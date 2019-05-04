Sign in
IMSA / Mid-Ohio / Practice report

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads Acura Team Penske 1-2 in FP3

Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads Acura Team Penske 1-2 in FP3
By:
33m ago

Helio Castroneves and Dane Cameron drove their Acura Team Penske ARX-05s to first and second in Saturday morning practice for this weekend’s fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as Ryan Briscoe topped the GT Le Mans times for Ford.

The one-hour session featured an early red flag when Townsend Bell’s AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F went off the damp track exiting Turn 2 and needed a tow out of the bog. He managed to get his filthy car back to the pits under its own power, but amazingly the same car would cause the second red flag, eight minutes before the end of the session. Frankie Montecalvo fell off the track but restarted without aid and burbled back to the pits.

That left six minutes of opportunity for improvements, and 35 of the 36 cars hit the track but Castroneves’ previous best – set just before the second stoppage – was topped only by teammate Dane Cameron… and then himself. On the track where he and Ricky Taylor earned Acura Team Penske’s first win together last year, Castroneves got down to 1min12.737sec, over eight-tenths clear of Cameron’s best effort, albeit still more than a second slower than his pole time from 2018.

Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs were next up, Joao Barbosa ahead of Pipo Derani but both over a second away from P1, while Simon Trummer set fifth fastest for JDC-Miller in another Caddy.

Oliver Jarvis had the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps, as Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 car couldn’t find a way to beat the best effort of temporary co-driver Ryan Hunter-Reay, set in the greasier conditions early in the session.

Another last-lap improvement, this time from Briscoe, saw the #67 Ford GT jump to the top of GT Le Mans, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet, while Jesse Krohn’s best in the #25 BMW M8 nudged it ahead of both Corvettes and the second Ford.

Trent Hindman put the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX at the top of GT Daytona, ahead of Richard Heistand in the #14 Lexus RC F, the Lone Star Racing Mercedes AMG GT, and Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6.

Class-by-class qualifying begins at 11.40am local (Eastern) time.

Cla Num Driver Class Chassis Laps Time Gap Interval km/h
1 7 Brazil Helio Castroneves
United States Ricky Taylor 		DPi Acura DPi 27 1'12.737     111.755
2 6 United States Dane Cameron
Colombia Juan Pablo Montoya 		DPi Acura DPi 33 1'13.563 0.826 0.826 110.500
3 5 Portugal Joao Barbosa
Portugal Filipe Albuquerque 		DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'13.851 1.114 0.288 110.069
4 31 Brazil Felipe Nasr
Brazil Pipo Derani 		DPi Cadillac DPi 30 1'14.056 1.319 0.205 109.765
5 84 Switzerland Simon Trummer
South Africa Stephen Simpson 		DPi Cadillac DPi 36 1'14.672 1.935 0.616 108.859
6 77 United Kingdom Oliver Jarvis
United States Tristan Nunez 		DPi Mazda DPi 32 1'14.907 2.170 0.235 108.518
7 54 United States Jon Bennett
United States Colin Braun 		DPi Nissan DPi 27 1'15.012 2.275 0.105 108.366
8 10 Netherlands Renger van der Zande
United States Jordan Taylor 		DPi Cadillac DPi 35 1'15.435 2.698 0.423 107.758
9 55 United States Jonathan Bomarito
United States Ryan Hunter-Reay 		DPi Mazda DPi 33 1'15.698 2.961 0.263 107.384
10 85 Canada Mikhail Goikhberg
France Tristan Vautier 		DPi Cadillac DPi 34 1'15.996 3.259 0.298 106.963
11 50 Will Owen
United States Kyle Kaiser 		DPi Cadillac DPi 33 1'16.381 3.644 0.385 106.424
12 38 United States Kyle Masson
Canada Cameron Cassels 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 32 1'16.586 3.849 0.205 106.139
13 67 Australia Ryan Briscoe
United Kingdom Richard Westbrook 		GTLM Ford GT 34 1'20.100 7.363 3.514 101.482
14 912 New Zealand Earl Bamber
Belgium Laurens Vanthoor 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 31 1'20.138 7.401 0.038 101.434
15 911 France Patrick Pilet
United Kingdom Nick Tandy 		GTLM Porsche 911 RSR 33 1'20.162 7.425 0.024 101.404
16 24 Finland Jesse Krohn
United States John Edwards 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 32 1'20.232 7.495 0.070 101.315
17 52 United States Matt McMurry
Eric Lux 		LMP2 ORECA LMP2 34 1'20.365 7.628 0.133 101.148
18 4 United Kingdom Oliver Gavin
United States Tommy Milner 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 31 1'20.810 8.073 0.445 100.591
19 3 Denmark Jan Magnussen
Spain Antonio Garcia 		GTLM Corvette C7.R 31 1'20.907 8.170 0.097 100.470
20 25 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist
United States Connor de Phillippi 		GTLM BMW M8 GTE 27 1'20.943 8.206 0.036 100.425
21 66 France Sébastien Bourdais
Germany Dirk Muller 		GTLM Ford GT 30 1'21.160 8.423 0.217 100.157
22 86 Germany Mario Farnbacher
United States Trent Hindman 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 29 1'21.818 9.081 0.658 99.351
23 14 Richard Heistand
United Kingdom Jack Hawksworth 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 31 1'21.879 9.142 0.061 99.277
24 74 United States Gar Robinson
United States Lawson Aschenbach 		GTD Mercedes-AMG 31 1'22.467 9.730 0.588 98.570
25 96 United States Bill Auberlen
United States Robby Foley 		GTD BMW M6 GT3 31 1'22.483 9.746 0.016 98.550
26 9 Canada Scott Hargrove
Canada Zacharie Robichon 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 30 1'22.560 9.823 0.077 98.459
27 33 United States Ben Keating
Netherlands Jeroen Bleekemolen 		GTD Mercedes-AMG GT3 31 1'22.796 10.059 0.236 98.178
28 48 United States Bryan Sellers
United States Ryan Hardwick 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 33 1'22.797 10.060 0.001 98.177
29 12 United States Frankie Montecalvo
United States Townsend Bell 		GTD Lexus RC F GT3 27 1'22.862 10.125 0.065 98.100
30 76 Paul Holton
Matt Plumb 		GTD McLaren 720S GT3 29 1'23.335 10.598 0.473 97.543
31 19 United States Will Hardeman
Spain Alex Riberas 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 1'23.424 10.687 0.089 97.439
32 73 United States Patrick Long
Germany Marco Seefried 		GTD Porsche 911 GT3 R 27 1'23.597 10.860 0.173 97.237
33 57 United Kingdom Katherine Legge
Denmark Christina Nielsen 		GTD Acura NSX GT3 32 1'23.657 10.920 0.060 97.167
34 8 United States Parker Chase
United Kingdom Ryan Dalziel 		GTD Audi R8 LMS GT3 31 1'24.133 11.396 0.476 96.618
35 44 United States John Potter
United States Andy Lally 		GTD Lamborghini Huracan GT3 32 1'24.214 11.477 0.081 96.525
36 63 United States Cooper MacNeil
Finland Toni Vilander 		GTD Ferrari 488 GT3 29 1'24.500 11.763 0.286 96.198
Author David Malsher
