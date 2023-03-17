Subscribe
IMSA / Sebring 12 Hours News

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win

Antonio Garcia and Corvette Racing will start from pole in GTD Pro for tomorrow’s 12 Hours of Sebring, and the Spanish ace is confident the C8.R can be in the victory hunt in the closing stages.

Garcia confident as Corvette Racing seeks 13th Sebring win
Garcia was squabbling over top time in class with Jack Hawksworth’s Vasser Sullivan-run Lexus RC F and Daniel Juncadella’s WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-Benz AMG GT3 when he moved to the top with a 1m59.315s (112.843mph) effort, just before the red flag flew in the closing minutes of the quarter-hour qualifying session. for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Thus he will lead Hawksworth and Juncadella to the green flag at 10.10am ET tomorrow, as he and teammates Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner seek Corvette’s 13th victory in the 12-hour classic and second in a row.

Garcia’s qualifying effort continued a strong pre-race program for Corvette Racing, which posted the fastest GTD PRO times in the final two of Thursday’s three practice sessions around the 3.74-mile, 17-turn circuit.

Said Garcia: “The car felt really good. A good thumbs-up for the team. We were not here for the [IMSA February] test but so far things have been really good through practice.

“Even warm-up just before qualifying felt really, really good so we just went for it and it was enough. Luckily enough I was just across the line before the red flag because I just messed up the previous laps.

“I’m very happy for Corvette Racing. I’ve had a few pole positions here and I love this race and love this track.

“I have to say that after Practice 1, we were not where we wanted. But from Practice 2 onward, everyone seemed to be faster – Tommy, Jordan – so we have a good package, for sure. Last night felt good.

“We tested in the little warm-up before qualifying and the car felt good. I had in the back of my mind that this Corvette was good and I would have a chance be on pole.”

“The car really suits this racetrack and I think there is more to come… I wouldn’t mind to race in an hour! It’s a long wait until we start. There are a lot of things to think about, but obviously the car is good so maybe we should just clean it and put it in the truck!

“We have confidence that we have a good Corvette. We knew from practice last night that the car was good, but we didn’t know where it was for a quick, quick lap but we were up there.

“Tomorrow is a long one but I’m already looking forward to those last two hours of the race.”

