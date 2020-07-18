IMSA Sebring: WTR’s van der Zande leads opening practice

Van der Zande worked the Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R down to a best effort of 1min51.152sec to shade by 0.216sec Stephen Simpson who is making his return to action for JDC-Miller Motorsports in place of Chris Miller.

The #85 Caddy, which Simpson will share with fulltimer Tristan Vautier, was some 1.2sec clear of Action Express Racing’s Pipo Derani, who missed out on the best track conditions at the end of the session.

That was because almost simultaneous ‘offs’ occurred for Joao Barbosa in the Mustang Sampling #5 JDC-Miller machine, and the GT Daytona cars of Rob Ferriol (Audi R8) and Bill Auberlen (BMW M6), which brought out the red flags and then the checker.

Fastest of the turbocharged Prototypes was Ricky Taylor in Acura #7, 0.4sec ahead of Dane Cameron’s sister car, while Gustavo Menezes in the DragonSpeed LMP2 Oreca eclipsed the best efforts of both P1 Mazda RT24-Ps.

In GTLM, Laurens Vanthoor’s #912 Porsche 911 RSR-19 beat Jordan Taylor and Oliver Gavin in the Corvette C8.Rs by 0.8 and 1.5sec, but again the picture is blurred by the ever evolving track conditions and the early termination of the session.

Nick Tandy was next up ahead of John Edwards in the Rahal Letterman Lanigan BMW M8 GTE.

Paul Holton in the Compass Racing McLaren 720S was fastest in the GTD class as it was in qualifying at Daytona two weeks ago, with Jack Hawksworth’s Lexus RC F and Andy Lally’s Magnus Racing Lamborghini next up.

Practice results: