Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash Next / MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP / British GP News

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

By:

Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola says Maverick Vinales’ 2022 signing is “the biggest opportunity” in Aprilia’s history, but doesn’t want to rush him into a MotoGP race outing too soon.

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Vinales will join the Italian marque for 2022 having requested back in June for his contract with Yamaha to be terminated at the end of this season.

After trying to deliberately damage his bike's engine in the Styrian GP, which led to his suspension from the Austrian GP, Yamaha formally parted ways with Vinales last week.

On Thursday, Aprilia announced it would field Vinales in a two-day test at Misano next weekend and is known to be working hard to get him on the grid as soon as possible.

But, speaking to the MotoGP world feed during FP1 for the British GP on Friday, Rivola says it's important Vinales gets comfortable within the team before any decision on him racing in 2021 is taken.

"Yeah, it is a big opportunity because in fact the test we do next is just for that purpose," Rivola said when asked about Vinales' test.

"The sooner we put him on the bike, the better it is for next year.

"For sure [after] the test we will decide what to do, but obviously having him on the bike racing would be a further step.

"But at the same time, we don't want to rush too much, we need him to be comfortable, so the test is quite important."

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Vinales will take Lorenzo Savadori's place at Aprilia next season, but Rivola praised the job the rookie has done coming from a Superbike background.

Rivola was also keen to state the significance of Vinales' signing to the team for 2022, whom he believes is one of the top talents in the MotoGP paddock currently.

"For us it's a fantastic opportunity, I rate Maverick as one of the very best, maybe even the best talent in the paddock," Rivola added.

"So, I'm looking forward. I'm really curious to see him on the bike, all the teammates of Aleix [Espargaro] have had a difficult time.

"I have to say Lorenzo is doing a good job so far because he's coming from a totally different world and he's growing race by race.

"So, if we have this opportunity, it's not against Lorenzo but in favour of Maverick.

"Even Lorenzo is aware if there will be some opportunity for Maverick it will be an opportunity for him to learn.

"Everyone in Noale is excited, it's the biggest opportunity of the history of Aprilia, and even more than being a friend of Aleix, I think it can be a very good combination."

shares
comments
British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Previous article

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Next article

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

53 min
2
Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

1 h
3
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

1 h
4
Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

1 h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

3 h
Latest news
MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

14m
Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

39m
British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

1 h
MotoGP's Quartararo hails "amazing" Mercedes F1 simulator chance
MotoGP

MotoGP's Quartararo hails "amazing" Mercedes F1 simulator chance

2 h
SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

13 h
Latest videos
MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed 00:40
MotoGP
3 h

MotoGP: SRT to quit, new team to be formed

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test 00:46
MotoGP
22 h

MotoGP: Vinales to make Aprilia debut at Misano test

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 21, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure 05:59
MotoGP
Aug 20, 2021

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure

More from
Lewis Duncan
MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash British GP
MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home British GP Prime
MotoGP

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

Maverick Viñales More from
Maverick Viñales
Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit British GP
MotoGP

Quartararo "not really sad" about Vinales’ Yamaha MotoGP exit

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Misano test
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales to make Aprilia MotoGP debut at Misano test

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime
MotoGP

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

Aprilia Racing Team More from
Aprilia Racing Team
Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season Austrian GP
Video Inside
MotoGP

Vinales joins Aprilia for 2022 MotoGP season

Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums
MotoGP

Aprilia "just needs a little bit" for regular MotoGP podiums

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season Prime
MotoGP

Why 2021 is Aprilia's most important MotoGP season

Trending Today

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Belgian GP: Bottas leads Verstappen in rain-affected FP1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1

Eleven F1 drivers take final engines of 2021 at Belgian GP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren reveals new F1 'Performance Centre' at Spa

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen calls for review of F1 engine penalty rules after crashes

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all
IndyCar IndyCar

Farewell to Robin Miller – the best of all

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

SRT quits MotoGP, announcement of new team due at Misano

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mugello in frame to replace Turkey after UK red zone decision

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home Prime

Why Silverstone should be regarded as MotoGP's rightful UK home

OPINION: Many of the UK’s MotoGP fans would prefer Donington Park to host the British GP beyond the expiry of Silverstone's current deal. But the track's fast, flowing circuit provides the best racing and should be regarded as its best bet for the foreseeable future

MotoGP
21 h
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021

Latest news

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
MotoGP MotoGP

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash
MotoGP MotoGP

British MotoGP: Marquez fastest in FP1 despite 270km/h crash

MotoGP's Quartararo hails "amazing" Mercedes F1 simulator chance
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP's Quartararo hails "amazing" Mercedes F1 simulator chance

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.