Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Montoya tops wet opening practice

shares
comments
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Montoya tops wet opening practice
By:
1h ago

Appropriately the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya set fastest time in the opening session for this weekend’s Acura Sports Car Challenge, the fourth round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

With off-and-on rain keeping the 2.258-mile road course soaked, the Prototype’s laps were around half a minute off Helio Castroneves’ pole position time from 2018, but a lap of 1min41.568sec kept Montoya ahead of the best of the GT Le Mans class cars which enjoyed a rare moment of prominence. However, Montoya did stop on track just before the Prototypes received the checkered flag.

Earl Bamber was second overall in the #912 Porsche 911RSR, ahead of the BMW M8 of Tom Blomqvist.

Thus Colin Braun was second in class but only fourth overall in the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi, some 3sec off Montoya’s benchmark, but ahead of the second Acura of Ricky Taylor.

Oliver Gavin’s third place in GTLM was enough to place him sixth overall for Corvette Racing ahead of the second Porsche of Patrick Pilet.

Fastest of the GT Daytona runners and eighth overall was Trent Hindman in the #86 Acura NSX run by Meyer Shank Racing, 0.4sec ahead of Zacharie Robichon’s best effort tin the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Alex Ribeiras in the Moorespeed Audi R8.

Jack Hawksworth ran the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F into fourth ahead of Bill Auberlen in the BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports.

Second practice is due to start at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time.

                     
Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval  
1 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 18 1'41.568      
2 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 23 1'42.230 0.662 0.662  
3 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 22 1'44.438 2.870 2.208  
4 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 15 1'44.615 3.047 0.177  
5 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 19 1'45.426 3.858 0.811  
6 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 20 1'46.263 4.695 0.837  
7 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 23 1'46.604 5.036 0.341  
8 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 6 1'46.649 5.081 0.045  
9 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 12 1'47.047 5.479 0.398  
10 19 United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 21 1'47.051 5.483 0.004  
11 14 Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 24 1'47.532 5.964 0.481  
12 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 25 1'47.640 6.072 0.108  
13 76 Paul Holton
Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 18 1'48.260 6.692 0.620  
14 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 22 1'48.739 7.171 0.479  
15 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 21 1'49.577 8.009 0.838  
16 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 5 1'49.709 8.141 0.132  
17 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 17 1'50.616 9.048 0.907  
18 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 16 1'52.262 10.694 1.646  
19 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 4 1'54.092 12.524 1.830  
20 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 6 1'54.120 12.552 0.028  
21 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 6 1'55.261 13.693 1.141  
22 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 4 1'57.821 16.253 2.560  
23 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
24 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
25 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 2        
26 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
27 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3          
28 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2          
29 50 Will Owen
United States Kyle Kaiser 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
30 52 United States Matt McMurry
Eric Lux 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2          
31 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 2        
32 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 2        
33 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 1        
34 73 United States Patrick Long
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 3        
35 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
36 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi          
Next article
Hand out, Bourdais in again for Ford at Mid-Ohio

Previous article

Hand out, Bourdais in again for Ford at Mid-Ohio
Load comments

About this article

Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Drivers Juan Pablo Montoya
Author David Malsher
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise
Formula 1 / Breaking news

2021 F1 chassis rules sign-off set for October compromise

5h ago
Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2 Article
MotoGP

Jerez MotoGP: Petrucci tops red-flagged FP2

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage Article
Formula 1

Baku to reimburse Williams for drain cover accident damage

Latest videos
The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani 12:52
IMSA

The big interview: Sportscar star Pipo Derani

Apr 5, 2019
Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring 02:01
IMSA

Porsche wins 12 hours of Sebring

Mar 25, 2019

News in depth
Mid-Ohio IMSA: Montoya tops wet opening practice
IMSA

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Montoya tops wet opening practice

Hand out, Bourdais in again for Ford at Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Hand out, Bourdais in again for Ford at Mid-Ohio

Hunter-Reay replaces Tincknell at Mazda for Mid-Ohio
IMSA

Hunter-Reay replaces Tincknell at Mazda for Mid-Ohio

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.