Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula Renault / Breaking news

Formula Renault NEC shuts down, blames "ill-conceived FIA plans"

shares
comments
Formula Renault NEC shuts down, blames
Valentin Khorounzhiy
By: Valentin Khorounzhiy
Dec 24, 2018, 3:29 PM

The two-litre Formula Renault Northern European Cup will cease after 13 seasons, with its promoter blaming “ill-conceived FIA plans for the future of formula racing” for the series' demise.

The competition, added to the junior single-seater ladder in 2006 after a merger between the German and Dutch Formula Renault series, has had current Formula 1 drivers Valtteri Bottas, Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris among its champions.

Full-season NEC entries declined significantly in the two latest seasons, and the series began to ran joint races with the main two-litre Renault series, the Eurocup.

Despite this, promoter MdH Communications had announced in October that the series would continue, rebranded as FormulaNEC powered by Renault.

It was to go on racing with two-litre Tatuus-constructed Formula Renault machinery, with a seven-round calendar slated for 2019 – incorporating six F1 venues as well as iconic street track Pau.

But the organiser has now confirmed that the planned 2019 season would not be going ahead, the statement citing “seriously declining interest from young drivers” as the cause.

“We are very sorry to have to stop the series at this point,” said series chief Mick de Haas.

“The ill-conceived FIA plans for the future of formula racing have meant that over the past three years we have seen a serious decline in the young drivers market.

“The costs are far too high for individual drivers and the marketplace is too fragmented."

The end of Formula Renault NEC comes on the heels of Renault Sport's decision to switch its flagship Eurocup series from its current specification to FIA's Regional F3 specs.

Renault went ahead with its plan despite losing the FIA's “European Regional Championship” tender to Italian company WSK.

De Haas continued: “There is now no more room for a very effective and competitive single seater concept like formula Renault 2.0. Yet it has helped many young drivers over the past two decades to the top.

“I would like to thank Renault and their suppliers, the teams that have competed in the NEC, the circuits and all the people that have worked with and for the NEC over the past 13 years.”

Start: Lando Norris, Josef Kaufmann Racing leads

Lando Norris, Josef Kaufmann Racing leads NEC race

Next article
Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018

Previous article

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula Renault
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Red zone: trending stories

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner
Formula 1 / Breaking news

"No point" staying in F1 without change – Steiner

10h ago
Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull Article
Formula 1

Toro Rosso willing to make more sacrifices for Red Bull

Ducati names Article
MotoGP

Ducati names "three good candidates" for 2020 MotoGP ride

News in depth
Formula Renault NEC shuts down, blames
Formula Renault

Formula Renault NEC shuts down, blames "ill-conceived FIA plans"

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018
FIA F2

Motorsport.com's Top 20 junior single-seater drivers of 2018

Alonso's team joins Formula Renault Eurocup field
Formula Renault

Alonso's team joins Formula Renault Eurocup field

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.