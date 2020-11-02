Top events
Previous
IMSA / Laguna Seca / Breaking news

Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette

shares
comments
Garcia, Taylor win title after penalty for sister Corvette
By:

Corvette Racing pair Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor have been declared this year's IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship in GT Le Mans after a post-race penalty for the sister car at Laguna Seca.

Garcia and Taylor finished second in class in Sunday's penultimate round of the season behind the #912 Porsche of Earl Bamber and Laurens Vanthoor.

Their closest rivals heading into the Laguna Seca weekend had been Corvette stablemates Tommy Milner and Oliver Gavin in the #4 C8.R, who had kept their slim title hopes alive by finishing fourth at the Californian track.

Read Also:

However, after the race IMSA announced that Milner and Gavin would be moved to the rear of the GTLM field due to a height infraction on the rear diffuser of the #4 car.

It means Garcia and Taylor now have an unassailable 35-point lead at the head of the GTLM standings with just this month's Sebring 12 Hours remaining.

Heading into the Laguna Seca weekend, Garcia and Taylor had won five out of nine races, and Sunday's race marked their third second-place finish of the year, meaning they have only failed to finish on the podium twice in 10 attempts.

Milner and Gavin picked up a single victory in the July Sebring round, while rival manufacturers BMW and Porsche have picked up two wins apiece.

Read Also:

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves/Taylor win after team orders

Previous article

IMSA Laguna Seca: Castroneves/Taylor win after team orders
About this article

Series IMSA
Event Laguna Seca
Drivers Antonio Garcia , Jordan Taylor
Teams Corvette Racing
Author Jamie Klein

