Wayne Taylor Racing stripped of Sebring podium for inspection violation

Penske won the 74th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring in a dominant 1-2 finish, but the honor of being 'best of the rest' went to Wayne Taylor Racing's #10 Cadillac V-Series.R with drivers Ricky Taylor, Will Stevens, and Filipe Albuquerque.

Unfortunately, that podium finish did not last and WTR have been moved to the very back of the GTP class field. IMSA officials found an issue in post-race technical inspection, stating that the camber was in excess of the permitted tire pressure limit.

This moves the #31 Whelen Cadillac of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Frederik Vesti into the final podium spot, while WTR drops to 21st in the overall results. The WTR Caddy is now ranked 21st in the overall results, and 11th in class.

Additionally, the #912 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3R has been moved to the back of the GTD class because driver Riccardo Pera fell short of the three-hour drive time minimum, only completing 2hrs, 38mins, and 11s behind the wheel. He and co-drivers Ryan Hardwick and Morris Schuring had finished 11th in class, so they aren't losing as much as WTR. They failed to finish due to a late-race issue, which caused them to fall short of the drive time minimum for one of their drivers. They had finished 44th overall, but will now be ranked 54th.

There were no further issues, and the results stand for the rest of the field, with Penske's 1-2 finish becoming official. However, it's not all positivity in the Porsche camp, as there was tension between Felipe Nasr and teammate Kevin Estre over team orders in the final two hours of the race.