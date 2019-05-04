Mid-Ohio IMSA: Castroneves leads Acura Team Penske 1-2 in FP3
Helio Castroneves and Dane Cameron drove their Acura Team Penske ARX-05s to first and second in Saturday morning practice for this weekend’s fourth round of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, as Ryan Briscoe topped the GT Le Mans times for Ford.
The one-hour session featured an early red flag when Townsend Bell’s AIM Vasser-Sullivan Lexus RC F went off the damp track exiting Turn 2 and needed a tow out of the bog. He managed to get his filthy car back to the pits under its own power, but amazingly the same car would cause the second red flag, eight minutes before the end of the session. Frankie Montecalvo fell off the track but restarted without aid and burbled back to the pits.
That left six minutes of opportunity for improvements, and 35 of the 36 cars hit the track but Castroneves’ previous best – set just before the second stoppage – was topped only by teammate Dane Cameron… and then himself. On the track where he and Ricky Taylor earned Acura Team Penske’s first win together last year, Castroneves got down to 1min12.737sec, over eight-tenths clear of Cameron’s best effort, albeit still more than a second slower than his pole time from 2018.
Action Express Racing’s Cadillac DPi-V.Rs were next up, Joao Barbosa ahead of Pipo Derani but both over a second away from P1, while Simon Trummer set fifth fastest for JDC-Miller in another Caddy.
Oliver Jarvis had the faster of the two Mazda RT24-Ps, as Jonathan Bomarito in the #55 car couldn’t find a way to beat the best effort of temporary co-driver Ryan Hunter-Reay, set in the greasier conditions early in the session.
Another last-lap improvement, this time from Briscoe, saw the #67 Ford GT jump to the top of GT Le Mans, ahead of Laurens Vanthoor and Patrick Pilet, while Jesse Krohn’s best in the #25 BMW M8 nudged it ahead of both Corvettes and the second Ford.
Trent Hindman put the Meyer Shank Racing Acura NSX at the top of GT Daytona, ahead of Richard Heistand in the #14 Lexus RC F, the Lone Star Racing Mercedes AMG GT, and Robby Foley’s Turner Motorsports BMW M6.
Class-by-class qualifying begins at 11.40am local (Eastern) time.
|Cla
|Num
|Driver
|Class
|Chassis
|Laps
|Time
|Gap
|Interval
|km/h
|1
|7
| Helio Castroneves
Ricky Taylor
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|27
|1'12.737
|111.755
|2
|6
| Dane Cameron
Juan Pablo Montoya
|DPi
|Acura DPi
|33
|1'13.563
|0.826
|0.826
|110.500
|3
|5
| Joao Barbosa
Filipe Albuquerque
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'13.851
|1.114
|0.288
|110.069
|4
|31
| Felipe Nasr
Pipo Derani
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|30
|1'14.056
|1.319
|0.205
|109.765
|5
|84
| Simon Trummer
Stephen Simpson
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|36
|1'14.672
|1.935
|0.616
|108.859
|6
|77
| Oliver Jarvis
Tristan Nunez
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|32
|1'14.907
|2.170
|0.235
|108.518
|7
|54
| Jon Bennett
Colin Braun
|DPi
|Nissan DPi
|27
|1'15.012
|2.275
|0.105
|108.366
|8
|10
| Renger van der Zande
Jordan Taylor
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|35
|1'15.435
|2.698
|0.423
|107.758
|9
|55
| Jonathan Bomarito
Ryan Hunter-Reay
|DPi
|Mazda DPi
|33
|1'15.698
|2.961
|0.263
|107.384
|10
|85
| Mikhail Goikhberg
Tristan Vautier
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|34
|1'15.996
|3.259
|0.298
|106.963
|11
|50
|Will Owen
Kyle Kaiser
|DPi
|Cadillac DPi
|33
|1'16.381
|3.644
|0.385
|106.424
|12
|38
| Kyle Masson
Cameron Cassels
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|32
|1'16.586
|3.849
|0.205
|106.139
|13
|67
| Ryan Briscoe
Richard Westbrook
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|34
|1'20.100
|7.363
|3.514
|101.482
|14
|912
| Earl Bamber
Laurens Vanthoor
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|31
|1'20.138
|7.401
|0.038
|101.434
|15
|911
| Patrick Pilet
Nick Tandy
|GTLM
|Porsche 911 RSR
|33
|1'20.162
|7.425
|0.024
|101.404
|16
|24
| Jesse Krohn
John Edwards
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|32
|1'20.232
|7.495
|0.070
|101.315
|17
|52
| Matt McMurry
Eric Lux
|LMP2
|ORECA LMP2
|34
|1'20.365
|7.628
|0.133
|101.148
|18
|4
| Oliver Gavin
Tommy Milner
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|31
|1'20.810
|8.073
|0.445
|100.591
|19
|3
| Jan Magnussen
Antonio Garcia
|GTLM
|Corvette C7.R
|31
|1'20.907
|8.170
|0.097
|100.470
|20
|25
| Tom Blomqvist
Connor de Phillippi
|GTLM
|BMW M8 GTE
|27
|1'20.943
|8.206
|0.036
|100.425
|21
|66
| Sébastien Bourdais
Dirk Muller
|GTLM
|Ford GT
|30
|1'21.160
|8.423
|0.217
|100.157
|22
|86
| Mario Farnbacher
Trent Hindman
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|29
|1'21.818
|9.081
|0.658
|99.351
|23
|14
|Richard Heistand
Jack Hawksworth
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|31
|1'21.879
|9.142
|0.061
|99.277
|24
|74
| Gar Robinson
Lawson Aschenbach
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG
|31
|1'22.467
|9.730
|0.588
|98.570
|25
|96
| Bill Auberlen
Robby Foley
|GTD
|BMW M6 GT3
|31
|1'22.483
|9.746
|0.016
|98.550
|26
|9
| Scott Hargrove
Zacharie Robichon
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|30
|1'22.560
|9.823
|0.077
|98.459
|27
|33
| Ben Keating
Jeroen Bleekemolen
|GTD
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|31
|1'22.796
|10.059
|0.236
|98.178
|28
|48
| Bryan Sellers
Ryan Hardwick
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|33
|1'22.797
|10.060
|0.001
|98.177
|29
|12
| Frankie Montecalvo
Townsend Bell
|GTD
|Lexus RC F GT3
|27
|1'22.862
|10.125
|0.065
|98.100
|30
|76
|Paul Holton
Matt Plumb
|GTD
|McLaren 720S GT3
|29
|1'23.335
|10.598
|0.473
|97.543
|31
|19
| Will Hardeman
Alex Riberas
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|31
|1'23.424
|10.687
|0.089
|97.439
|32
|73
| Patrick Long
Marco Seefried
|GTD
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|27
|1'23.597
|10.860
|0.173
|97.237
|33
|57
| Katherine Legge
Christina Nielsen
|GTD
|Acura NSX GT3
|32
|1'23.657
|10.920
|0.060
|97.167
|34
|8
| Parker Chase
Ryan Dalziel
|GTD
|Audi R8 LMS GT3
|31
|1'24.133
|11.396
|0.476
|96.618
|35
|44
| John Potter
Andy Lally
|GTD
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|32
|1'24.214
|11.477
|0.081
|96.525
|36
|63
| Cooper MacNeil
Toni Vilander
|GTD
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|29
|1'24.500
|11.763
|0.286
|96.198
About this article
|Series
|IMSA
|Event
|Mid-Ohio
|Author
|David Malsher
breaking news