Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

IMSA Sebring 12 Hours

Wayne Taylor Racing stripped of Sebring podium for inspection violation

There was a violation found in post-race technical inspection, so WTR will lose its third-place finish

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
#10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens

#10 Cadillac Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Ricky Taylor, Filipe Albuquerque, Will Stevens

Photo by: IMSA

Penske won the 74th running of the 12 Hours of Sebring in a dominant 1-2 finish, but the honor of being 'best of the rest' went to Wayne Taylor Racing's #10 Cadillac V-Series.R with drivers Ricky Taylor, Will Stevens, and Filipe Albuquerque.

Unfortunately, that podium finish did not last and WTR have been moved to the very back of the GTP class field. IMSA officials found an issue in post-race technical inspection, stating that the camber was in excess of the permitted tire pressure limit.

This moves the #31 Whelen Cadillac of Jack Aitken, Earl Bamber, and Frederik Vesti into the final podium spot, while WTR drops to 21st in the overall results. The WTR Caddy is now ranked 21st in the overall results, and 11th in class.

Additionally, the #912 Manthey Porsche 911 GT3R has been moved to the back of the GTD class because driver Riccardo Pera fell short of the three-hour drive time minimum, only completing 2hrs, 38mins, and 11s behind the wheel. He and co-drivers Ryan Hardwick and Morris Schuring had finished 11th in class, so they aren't losing as much as WTR. They failed to finish due to a late-race issue, which caused them to fall short of the drive time minimum for one of their drivers. They had finished 44th overall, but will now be ranked 54th.

There were no further issues, and the results stand for the rest of the field, with Penske's 1-2 finish becoming official. However, it's not all positivity in the Porsche camp, as there was tension between Felipe Nasr and teammate Kevin Estre over team orders in the final two hours of the race.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kevin Estre calls out Sebring winner Felipe Nasr for ‘not respecting’ team orders

Top Comments

More from
Nick DeGroot

2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

IMSA
IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
2026 12 Hours of Sebring complete race results

Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Darlington
Justin Allgaier wins Darlington O'Reilly race as bad pit stop derails Larson

Legacy Grand Prix of Long Beach promoter Jim Michaelian passes away

IndyCar
IndyCar
Long Beach
Legacy Grand Prix of Long Beach promoter Jim Michaelian passes away
More from
Wayne Taylor Racing

Rolex 24, Hour 24: Porsche Penske take third consecutive victory

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Rolex 24, Hour 24: Porsche Penske take third consecutive victory

Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Rolex 24, Hour 6: Porsche Penske leads over JDC-Miller

Porsche nips Cadillac late to top of final Rolex 24 practice

IMSA
IMSA
Rolex 24 Hours
Porsche nips Cadillac late to top of final Rolex 24 practice

Latest news

Mercedes: Max Verstappen NLS disqualification “hurts” after dominant win

NLS
VLN NLS
Mercedes: Max Verstappen NLS disqualification “hurts” after dominant win

F1 fans left 'jaw-dropped' as Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery sparks huge reaction

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
F1 fans left 'jaw-dropped' as Racing Bulls Japanese GP livery sparks huge reaction

Every race engineer in F1 2026

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Every race engineer in F1 2026

David Croft issues Kimi Antonelli title warning after Chinese Grand Prix win

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Chinese GP
David Croft issues Kimi Antonelli title warning after Chinese Grand Prix win