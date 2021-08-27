Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
MotoGP News

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

By:

MotoGP has announced a revised pre-season testing schedule for the 2022 season, which will comprise of five days in February in Malaysia and Indonesia.

MotoGP announces revised 2022 test schedule

As part of the growing calendar, which is due to be 20 races in 2022, MotoGP has gradually been scaling back its pre-season testing schedule.

The traditional post-Valencia GP two-day test was scrapped as of last year, while next year’s February testing phase will consist of just five days – which equals the 2021 pre-season, although MotoGP was due to have six days of running spread across tests in Malaysia and Qatar before COVID-19 affected those plans.

The first 2022 pre-season test will take place on 5-6 February at Malaysian Grand Prix venue Sepang, with a two-day shakedown for test riders and rookies set for 1-2 February.

MotoGP will then head immediately to the new Mandalika street circuit, which is due to host the Indonesian GP in 2022, for a three-day test on 11-13 February.

As a result, there will be no pre-season test in Qatar ahead of the opening grand prix of the season.

On Thursday the Losail International Circuit confirmed on its social media platforms that the Qatar GP would open the 2022 season on the weekend of 4-6 March.

The Moto2 and Moto3 classes will have a three-day test at Jerez on 22-24 November.

The company behind the Mandalika circuit in Indonesia came into the spotlight earlier this year when a report from the United Nations published findings of human rights violations in the region relating to the building of the resort.

Read Also:

MotoGP had hoped to stage a test at the circuit this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic ruled that out.

The pandemic continues to play havoc with the 2021 MotoGP calendar, with the Malaysian GP the latest to be cancelled, joining Australia, Japan and Thailand in being scrubbed from the schedule.

Despite a dire COVID situation in Austin currently, MotoGP is still pressing ahead with plans to stage the Grand Prix of the Americas in Texas at the start of October.

The end of the season has also been altered, with a second Misano event added to replace Malaysia, while MotoGP will return to Portugal for a second race in November a week ahead of the Valencia finale.

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing

Previous article

Aprilia "doesn't want to rush" Vinales into MotoGP race outing
