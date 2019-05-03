Sign in
Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Mazda sets 1-2 in wet-dry FP2

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Mazda sets 1-2 in wet-dry FP2
By:
31m ago

Oliver Jarvis led temporary teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.064sec to send the pair of Mazda Team Joest RT24-Ps to the top of the times in Mid-Ohio as the track surface dried and several teams started to switch to slicks in the closing moments.

The session was interrupted by two red flags. After 6mins, Ricky Taylor went off at Turn 12 in the #7 Acura ARX-05, but got back to the pits. At the halfway point in the 1-hour session, T12 claimed another victim, the Moorespeed Audi R8 of Will Hardeman.

Indeed there were several off-course excursions at T12 and T2 but thankfully without significant damage, although it made the track surface increasingly perilous as more and more mud was dragged on.

Hunter-Reay, who is substituting for Harry Tincknell – today’s WEC GTE Pro polesitter in the Ford GT – held top spot until Jarvis’ very last lap of 1min28.158.

Simon Trummer and Misha Goikhberg grabbed third and fourth in the two JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.Rs ahead of Helio Castroneves who took over the #7 Acura following his teammate’s mishap.

Most startling of all was the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth which wound up sixth overall – 3sec ahead of its nearest GTD rival, 2sec ahead of the fastest GTLM car – thanks to a change to slicks in the final laps.

Will Owen fell off the track in his Juncos Racing Cadillac but was able to finish seventh ahead of both Filipe Albuquerque in Action Express Racing’s similar car.

A strong final lap from Nick Tandy put the #911 Porsche 911 RSR at the head of the GTLM class ahead of Jesse Krohn’s BMW M8 and the Earl Bamber/Laurens Vanthoor #912 Porsche.

Aside from Hawksworth, the rest of the GT Daytona runners were led by Scott Hargrove/Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Marco Seefried/Pat Long in the similar machine of Park Place Motorsports, and Mario Farnbacher in the faster of the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs.

Third practice begins at 8.00am local (Eastern), with qualifying commencing at 11.40am.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez		 DPi Mazda DPi 26 1'28.158     92.207
2 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay		 DPi Mazda DPi 21 1'28.222 0.064 0.064 92.140
3 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson		 DPi Cadillac DPi 26 1'28.556 0.398 0.334 91.793
4 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier		 DPi Cadillac DPi 28 1'28.941 0.783 0.385 91.395
5 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor		 DPi Acura DPi 19 1'29.676 1.518 0.735 90.646
6 14 Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'30.190 2.032 0.514 90.130
7 50 Will Owen
United States Kyle Kaiser		 DPi Cadillac DPi 21 1'30.412 2.254 0.222 89.908
8 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque		 DPi Cadillac DPi 14 1'30.678 2.520 0.266 89.645
9 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 22 1'32.142 3.984 1.464 88.220
10 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 21 1'32.905 4.747 0.763 87.496
11 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor		 GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 23 1'33.301 5.143 0.396 87.124
12 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 14 1'33.354 5.196 0.053 87.075
13 73 United States Patrick Long
Germany Marco Seefried		 GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 25 1'33.410 5.252 0.056 87.023
14 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 24 1'33.483 5.325 0.073 86.955
15 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook		 GTLM Ford GT 24 1'33.572 5.414 0.089 86.872
16 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller		 GTLM Ford GT 24 1'33.777 5.619 0.205 86.682
17 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley		 GTD BMW M6 GT3 25 1'33.940 5.782 0.163 86.532
18 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 23 1'33.971 5.813 0.031 86.503
19 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach		 GTD Mercedes-AMG 25 1'34.176 6.018 0.205 86.315
20 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya		 DPi Acura DPi 19 1'35.656 7.498 1.480 84.980
21 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner		 GTLM Corvette C7.R 25 1'36.220 8.062 0.564 84.481
22 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen		 GTD Acura NSX GT3 24 1'36.374 8.216 0.154 84.346
23 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell		 GTD Lexus RC F GT3 26 1'36.386 8.228 0.012 84.336
24 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander		 GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 24 1'37.232 9.074 0.846 83.602
25 52 United States Matt McMurry
Eric Lux		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 10 1'37.375 9.217 0.143 83.479
26 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi		 GTLM BMW M8 GTE 18 1'37.515 9.357 0.140 83.359
27 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 14 1'37.549 9.391 0.034 83.330
28 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun		 DPi Nissan DPi 23 1'37.676 9.518 0.127 83.222
29 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen		 GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 21 1'37.934 9.776 0.258 83.003
30 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick		 GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 22 1'39.908 11.750 1.974 81.363
31 76 Paul Holton
Matt Plumb		 GTD McLaren 720S GT3 14 1'41.850 13.692 1.942 79.811
32 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels		 LMP2 ORECA LMP2 4 1'46.853 18.695 5.003 76.075
33 19 United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 9 1'49.776 21.618 2.923 74.049
34 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel		 GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3   0.000      
35 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor		 DPi Cadillac DPi 1 0.000      
36 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani		 DPi Cadillac DPi   0.000
Series IMSA
Event Mid-Ohio
Author David Malsher
