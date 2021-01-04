Top events
Previous
IMSA / Breaking news

DragonSpeed reveals full two-car Rolex 24 line-up

shares
comments
By:

DragonSpeed has revealed a full driver line-up for both of its LMP2 entries in this month's Rolex 24 at Daytona, the opening round of the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season.

The American outfit revealed plans to defend its class victory in the Florida endurance classic back in November, naming Bronze-rated Eric Lux as its first driver.

Just prior to Christmas, the team then announced a second Oreca 07 entry, the #81 car, that will compete in the full IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup campaign, comprising the Rolex 24, Sebring 12 Hours, Watkins Glen 6 Hours and Petit Le Mans.

Rob Hodes and Garrett Grist were named as full-season drivers, to be joined by regular DragonSpeed driver Ben Hanley and IndyCar star Rinus VeeKay for the season opener.

Now Elton Julian's squad has named its full roster of drivers for the Rolex 24, recruiting Devlin deFrancesco, Christopher Mies and Fabian Schiller to join Canadian Lux in its #18 car.

Julian said: "The 18 car's drivers combine youthful speed with extensive endurance racing backgrounds, experience at Daytona, and factory race team discipline. I have no doubt they will be contenders for the win in LMP2 with a laser-like focus on what it takes to get there.

"In addition to reuniting with Eric, we are delighted to welcome Devlin, Chris, and Fabian to the team for the first race of what we all hope will be a much better year for our sport and the world."

Canadian youngster deFrancesco is set to race in Indy Lights this year after finishing second last year in the Indy Pro 2000 series, and already has two Rolex 24 starts under his belt - having been part of JDC-Miller MotorSports' line-up in both 2018 and '19.

Long-time Audi factory driver Mies meanwhile will be making his first IMSA start in a prototype, having been a regular of the GT Daytona ranks in recent years, while fellow German Schiller will also be stepping up to LMP2 for the first time after a single outing in 2019 in a GTD class Mercedes-AMG GT3 run by the P1 Motorsports squad.

DragonSpeed's two cars are set to be part of an expanded LMP2 field for the Rolex 24 featuring at least eight confirmed entries, and more expected to follow.

Kobayashi "confident" of fighting for Rolex 24 hat-trick

Series IMSA
Drivers Christopher Mies , Fabian Schiller , Devlin DeFrancesco
Teams DragonSpeed
Author Jamie Klein

