Moto3 / Qualifying report

Qatar Moto3: Suzuki takes first pole of 2020 by 0.008s

shares
comments
Qatar Moto3: Suzuki takes first pole of 2020 by 0.008s
By:
Mar 7, 2020, 3:04 PM

Tatsuki Suzuki clinched the first Moto3 pole of the new decade, after beating Raul Fernandez by 0.008 seconds in Qatar Grand Prix qualifying.

The SIC58 Squadra Corse rider had to go through Q1 after missing out on a top 14 place across the three practice sessions.

Suzuki set the pace immediately in the second 15-minute session on Saturday evening at Losail, guiding his Honda to a 2m04.815s before bailing back to his box. 

No one challenged Suzuki’s time on their first runs, though his provisional pole did come under threat late on when last-minute repairs to his seat meant he was unable to get across the line for a second time attack. 

Ajo KTM’s Fernandez found himself a useful slipstream on the run along the massive one kilometre pit straight, but came up just 0.008s short and will have to start from second – his first front row since last year’s British Grand Prix. 

Three-time Moto3 race winner Albert Arenas (Aspar Team) just made it into the Q2 graduation places at the end of the first session and went onto complete the first front row of 2020 with a 2m04.925s.

Fernandez’s late improvement demoted CIP’s Darryn Binder to the head of the second row in fourth, with Honda Team Asia’s Ai Ogura and the Leopard Honda of Jaume Masia alongside.

Andrea Migno will start his return race to the VR46 team seventh, beating Tech3 rookie Deniz Oncu, Petronas Sprinta Racing’s John McPhee and Tony Arbolino (Snipers Team).

Gresini’s Gabriel Rodrigo was fastest in Q1, but could only muster 13th in the end after he had to abandon his final time attack lap due to a mechanical issue with his Honda machine.

New Leopard signing Dennis Foggia was denied a place in Q2 at the death of the first 15-minute session, with Arenas’ late improvement shuffling the ex-VR46 Academy rider out.

He’ll start 19th on Sunday, having missed a Q2 place by just 0.035s, while Qatar test pacesetter Filip Salac starting alongside after the Snipers Team rider crashed late on.

Salac tucked the front of his Honda after getting out of control on the way into the Turn 6 left-hander on his final lap and was lucky not to wipe out Niccolo Antonelli’s SIC58 stand-in Jose Julian Garcia. 

There was controversy at the end of the session, when Alonso Lopez (Max Racing Team) made what appeared to be deliberate contact with Suzuki at the first turn after punching his shoulder in frustration just after the pair took the chequered flag. 

Qualifying results:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Japan Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 2'04.815  
2 Spain Raúl Fernández KTM 2'04.823 0.008
3 Spain Albert Arenas KTM 2'04.925 0.110
4 South Africa Darryn Binder KTM 2'05.026 0.211
5 Japan Ai Ogura Honda 2'05.065 0.250
6 Spain Jaume Masia Honda 2'05.086 0.271
7 Italy Andrea Migno KTM 2'05.129 0.314
8 Turkey Deniz Öncü KTM 2'05.176 0.361
9 United Kingdom John McPhee Honda 2'05.242 0.427
10 Italy Tony Arbolino Honda 2'05.327 0.512
11 Spain Jeremy Alcoba Honda 2'05.343 0.528
12 Japan Kaito Toba KTM 2'05.421 0.606
13 Argentina Gabriel Rodrigo Honda 2'05.512 0.697
14 Spain Sergio García Honda 2'05.586 0.771
15 Japan Yuki Kunii Honda 2'05.843 1.028
16 Italy Celestino Vietti Ramus KTM 2'05.906 1.091
17 Carlos Tatay KTM 2'06.003 1.188
18 Italy Romano Fenati Husqvarna 2'06.165 1.350
View full results
Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice

Previous article

Qatar Moto3: Fernandez fastest in Friday practice
Series Moto3
Author Lewis Duncan

Moto3 Next session

Losail

Losail

6 Mar - 8 Mar
