Previous / Full 62-car field for 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours after G-Drive withdrawal Next / Audi set to call off WEC, Le Mans return after pausing LMDh project
Le Mans / 24 Hours of Le Mans Special feature

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full

Check out the full entry list for the 89th running of the Le Mans 24 Hours, including all the confirmed drivers, teams and cars.

The 2022 Le Mans 24 Hours entry list in full
Listen to this article
Team Car Confirmed drivers

Hypercar - 5 cars
7  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Mike Conway

 Kamui Kobayashi

 Jose Maria Lopez
8  Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 Hybrid

 Sebastien Buemi

 Brendon Hartley

 Ryo Hirakawa
36  Alpine Elf Matmut Alpine A480-Gibson

 Andre Negrao

 Matthieu Vaxiviere

 Nicolas Lapierre
708  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH

 Olivier Pla

 Romain Dumas

 Pipo Derani
709  Glickenhaus Racing Glickenhaus 007 LMH

 Ryan Briscoe

 Richard Westbrook

 Franck Mailleux

LMP2 - 27 cars
1  Richard Mille Racing  Oreca 07-Gibson

 Lilou Wadoux

 Sebastien Ogier

 Charles Milesi
3 Luxembourg DKR Engineering Oreca 07-Gibson

Germany Laurents Hoerr

 Jean Glorieux

TBC
5  Team Penske Oreca 07-Gibson

 Felipe Nasr

 Dane Cameron

 Emmanuel Collard
9  Prema Orlen Team Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Robert Kubica

 Louis Deletraz

 Lorenzo Colombo
10  Vector Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Nico Muller

 Sebastien Bourdais

 Ryan Cullen
13  TDS Racing x Valiante Oreca 07-Gibson

 Philippe Cimadomo

 Mathias Beche

 Bent Viscaal
22  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Phil Hanson

 Filipe Albuquerque

 Will Owen
23  United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson

 Oliver Jarvis

 Alex Lynn

 Josh Pierson
24  Nielsen Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rodrigo Sales

 Matt Bell

 Ben Hanley
27  CD Sport Ligier JS P217

 Christophe Cresp

TBC

TBC
28  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Ed Jones

South Africa Jonathan Aberdein

 Oliver Rasmussen
30  Duqueine Team Oreca 07-Gibson

 Richard Bradley

Mexico Memo Rojas

 Reshad de Gerus
31  WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

Indonesia Sean Gelael

Germany Rene Rast

 Robin Frijns
32  WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Mirko Bortolotti

 Dries Vanthoor

 Rolf Ineichen
34 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

Poland Jakub Smiechowski

 Alex Brundle

 Esteban Gutierrez
35  Ultimate Oreca 07-Gibson

 Jean-Baptiste Lahaye

 Matthieu Lahaye

 Francois Heriau
37 Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

China Yifei Ye

 Ricky Taylor

Germany Niklas Kruetten
38  JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson

 Roberto Gonzalez

 Antonio Felix da Costa

 Will Stevens
40  Graff Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Eric Trouillet

 Sebastien Page

 David Droux
41  RealTeam by WRT Oreca 07-Gibson

 Rui Andrade

 Norman Nato

 Ferdinand Habsburg
43 Poland Inter Europol Competition Oreca 07-Gibson

 David Heinemeier-Hansson

 Fabio Scherer

 Pietro Fittipaldi
44 Slovakia ARC Bratislava Oreca 07-Gibson

Slovakia Miro Konopka

 Tijmen van der Helm

TBC
45  Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 James Allen

 Rene Binder

 Steven Thomas
47  Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 John Falb

Germany Sophia Floersch

TBC
48  IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson

 Paul Lafargue

 Paul Loup Chatin

TBC
65  Panis Racing Oreca 07-Gibson

 Julien Canal

 Nicolas Jamin

 Job van Uitert
83  AF Corse Oreca 07-Gibson

 Francois Perrodo

 Nicklas Nielsen

 Alessio Rovera

GTE Pro - 7 cars
51  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Alessandro Pier Guidi

 James Calado

TBC
52  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Miguel Molina

 Antonio Fuoco

TBC
63  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Antonio Garcia

 Jordan Taylor

 Nicky Catsburg
64  Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R

 Nick Tandy 

 Tommy Milner

 Alexander Sims
74  Riley Motorsports Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Felipe Fraga

 Sam Bird

 Shane van Gisbergen
91 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Gianmaria Bruni

 Richard Lietz

 Frederic Makowiecki
92 Germany Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Kevin Estre

 Michael Christensen

 Laurens Vanthoor

GTE Am - 23 cars
21  AF Corse
 Ferrari 488 GTE

 Simon Mann

 Christoph Ulrich

Finland Toni Vilander
33  TF Sport
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Ben Keating

 Florian Latorre

 Marco Sorensen
46 Germany Team Project 1
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Matteo Cairoli

 Mikkel Pedersen

TBC
54  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Thomas Flohr

 Francesco Castellacci

 Nick Cassidy
55  Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Duncan Cameron

Ireland Matt Griffin

South Africa David Perel
56 Germany Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Brendan Iribe

 Ollie Millroy

 Ben Barnicoat
57   Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

Japan Takeshi Kimura

Zimbabwe Axcil Jefferies

TBC
59  Inception Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

Sweden Alexander West

TBC

TBC
60  Iron Lynx
 Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Claudio Schiavoni

 Matteo Cressoni

 Giancarlo Fisichella
61  AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Louis Prette

TBC

TBC
66 JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Giacomo Petrobelli

TBC

TBC
71  Spirit of Race Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Pierre Ragues

 Franck Dezoteux

 Gabriel Aubry
75 Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Andrea Piccini

TBC

TBC
77 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

Germany Christian Ried

 Harry Tincknell

 Seb Priaulx
79  Weathertech Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Cooper MacNeil

TBC

TBC
80  Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Matteo Cressoni

TBC

TBC
85  Iron Dames Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

 Rahel Frey

 Sarah Bovy

 Michelle Gatting
86  GR Racing
 Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Michael Wainwright

 Ben Barker

 Ricardo Pera
88 Germany Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Fred Poordad

 Patrick Lindsey

TBC
93 Germany Proton Competition Porsche 911 RSR-19

Ireland Michael Fassbender

 Matt Campbell

TBC
98  Northwest AMR
 Aston Martin Vantage

 Paul Dalla Lana

 Nicki Thiim

TBC
99  Hardpoint Motorsport Porsche 911 RSR-19

 Rob Ferriol

TBC

TBC
777  D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage

 Satoshi Hoshino

 Tomonobu Fujii

 Charlie Fagg

Entries in bold are also full-season WEC participants

