MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
Race in
01 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
53 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
60 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
81 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Practice report

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up

shares
comments
Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up
By:
Aug 25, 2019, 9:02 AM

Petronas Yamaha rider Fabio Quartararo beat Marc Marquez to top Sunday morning's MotoGP warm-up session at Silverstone, as the duo dominated the session.

Of the pair, Honda rider Marquez was first to take the lead early on but Quartararo quickly demoted him with the first sub-two minute time of the session.

Two improvements from Marquez saw him reclaim first place by less than a tenth with five minutes left on the clock.

But Petronas SRT rider Quartararo was also able to go faster and did a 1m59.609s during the final minute of warm-up, beating Marquez by 0.07s.

Ducati's Andrea Dovizioso was best of the rest, three tenths slower than Quartararo, with front-row starter Valentino Rossi (Yamaha) moving up to fourth with a last-minute lap, having spent most of the session outside of the top 10.

Suzuki's Alex Rins was fifth with Maverick Vinales bringing a third Yamaha into the top six.

Local hero Cal Crutchlow's progress in the session was halted with an early pitstop but the LCR Honda rider recovered into the top 10, taking seventh from Quartararo's teammate Franco Morbidelli.

Ducati duo Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller (Pramac) completed the top 10, the latter nearly crashing at Stowe and having to go through the gravel.

Honda rider Jorge Lorenzo was last, 3.474s off the benchmark time.

Warm-up results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'59.609  
2 Spain Marc Marquez Honda 1'59.679 0.070
3 Italy Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1'59.910 0.301
4 Italy Valentino Rossi Yamaha 1'59.995 0.386
5 Spain Alex Rins Suzuki 2'00.053 0.444
6 Spain Maverick Viñales Yamaha 2'00.059 0.450
7 United Kingdom Cal Crutchlow Honda 2'00.163 0.554
8 Italy Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 2'00.243 0.634
9 Italy Danilo Petrucci Ducati 2'00.257 0.648
10 Australia Jack Miller Ducati 2'00.301 0.692
11 Japan Takaaki Nakagami Honda 2'00.370 0.761
12 Spain Pol Espargaro KTM 2'00.410 0.801
13 Spain Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 2'00.442 0.833
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira KTM 2'00.532 0.923
15 France Johann Zarco KTM 2'00.682 1.073
16 France Sylvain Guintoli Suzuki 2'01.368 1.759
17 Italy Andrea Iannone Aprilia 2'01.464 1.855
18 Spain Tito Rabat Ducati 2'01.580 1.971
19 Malaysia Hafizh Syahrin KTM 2'01.737 2.128
20 Italy Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 2'01.867 2.258
21 Czech Republic Karel Abraham Ducati 2'02.755 3.146
22 Spain Jorge Lorenzo Honda 2'03.083 3.474
View full results
Next article
Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Previous article

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event WU
Drivers Marc Marquez Shop Now , Fabio Quartararo
Teams SIC Racing Team
Author David Gruz

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
Race Starts in
01 Hours
:
12 Minutes
:
27 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
15:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
10:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
14:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
15:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
15:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
10:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
14:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
IndyCar

Gateway IndyCar: Sato edges Carpenter in wild, weird race

2
Formula 1

F1 tipped to make German GP-style races more likely in 2021

2h
3
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up

1h

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Quartararo leads Marquez in warm-up

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
MGP

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying
MGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"
MGP

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying
MGP

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.