Moto3 / Losail / Practice report

Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice

Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice
By:
Mar 6, 2020, 3:22 PM

KTM Ajo’s Raul Fernandez led the opening day of running for the 2020 Moto3 season, after surging to top spot late on in FP2 for the Qatar Grand Prix.

The coronavirus outbreak led to the Qatari government imposing new travel and quarantine measures, which meant the opening round of the year has had to go ahead without MotoGP on the bill.

The Moto3 field was first out on track on Friday at Losail, with last year’s Valencia Grand Prix winner Sergio Garcia guiding his Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda to the top of the pile late on with a 2m05.407s lap. 

One-time grand prix winner Tatsuki Suzuki shadowed him at the end of the 40-minute outing aboard the SIC58 Squadra Corse Honda, while Alonso Lopez rounded out the top three in his first official session with the Max Racing Husqvarna squad.

VR46 rider Andrea Migno took the ignominious honour of becoming the first crasher of 2020, when he tipped off at Turn 11 in the early stages. 

Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) was the other faller in FP1, the Spaniard chucking his KTM at the scenery of Turn 16.

Fernandez was a low-key 15th in the first session, but went to the top of the pile at the start of the FP2 with a 2m05.743s.

His teammate Kaito Toba – who has switched from Honda Team Asia this season - would set the best time of the day with around 17 minutes to go with a 2m04.988s.

This was usurped by former teammate Ai Ogura on the Team Asia Honda in the closing stages with a 2m04.698s, though Fernandez would reassume control on his final attempt with a 2m04.577s. 

Darryn Binder – younger brother of factory KTM MotoGP rider Brad – was second overall on his CIP KTM, with FP1 pacesetter Garcia completing the top three on combined times.

Ogura was shuffled back to fourth after the final salvo, with Toba, Arbolino, Migno, Leopard Honda’s new signing Jaume Masia, the second Max Racing bike of Romano Fenati and rookie Deniz Oncu rounding out the top 10 for Moto3 debutants Tech3.

The top 14 riders at the end of Saturday’s FP3 session will go directly into the pole shootout in qualifying.

Currently occupying the remaining spots are Petronas SRT’s John McPhee, VR46’s Celestino Vietti and rookies Yuki Kunii (Honda Team Asia) and Avintia’s Carlos Tatay.

After suffering in injury in the pre-season, SIC58’s Niccolo Antonelli will sit out this weekend’s action.

FP1 results:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 11 Spain Sergio García Honda 2'05.407  
2 24 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 2'05.606 0.199
3 21 Spain Alonso López Husqvarna 2'05.795 0.388
4 79 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 2'05.814 0.407
5 54 Italy Riccardo Rossi KTM 2'05.914 0.507
6 12 Czech Republic Filip Salač Honda 2'05.964 0.557
7 27 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 2'06.000 0.593
8 14 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 2'06.099 0.692
9 7 Italy Dennis Foggia Honda 2'06.203 0.796
10 40 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 2'06.208 0.801
11 17 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 2'06.219 0.812
12 53 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 2'06.222 0.815
13 55 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 2'06.309 0.902
14 6 Japan Ryusei Yamanaka Honda 2'06.319 0.912
15 25 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 2'06.337 0.930
16 99 Carlos Tatay KTM 2'06.384 0.977
17 92 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 2'06.429 1.022
18 5 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 2'06.490 1.083
19 75 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 2'06.500 1.093
20 9 Italy Davide Pizzoli KTM 2'06.536 1.129
21 16 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 2'06.992 1.585
22 52 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 2'06.999 1.592
23 2 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 2'07.068 1.661
24 50 Jason Dupasquier KTM 2'07.163 1.756
25 89 Malaysia Khairul Idham Pawi Honda 2'07.337 1.930
26 82 Italy Stefano Nepa KTM 2'07.357 1.950
27 13 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 2'07.533 2.126
28 71 Japan Ayumu Sasaki KTM 2'07.567 2.160
29 73 Austria Maximilian Kofler KTM 2'07.908 2.501
30 60 Dirk Geiger KTM 2'09.005 3.598
31 20 Spain Jose Garcia Honda 2'09.577 4.170
View full results
About this article

Series Moto3
Event Losail
Drivers Raúl Fernández
Teams Ajo Motorsport
Author Lewis Duncan

