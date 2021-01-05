Veach, Montecalvo earn Vasser Sullivan Lexus rides

Top events
IMSA / Breaking news

By:

Recent IndyCar fulltimer Zach Veach and IMSA regular Frankie Montecalvo will campaign Vasser Sullivan Racing’s #12 Lexus RC F in the full 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

The pair will be teammates with Aaron Telitz and Jack Hawksworth who were confirmed in the #14 car last month, as Vasser Sullivan continue for a third year with the GT Daytona-class Lexus RC Fs, albeit no longer in partnership with AIM Autosport.

Veach, who scored six wins in Indy Lights, arrives at the team with three seasons of IndyCar racing under his belt.

“I am thrilled we were able to put this program together,” said the 26-year-old from Ohio, who scored three top-five finishes with Andretti Autosport IndyCar team. “Everyone from Vasser Sullivan has been a dream to work with. I can’t wait to get to Daytona in January to start what will be a great year with my teammate Frankie Montecalvo.”

Montecalvo, from New Jersey, was one of the most gratifying surprises of the 2020 IMSA season, as he scored his first win in Road America with former co-driver Townsend Bell and also landed two pole positions.

He commented: “The 2020 season was a crazy ride full of ups and downs. As a team we had multiple wins, podiums and pole positions.

“Each year I feel we improved, just getting better and better. So I can’t wait to make my third consecutive year with Vasser Sullivan a great one.” 

Team co-owners James ‘Sulli’ Sullivan and Jimmy Vasser put out a joint statement, commenting: “After two seasons with us, Frankie has now become a contender for a pole and/or a win every weekend. We expect you’ll see more of this from Frankie in the ’21 season.

“The timing with Zach is perfect as he transitions to the next stage of his career in sports cars after a great run in IndyCar.

“Zach has already shown his commitment to winning by relocating to Charlotte to be closer to the team and cut down his time to get up to speed in sportscars.

“We look forward to seeing Frankie and Zach being extremely competitive this season.” 

IMSA
Frankie Montecalvo , Zach Veach
David Malsher-Lopez

