MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Americas GP
Tickets
02 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Argentinian GP
Tickets
16 Apr
-
19 Apr
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Italian GP
Tickets
28 May
-
31 May
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
Next event in
101 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
115 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Finnish GP
Tickets
09 Jul
-
12 Jul
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
Tickets
06 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
Tickets
13 Aug
-
16 Aug
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
British GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
10 Sep
-
13 Sep
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
01 Oct
-
04 Oct
Next event in
220 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
15 Oct
-
18 Oct
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
23 Oct
-
25 Oct
Next event in
242 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
Next event in
248 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
Next event in
262 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / Qatar February testing / Breaking news

Marquez "of course worried" about Honda's Qatar form

shares
comments
Marquez "of course worried" about Honda's Qatar form
By:
Feb 23, 2020, 7:33 PM

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez says he is "of course worried" about Honda's performance in the pre-season test in Qatar ahead of the 2020 season opener at the same venue.

The Losail International Circuit has never been a Marquez stronghold, but even though he hasn't won there since 2014, he has finished in the top five in every Qatar race since.

After LCR rider Cal Crutchlow said on Saturday that he was having to ride the newest RC213V like an "amateur" in Qatar, all three of the works-spec bikes finished behind 10th-placed Takaaki Nakagami on the 2019 Honda in Monday's running.

When asked whether he was concerned by what he was seeing in Qatar, Marquez admitted it was a sharp contrast to the previous pre-season test at Sepang.

"Of course I'm worried because I would like to be very fast every lap, every racetrack," Marquez said. "But it's true that that in this racetrack we are worried.

"We have some kind of problems that we're trying to analyse where they from, because all Honda riders - especially with the new bike - we are struggling a lot in the same point.

"You see that for example Crutchlow, he's a fast rider here, but he's struggling a lot, he [also] crashed. We are pushing, but we just try to analyse because we know where is the problem but we cannot fix at the moment. So, yeah, step by step we will try.

"But yeah, on the other hand, in Malaysia we were quite fast, we were consistent, we were riding good. So, yeah, we have day and night [difference], it's true, but the positive thing is that this circuit is the most special one in the calendar."

Marquez has previously indicated that the 2020 Honda has retained the same vices as its predecessor, with the front end remaining a major concern.

He said Honda was still trying to identify and implement a fix in time for Qatar, but added: "The [rest of the] season will be I think different, but the first GP normally we struggle a lot, and we need to have everything in the correct positions if we want to find a good result."

While Crutchlow's crash at Turn 2 had left him with a right forearm hematoma and made it uncertain he'll take part in the final day of running, Marquez escaped injury in his own spill at Turn 8, despite his Honda ending up demolished.

The reigning champion said his continued recovery from off-season shoulder surgery was a key reason for the crash.

"In that point I changed direction in another way, and especially when I'm tired, I just push a lot with legs because I cannot do with the shoulders," he said.

"And yes, just I pushed too much with the legs, I lost the front, and with the shoulder I wasn't able to come back. But apart from that, just lucky for us we are okay."

Additional reporting by Oriol Puigdemont

Next article
Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez

Previous article

Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event Qatar February testing
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Qatar GP

Qatar GP

5 Mar - 8 Mar
FP1 Starts in
11 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
05:40
13:40
FP2
Fri 6 Mar
Fri 6 Mar
10:00
18:00
FP3
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
05:15
13:15
FP4
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
09:20
17:20
Q1
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:00
18:00
Q2
Sat 7 Mar
Sat 7 Mar
10:25
18:25
Race
Sun 8 Mar
Sun 8 Mar
11:00
18:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes lifts lid on W11's other design secrets

3h
2
NASCAR Cup

Ryan Newman thanks NASCAR community in statement

1h
3
Formula 1

DAS could fall foul of F1's parc ferme regulations

4
MotoGP

Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez

2h
5
NASCAR Cup

Newman "unequivocally expressed" desire to return

55m

Latest videos

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries 01:13
MotoGP

KTM and Tech3 unveil their 2020 liveries

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Valencia GP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview 00:43
MotoGP

MotoGP - Valencia Grand Prix preview

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track! 00:21
MotoGP

Randy Mamola relieves himself on track!

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Malaysian GP

Latest news

Marquez "of course worried" about Honda's Qatar form
MGP

Marquez "of course worried" about Honda's Qatar form

Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez
MGP

Quartararo leads second day of test, heavy crash for Marquez

Rossi needs "two-three tenths" to fight for win
MGP

Rossi needs "two-three tenths" to fight for win

Crutchlow having to ride "amateur" to stay on 2020 Honda
MGP

Crutchlow having to ride "amateur" to stay on 2020 Honda

Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar
MGP

Marquez struggling with shoulder more at Qatar

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
5 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
14 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.