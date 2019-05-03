Mid-Ohio IMSA: Montoya tops wet opening practice
Appropriately the Acura Team Penske ARX-05 of Juan Pablo Montoya set fastest time in the opening session for this weekend’s Acura Sports Car Challenge, the fourth round of the 2019 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
With off-and-on rain keeping the 2.258-mile road course soaked, the Prototype’s laps were around half a minute off Helio Castroneves’ pole position time from 2018, but a lap of 1min41.568sec kept Montoya ahead of the best of the GT Le Mans class cars which enjoyed a rare moment of prominence. However, Montoya did stop on track just before the Prototypes received the checkered flag.
Earl Bamber was second overall in the #912 Porsche 911RSR, ahead of the BMW M8 of Tom Blomqvist.
Thus Colin Braun was second in class but only fourth overall in the CORE autosport-run Nissan DPi, some 3sec off Montoya’s benchmark, but ahead of the second Acura of Ricky Taylor.
Oliver Gavin’s third place in GTLM was enough to place him sixth overall for Corvette Racing ahead of the second Porsche of Patrick Pilet.
Fastest of the GT Daytona runners and eighth overall was Trent Hindman in the #86 Acura NSX run by Meyer Shank Racing, 0.4sec ahead of Zacharie Robichon’s best effort tin the Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, and Alex Ribeiras in the Moorespeed Audi R8.
Jack Hawksworth ran the AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F into fourth ahead of Bill Auberlen in the BMW M6 of Turner Motorsports.
Second practice is due to start at 3.15pm local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|1
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|18
|1'41.568
|2
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|23
|1'42.230
|0.662
|0.662
|3
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|22
|1'44.438
|2.870
|2.208
|4
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|15
|1'44.615
|3.047
|0.177
|5
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|19
|1'45.426
|3.858
|0.811
|6
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|20
|1'46.263
|4.695
|0.837
|7
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|23
|1'46.604
|5.036
|0.341
|8
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|6
|1'46.649
|5.081
|0.045
|9
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|12
|1'47.047
|5.479
|0.398
|10
|19
| Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|21
|1'47.051
|5.483
|0.004
|11
|14
|Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|24
|1'47.532
|5.964
|0.481
|12
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|25
|1'47.640
|6.072
|0.108
|13
|76
|Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|18
|1'48.260
|6.692
|0.620
|14
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|22
|1'48.739
|7.171
|0.479
|15
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|21
|1'49.577
|8.009
|0.838
|16
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|5
|1'49.709
|8.141
|0.132
|17
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|17
|1'50.616
|9.048
|0.907
|18
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG
|16
|1'52.262
|10.694
|1.646
|19
|8
| Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|4
|1'54.092
|12.524
|1.830
|20
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|6
|1'54.120
|12.552
|0.028
|21
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|6
|1'55.261
|13.693
|1.141
|22
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|4
|1'57.821
|16.253
|2.560
|23
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|24
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|25
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|2
|26
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|27
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|28
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|29
|50
|Will Owen
Kyle Kaiser
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|52
| Matt McMurry
Eric Lux
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|31
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|2
|32
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|2
|33
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|1
|34
|73
| Patrick Long
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|3
|35
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Drivers
|Juan Pablo Montoya
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news