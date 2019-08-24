MotoGP
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
28 Jun
-
30 Jun
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
German GP
05 Jul
-
07 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
02 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Austrian GP
09 Aug
-
11 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
British GP
23 Aug
-
25 Aug
WU in
14 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
Tickets
13 Sep
-
15 Sep
FP1 in
19 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Aragon GP
Tickets
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
FP1 in
26 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
FP1 in
40 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Tickets
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
FP1 in
54 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
Tickets
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
61 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
Tickets
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
68 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
82 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
MotoGP / British GP / Breaking news

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

shares
comments
Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
By:
Aug 24, 2019, 5:45 PM

Injured Honda MotoGP rider Jorge Lorenzo says it was “not worth it” to push any harder in British Grand Prix qualifying to advance on a season-worst 21st position.

Lorenzo is making his comeback at Silverstone this weekend following two months on the sidelines to recover from a back injury sustained in a practice crash at June’s Dutch TT.

Failing to crack the top 20 all weekend throughout practice, Lorenzo was 0.862 seconds adrift of struggling Tech 3 KTM rider Hafizh Syahrin in Q1 and ended up 3.4s off of Honda teammate Marc Marquez’s pole time.

After admitting on Friday he had a greater “fear” of crashing and aggravating his injuries, Lorenzo said pushing to bridge the gap to Syahrin would have made him “risk a lot”.

“I’m almost a second behind Syahrin, and to go a second faster I have to risk a lot and now it’s not worth it,” Lorenzo said.

“With the body I have now, it’s already a lot to do the race. I can’t stop [at] the limit because my physical condition won’t let me.

“We have changed the ergonomics to be more comfortable and it has worked. But apart from a little electronics and tyre testing, we didn’t make any major changes.

“In qualifying, with the tyres I had I nibbled something [back in laptime], but the difference with the fastest riders is big. I couldn’t do more today.”

Read Also:

Despite his current physical state and the risks posed to his still-healing body, Lorenzo still believes it is still worth racing on Sunday as “race pace” will act as the “best training to recoup my muscle mass”.

Conceding his “priority is not to fall”, Lorenzo added: “Is it worth trying? I think so. It’s always a risk to get on a MotoGP bike.

“I’m here to try this weekend, especially the race, because race pace is the best training to recoup my muscle mass. In reality, trying to finish a few positions ahead is just a risk and not worth it in my condition.

“I take this race as a workout. The race will be tough and long, and it will be difficult to finish it. But this is my mission.”

Additional reporting by Mark Bremer

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Jorge Lorenzo, Repsol Honda Team

Photo by: Gold and Goose / LAT Images

Next article
Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

Previous article

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying
Load comments

About this article

Series MotoGP
Event British GP
Sub-event Q2
Drivers Jorge Lorenzo Shop Now
Teams Repsol Honda Team
Author Lewis Duncan

Race hub

British GP

British GP

23 Aug - 25 Aug
WU Starts in
14 Hours
:
24 Minutes
:
52 Seconds
session date
Local time
Your time
 content
FP1 Fri 23 Aug
11:55
09:55
FP2 Fri 23 Aug
16:10
14:10
FP3 Sat 24 Aug
11:55
09:55
FP4 Sat 24 Aug
15:30
13:30
Q1 Sat 24 Aug
16:10
14:10
Q2 Sat 24 Aug
16:35
14:35
WU Sun 25 Aug
11:30
09:30
Race Sun 25 Aug
15:00
13:00
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
NASCAR Truck

Tyler Dippel has been indefinitely suspended by NASCAR

2
MotoGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

3
MotoGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

43m

Latest videos

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP 00:38
MotoGP
1h

MotoGP Starting Grid: British GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Austrian GP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP 00:38
MotoGP

MotoGP Starting Grid: Czech GP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained 07:19
MotoGP

Jorge Lorenzo's MotoGP Honda nightmare explained

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi 07:41
MotoGP

Why it's time for MotoGP to move on from Valentino Rossi

Latest news

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'
MGP

Lorenzo: Pushing to qualify better 'not worth it'

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying
MGP

Rossi's front row made sweeter by recent naysaying

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"
MGP

Crutchlow: Qualifying crash an "amateur mistake"

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying
MGP

Quartararo "scared" by warning light in compromised qualifying

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole
MGP

Silverstone MotoGP: Marquez beats Rossi to pole

Schedule

MotoGP
  • MotoGP
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
13 Sep
Tickets
20 Sep
Tickets
4 Oct
Tickets
18 Oct
Tickets
25 Oct
Tickets
1 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.