54.658s with just over three hours to go, with Suzuki’s Joan Mir deposing him around about 30 minutes later with a 1m54.612s.

Mir’s day would be cut short by a late tumble and he ended up seventh in the standings after a number of improvements in the closing stages.

Vinales would return to the top of the timesheets with around an hour and 45 minutes of the session to go, though only for 15 minutes as Quartararo raised the benchmark to 1m54.038s.

This would go unopposed through to the end of the session, with Saturday pacesetter Alex Rins on the Suzuki his closest challenger 0.162 seconds adrift.

Vinales rounded out the top three ahead of Morbidelli, while Francesco Bagnaia was top Ducati runner in fifth as he continues to adapt from the GP18 he rode last year to the GP20 in Pramac colours. 

Johann Zarco made a considerable step forward in his adaptation process to the Avintia GP19, as he ended the session half a second off the pace in sixth ahead of Mir and the works Ducati of Andrea Dovizioso.

Valentino Rossi – who said on Saturday that he still needs to find “two or three tenths” to fight for victory on the new Yamaha – was ninth, with LCR’s Takaaki Nakagami completing the top 10 on the year-old Honda.

Aleix Espargaro was top Aprilia in 11th, though suffered a crash at Turn 4 during the session. He headed Petrucci, KTM’s Pol Espargaro and Marc Marquez.

The Honda rider is still suffering from the shoulder surgery he had in the winter, with a pinched nerve from that operation causing him the most problems.

His Qatar test failed to improve on Sunday, as a big crash at Turn 9 in the early evening destroyed his bike – with Honda reporting via social media that he walked away uninjured.

LCR’s Cal Crutchlow, who was 2.1s off the pace in 21st, also had a crash on Sunday at Turn 2. 

Session results

Pos. # Driver Bike Time Gap Laps
1 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1:54.038   65
2 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1:54.200 0.162 53
3 12 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 1:54.264 0.226 68
4 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1:54.481 0.443 70
5 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1:54.520 0.482 52
6 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1:54.565 0.527 56
7 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1:54.612 0.574 52
8 4 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1:54.662 0.624 60
9 46 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1:54.740 0.702 52
10 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1:54.759 0.721 43
11 41 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1:54.762 0.724 33
12 9 Danilo Petrucci Ducati 1:54.852 0.814 49
13 44 Pol Espargaro KTM 1:54.890 0.852 54
14 93 Marc Marquez Honda 1:55.093 1.055 46
15 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1:55.194 1.156 42
16 53 Tito Rabat Ducati 1:55.352 1.314 54
17 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1:55.600 1.562 53
18 27 Iker Lecuona KTM 1:55.644 1.606 53
19 73 Alex Marquez Honda 1:55.725 1.687 48
20 33 Brad Binder KTM 1:55.930 1.892 57
21 35 Cal Crutchlow Honda 1:56.178 2.14 27
22 38 Bradley Smith Aprilia 1:56.407 2.369 52
Next article
Rossi needs "two-three tenths" to fight for win

Previous article

Rossi needs "two-three tenths" to fight for win
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Maverick Viñales Shop Now , Alex Rins , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author Lewis Duncan

