Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis / Practice report

IndyCar GP: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

shares
comments
IndyCar GP: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up
By:
1h ago

Colton Herta emphasized the strength of his challenge in today’s IndyCar Grand Prix when he took top spot in the race day warm-up by almost four-tenths of a second.

Herta, who was the fastest on primary tires yesterday in qualifying, will line up fourth on the grid on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s 2.439-mile road course, and this morning the Harding Steinbrenner Racing-Honda driver set a 69.200sec lap to top the field by 0.3802sec.

Second-place starter Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing was 0.38sec shy of that time, just ahead of the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Hondas of Takuma Sato and Graham Rahal who will start 11th and seventh respectively.

Sebastien Bourdais was fifth in the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan-Honda entry, a quarter second ahead of the fastest of the Andretti Autosport-Hondas, that of Marco Andretti.

Max Chilton was the fastest Chevrolet drivers in the Carlin entry, but disappointed teammate Patricio O’Ward failed to turn a lap after more alternator trouble, as per yesterday.

Josef Newgarden was fastest of the Team Penske-Chevys in eighth, ahead of polesitter Felix Rosenqvist in the second Ganassi entry. A trio of Andretti cars then headed defending race-winner Will Power of Team Penske.

Several drivers took to the grass or escape roads, but none suffered damage.

The sixth IndyCar Grand Prix on the IMS road course begins at 3.45pm ET, with TV coverage – this week on NBC, not NBCSN – commencing at 3.00pm. Current weather forecasts suggests rain will hit the area around 3.30pm, and if this is true, it will be only the second wet race with the 2018-spec aerokit, and the first with Firestone’s current compound of wet tire (introduced at Detroit last June).

Cla Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 15 1'09.2003     126.884
2 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 19 1'09.5805 0.3802 0.3802 126.191
3 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 19 1'09.6791 0.4788 0.0986 126.012
4 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 17 1'09.6828 0.4825 0.0037 126.005
5 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 23 1'09.7436 0.5433 0.0608 125.895
6 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 15 1'10.0124 0.8121 0.2688 125.412
7 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 20 1'10.0447 0.8444 0.0323 125.354
8 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 13 1'10.0682 0.8679 0.0235 125.312
9 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 19 1'10.1267 0.9264 0.0585 125.208
10 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'10.1467 0.9464 0.0200 125.172
11 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 18 1'10.1726 0.9723 0.0259 125.126
12 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 14 1'10.2418 1.0415 0.0692 125.002
13 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 21 1'10.2422 1.0419 0.0004 125.002
14 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 22 1'10.2943 1.0940 0.0521 124.909
15 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 19 1'10.3249 1.1246 0.0306 124.855
16 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 22 1'10.3663 1.1660 0.0414 124.781
17 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 18 1'10.3720 1.1717 0.0057 124.771
18 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 18 1'10.3901 1.1898 0.0181 124.739
19 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Team Penske 21 1'10.3970 1.1967 0.0069 124.727
20 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 17 1'10.4492 1.2489 0.0522 124.634
21 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 19 1'10.6114 1.4111 0.1622 124.348
22 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 20 1'10.7138 1.5135 0.1024 124.168
23 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 15 1'10.9381 1.7378 0.2243 123.776
Next article
Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2

Previous article

Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2
Load comments

About this article

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Drivers Colton Herta
Teams Harding Racing
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Low battery a factor in Hamilton's "not good enough" qualifying Spanish GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Low battery a factor in Hamilton's "not good enough" qualifying

2h ago
Vettel hopes "daring" set-up approach pays off in race Article
Formula 1

Vettel hopes "daring" set-up approach pays off in race

Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s Article
Formula 1

Spanish GP: Bottas beats Hamilton to pole by 0.6s

Latest videos
Arrow Schmidt Peterson race report, Round 4 – Long Beach 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson race report, Round 4 – Long Beach

Apr 16, 2019
Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3 01:01
IndyCar

Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, Barber Motorsports Park IndyCar, Rd 3

Apr 10, 2019

News in depth
IndyCar GP: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up
IndyCar

IndyCar GP: Herta leads Dixon in warm-up

Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2
IndyCar

Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2

IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2
IndyCar

IndyCar GP: Herta leads fellow rookie Rosenqvist in FP2

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.