Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up
Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo beat Marc Marquez to top Sunday morning's MotoGP warm-up session at Silverstone, as the duo dominated the session.
Of the pair, Honda rider Marquez was first to take the lead early on but Quartararo quickly demoted him with the first sub-two minute time of the session.
Two improvements from Marquez saw him reclaim first place by less than a tenth with five minutes left on the clock.
But Petronas SRT rider Quartararo was also able to go faster and did a 1m59.609s during the final minute of warm-up, beating Marquez by 0.07s.
Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was best of the rest, three tenths slower than Quartararo, with front-row starter Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) moving up to fourth with a last-minute lap, having spent most of the session outside of the top 10.
Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth with Maverick Vinales bringing a third Yamaha into the top six.
Local hero Cal Crutchlow's progress in the session was halted with an early pitstop but the LCR Honda rider recovered into the top 10, taking seventh from Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli.
Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller (Pramac) completed the top 10, the latter nearly crashing at Stowe and having to go through the gravel.
Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo was last, 3.474s off the benchmark time.
Warm-up results
|Cla
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|Gap
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|Yamaha
|1'59.609
|2
|Marc Marquez
|Honda
|1'59.679
|0.070
|3
|Andrea Dovizioso
|Ducati
|1'59.910
|0.301
|4
|Valentino Rossi
|Yamaha
|1'59.995
|0.386
|5
|Alex Rins
|Suzuki
|2'00.053
|0.444
|6
|Maverick Viñales
|Yamaha
|2'00.059
|0.450
|7
|Cal Crutchlow
|Honda
|2'00.163
|0.554
|8
|Franco Morbidelli
|Yamaha
|2'00.243
|0.634
|9
|Danilo Petrucci
|Ducati
|2'00.257
|0.648
|10
|Jack Miller
|Ducati
|2'00.301
|0.692
|11
|Takaaki Nakagami
|Honda
|2'00.370
|0.761
|12
|Pol Espargaro
|KTM
|2'00.410
|0.801
|13
|Aleix Espargaro
|Aprilia
|2'00.442
|0.833
|14
|Miguel Oliveira
|KTM
|2'00.532
|0.923
|15
|Johann Zarco
|KTM
|2'00.682
|1.073
|16
|Sylvain Guintoli
|Suzuki
|2'01.368
|1.759
|17
|Andrea Iannone
|Aprilia
|2'01.464
|1.855
|18
|Tito Rabat
|Ducati
|2'01.580
|1.971
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|KTM
|2'01.737
|2.128
|20
|Francesco Bagnaia
|Ducati
|2'01.867
|2.258
|21
|Karel Abraham
|Ducati
|2'02.755
|3.146
|22
|Jorge Lorenzo
|Honda
|2'03.083
|3.474
|View full results
About this article
|Series
|MotoGP
|Event
|British GP
|Sub-event
|WU
|Drivers
Marc Marquez, Fabio Quartararo
|Teams
|SIC Racing Team
|Author
|David Gruz
Race hub
|session
|date
|
Local time
Your time
|content
|FP1
|Fri 23 Aug
|
10:55
09:55
|
|FP2
|Fri 23 Aug
|
15:10
14:10
|
|FP3
|Sat 24 Aug
|
10:55
09:55
|
|FP4
|Sat 24 Aug
|
14:30
13:30
|
|Q1
|Sat 24 Aug
|
15:10
14:10
|
|Q2
|Sat 24 Aug
|
15:35
14:35
|
|WU
|Sun 25 Aug
|
10:30
09:30
|
|Race
|Sun 25 Aug
|
14:00
13:00
|
