Mid-Ohio IMSA: Mazda sets 1-2 in wet-dry FP2
Oliver Jarvis led temporary teammate Ryan Hunter-Reay by 0.064sec to send the pair of Mazda Team Joest RT24-Ps to the top of the times in Mid-Ohio as the track surface dried and several teams started to switch to slicks in the closing moments.
The session was interrupted by two red flags. After 6mins, Ricky Taylor went off at Turn 12 in the #7 Acura ARX-05, but got back to the pits. At the halfway point in the 1-hour session, T12 claimed another victim, the Moorespeed Audi R8 of Will Hardeman.
Indeed there were several off-course excursions at T12 and T2 but thankfully without significant damage, although it made the track surface increasingly perilous as more and more mud was dragged on.
Hunter-Reay, who is substituting for Harry Tincknell – today’s WEC GTE Pro polesitter in the Ford GT – held top spot until Jarvis’ very last lap of 1min28.158.
Simon Trummer and Misha Goikhberg grabbed third and fourth in the two JDC Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.Rs ahead of Helio Castroneves who took over the #7 Acura following his teammate’s mishap.
Most startling of all was the AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC F of Jack Hawksworth which wound up sixth overall – 3sec ahead of its nearest GTD rival, 2sec ahead of the fastest GTLM car – thanks to a change to slicks in the final laps.
Will Owen fell off the track in his Juncos Racing Cadillac but was able to finish seventh ahead of both Filipe Albuquerque in Action Express Racing’s similar car.
A strong final lap from Nick Tandy put the #911 Porsche 911 RSR at the head of the GTLM class ahead of Jesse Krohn’s BMW M8 and the Earl Bamber/Laurens Vanthoor #912 Porsche.
Aside from Hawksworth, the rest of the GT Daytona runners were led by Scott Hargrove/Zacharie Robichon’s Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R, Marco Seefried/Pat Long in the similar machine of Park Place Motorsports, and Mario Farnbacher in the faster of the two Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSXs.
Third practice begins at 8.00am local (Eastern), with qualifying commencing at 11.40am.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|26
|1'28.158
|92.207
|2
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|21
|1'28.222
|0.064
|0.064
|92.140
|3
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|26
|1'28.556
|0.398
|0.334
|91.793
|4
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|28
|1'28.941
|0.783
|0.385
|91.395
|5
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|19
|1'29.676
|1.518
|0.735
|90.646
|6
|14
|Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|1'30.190
|2.032
|0.514
|90.130
|7
|50
|Will Owen
Kyle Kaiser
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|21
|1'30.412
|2.254
|0.222
|89.908
|8
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|14
|1'30.678
|2.520
|0.266
|89.645
|9
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|22
|1'32.142
|3.984
|1.464
|88.220
|10
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|21
|1'32.905
|4.747
|0.763
|87.496
|11
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|23
|1'33.301
|5.143
|0.396
|87.124
|12
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|14
|1'33.354
|5.196
|0.053
|87.075
|13
|73
| Patrick Long
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|25
|1'33.410
|5.252
|0.056
|87.023
|14
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|24
|1'33.483
|5.325
|0.073
|86.955
|15
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|24
|1'33.572
|5.414
|0.089
|86.872
|16
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|24
|1'33.777
|5.619
|0.205
|86.682
|17
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|25
|1'33.940
|5.782
|0.163
|86.532
|18
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|23
|1'33.971
|5.813
|0.031
|86.503
|19
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG
|25
|1'34.176
|6.018
|0.205
|86.315
|20
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|19
|1'35.656
|7.498
|1.480
|84.980
|21
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|25
|1'36.220
|8.062
|0.564
|84.481
|22
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|24
|1'36.374
|8.216
|0.154
|84.346
|23
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|26
|1'36.386
|8.228
|0.012
|84.336
|24
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|24
|1'37.232
|9.074
|0.846
|83.602
|25
|52
| Matt McMurry
Eric Lux
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|10
|1'37.375
|9.217
|0.143
|83.479
|26
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|18
|1'37.515
|9.357
|0.140
|83.359
|27
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|14
|1'37.549
|9.391
|0.034
|83.330
|28
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|23
|1'37.676
|9.518
|0.127
|83.222
|29
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|21
|1'37.934
|9.776
|0.258
|83.003
|30
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|22
|1'39.908
|11.750
|1.974
|81.363
|31
|76
|Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|14
|1'41.850
|13.692
|1.942
|79.811
|32
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|4
|1'46.853
|18.695
|5.003
|76.075
|33
|19
| Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|9
|1'49.776
|21.618
|2.923
|74.049
|34
|8
| Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|0.000
|35
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|1
|0.000
|36
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|0.000
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news