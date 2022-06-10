Montoya Sr. and Jr. reunite with Hedman at DragonSpeed

Listen to this article

DragonSpeed, which won the LMP2 category in the Rolex 24 Hours with Colton Herta, Pato O’Ward, Devlin DeFrancesco and Eric Lux, currently leads the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s LMP2 point standings largely due to Montoya Sr. and Hedman winning the class last time out at Mid-Ohio.

The decision to run the six-hour endurance race at Watkins Glen International means DragonSpeed will contest the series' full LMP2 schedule, having originally planned to skip this race due to another commitment of Hedman's.

Sebastian Montoya, just 17, made his IMSA debut at the Sebring 12 Hours in March and was impressively quick, but the car was involved in an accident.

He said of the latest news: "I'm super happy to drive again for DragonSpeed at Watkins Glen. Running Sebring alongside my dad and Henrik was such a great learning experience and huge fun at the same time. The team has one of the best setups in LMP2 so I'm aiming for a winning return!"

His father, a CART Indycar champion, two-time Indy 500 winner and IMSA Prototype champion in added: "I'm really pleased to have my kid back in the car with Henrik and myself. He did an amazing job at Sebring, and at the Glen we want to finish what we started in Florida.

“If we run as strongly all day as we did in the first couple of hours at Sebring, we should have a solid chance to win."

"Sebastian did a stellar job at Sebring,” agreed Hedman. “Finding out he was available made the decision to add the Six Hours to our schedule an easy one, along with bouncing back into contention for the WeatherTech LMP2 title at Mid-Ohio. I loved being part of this lineup at Sebring and always look forward to the challenge of the Glen."

DragonSpeed team principal Elton Julian added: "We look forward to picking up where we left off after Sebastian's fantastic run at Sebring. We've been following his impressive progress in Europe and I'd like to think the extra seat time he'll have with us at the Six Hours will help him when he goes back just as we're confident his speed will help us at the Glen."