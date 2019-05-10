Sign in
IndyCar / Grand Prix of Indianapolis / Qualifying report

Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2

Indy GP: Rosenqvist grabs first IndyCar pole, leads Ganassi 1-2
By:
1h ago

Felix Rosenqvist grabbed the first pole of his NTT IndyCar Series career by edging five-time champion Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda teammate Scott Dixon in a surprising and very cold qualifying session on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s road course.

Rosenqvist’s third lap was 0.0194sec faster than Dixon’s third lap and it did the trick as he set a 68.278sec lap at an average speed of 128.597mph.

The surprise of the 53degF session was Meyer Shank Racing with SPM-Honda, whose Jack Harvey has looked strong, but was shockingly less than 0.05sec from taking the team’s first pole. It was the first appearance in the Firestone Fast Six for the two-time Indy Lights runner-up.

Colton Herta set the fastest lap of the weekend but unfortunately for him and Harding Steinbrenner Racing, it came in Q2, and he wound up less than a tenth from pole.

Another surprise was Ed Jones, who grabbed fifth for Ed Carpenter Racing to be fastest of the Chevrolet runners. In Q3, three-time Indy GP polesitter Will Power of Team Penske-Chevrolet tried both sets of reds he had run in Q1 and Q2, but the tactic didn’t work – his fastest lap was his first flyer – and so he ended up half a second off Rosenqvist’s top time. However, he maintained his 100 percent record of outqualifying his teammates this season.

The 2006 Atlantic Championship rivals Graham Rahal of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing-Honda and Team Penske’s Simon Pagenaud will occupy the fourth row, while Arrow Schmidt Peterson Motorsports-Honda’s Marcus Ericsson got his best qualifying position of the season so far, landing ninth.

Neither Sebastien Bourdais (Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan Honda) nor Spencer Pigot (ECR) set a representative time on alternate tires in Q2, the latter getting caught behind another car. He will start only 12th despite being fast throughout practice.

IndyCar returnee Helio Castroneves’ tactic of going straight out on alternate compound tires didn’t pay off in Q1 Group 1, as he wound up 15th, albeit only two places behind Penske-Chevrolet teammate Josef Newgarden. The championship leader was left struggling to figure out why he hadn’t progressed to Q2, whereas Meyer Shank Racing’s Jack Harvey and Ed Carpenter Racing’s Ed Jones had done so.

Andretti Autosport’s Ryan Hunter-Reay (who is feeling unwell) and Alexander Rossi were two more drivers gutted to finish outside the Top Six in their Q1 groups, consigning them to 16th and 17th, beaten by Santino Ferrucci’s well-driven Dale Coyne Racing-Honda.

James Hinchcliffe was half a second slower than Arrow SPM teammate Ericsson and will start only 18th.

Firestone Fast Six

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'08.2785     128.597
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 3 1'08.2979 0.0194 0.0194 128.560
3 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 2 1'08.3238 0.0453 0.0259 128.512
4 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 3 1'08.3743 0.0958 0.0505 128.417
5 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 3 1'08.4609 0.1824 0.0866 128.254
6 12 Australia Will Power  United States Team Penske 4 1'08.7901 0.5116 0.3292 127.640

Q2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 6 1'07.8887     129.335
2 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'08.0188 0.1301 0.1301 129.088
3 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'08.1101 0.2214 0.0913 128.915
4 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'08.1521 0.2634 0.0420 128.835
5 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'08.1563 0.2676 0.0042 128.827
6 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'08.1700 0.2813 0.0137 128.802
7 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'08.2153 0.3266 0.0453 128.716
8 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'08.2445 0.3558 0.0292 128.661
9 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 6 1'08.2497 0.3610 0.0052 128.651
10 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'08.2998 0.4111 0.0501 128.557
11 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 5 1'08.3300 0.4413 0.0302 128.500
12 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'08.4697 0.5810 0.1397 128.238

Q1 Group 2

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 88 United States Colton Herta United States Harding Racing 6 1'08.1921     128.760
2 9 New Zealand Scott Dixon United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'08.2483 0.0562 0.0562 128.654
3 7 Sweden Marcus Ericsson United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'08.2677 0.0756 0.0194 128.617
4 15 United States Graham Rahal United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'08.2893 0.0972 0.0216 128.577
5 22 France Simon Pagenaud United States Team Penske 7 1'08.3362 0.1441 0.0469 128.488
6 21 United States Spencer Pigot United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'08.3730 0.1809 0.0368 128.419
7 19 United States Santino Ferrucci United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'08.4499 0.2578 0.0769 128.275
8 28 United States Ryan Hunter-Reay United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'08.6235 0.4314 0.1736 127.950
9 5 Canada James Hinchcliffe United States Schmidt Peterson Motorsports 7 1'08.7710 0.5789 0.1475 127.676
10 26 United States Zach Veach United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'08.8170 0.6249 0.0460 127.591
11 59 United Kingdom Max Chilton United Kingdom Carlin 6 1'08.9572 0.7651 0.1402 127.331
12 14 Brazil Tony Kanaan United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 6 1'09.1230 0.9309 0.1658 127.026

Q1 Group 1

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time Gap Interval Mph
1 30 Japan Takuma Sato United States Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 1'08.0663     128.998
2 18 France Sébastien Bourdais United States Dale Coyne Racing 7 1'08.2670 0.2007 0.2007 128.619
3 10 Sweden Felix Rosenqvist United States Chip Ganassi Racing 7 1'08.3014 0.2351 0.0344 128.554
4 60 United Kingdom Jack Harvey United States Meyer Shank Racing 6 1'08.3481 0.2818 0.0467 128.466
5 20 United Arab Emirates Ed Jones United States Ed Carpenter Racing 6 1'08.4681 0.4018 0.1200 128.241
6 12 Australia Will Power United States Team Penske 7 1'08.6030 0.5367 0.1349 127.989
7 2 United States Josef Newgarden United States Team Penske 7 1'08.6240 0.5577 0.0210 127.949
8 3 Brazil Helio Castroneves United States Team Penske 6 1'08.6497 0.5834 0.0257 127.902
9 27 United States Alexander Rossi United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'08.6994 0.6331 0.0497 127.809
10 31 Mexico Patricio O'Ward United Kingdom Carlin 6 1'08.7487 0.6824 0.0493 127.717
11 4 Brazil Matheus Leist United States A.J. Foyt Enterprises 7 1'08.7751 0.7088 0.0264 127.668
12 98 United States Marco Andretti United States Andretti Autosport 6 1'08.8995 0.8332 0.1244 127.438

 

Series IndyCar
Event Grand Prix of Indianapolis
Drivers Scott Dixon , Felix Rosenqvist
Teams Chip Ganassi Racing
Author David Malsher
