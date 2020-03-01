Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
95 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
130 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Rookie Test Marrakesh / Testing report

Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test

shares
comments
Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test
By:
Mar 1, 2020, 4:09 PM

Reigning Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy topped the Formula E rookie test day in Marrakesh for Envision Virgin Racing, setting the new fastest-ever FE lap at the venue.

Cassidy eclipsed the previous record, which current Dragon FE driver Nico Muller had set in the 2018 rookie test for Audi, by setting a 1m16.910s with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The Kiwi's lap, a first-ever sub-1m17s Formula E effort in Marrakesh, was followed by the second-ever such lap mere seconds later, as long-time Formula 2 regular Sergio Sette Camara lapped 0.020s slower for Dragon.

But Cassidy then returned to the circuit for one final run, and produced a 1m16.467s in the final moments of the test, which would leave him nearly half a second clear of Sette Camara as the chequered flag flew.

Prototype racing veteran Filipe Albuquerque – who has not competed in single-seaters since finishing third in the 2008-9 A1 GP season for Team Portugal – had led coming into the final hour and ultimately settled for third place.

Stablemate Nicolas Lapierre moved up to fourth at the death in the other DS Techeetah car, having been drafted in at late notice after the team's usual tester James Rossiter was made ineligible for the test through his FP1 appearance in place of Jean-Eric Vergne.

Driving for BMW, Kyle Kirkwood – who has won four titles on the American junior single-seater scene in the past three seasons and will drive for BMW's Formula E partner Andretti in Indy Lights this year – was an impressive fifth, while Venturi's reserve driver Norman Nato vaulted to sixth late on to finish as the top runner among the Mercedes powertrains.

Jake Hughes was seventh, running for the Mercedes works team, while the second BMW of the marque's new DTM recruit Lucas Auer made up the top eight.

Kelvin van der Linde had been quickest in the first of the two three-hour sessions, but his morning benchmark was surpassed by 10 drivers in the afternoon.

ADAC GT Masters champion van der Linde, testing for Audi, was among those drivers himself, finishing ninth as the last of those within a second of Cassidy, as Japanese F3 champion Sacha Fenestraz completed the top 10 for Jaguar.

W Series champion Jamie Chadwick was 13th-fastest in the other Jaguar entry, 1.254s off the pace.

The only driver not to improve in the afternoon was ex-Ferrari Formula 1 junior Antonio Fuoco, who wound up 22nd, a place ahead of the NIO 333 team's other test entrant Daniel Cao.

Test results

Pos. # Driver Team Time Gap Laps
1 2 Nick Cassidy Virgin 1:16.467   29
2 7 Sergio Sette Camara Dragon 1:16.930 0.463 42
3 25 Filipe Albuquerque DS Techeetah 1:17.092 0.625 36
4 13 Nicolas Lapierre DS Techeetah 1:17.116 0.649 35
5 28 Kyle Kirkwood BMW 1:17.272 0.805 33
6 19 Norman Nato Venturi 1:17.302 0.835 48
7 17 Jake Hughes Mercedes 1:17.303 0.836 35
8 27 Lucas Auer BMW 1:17.327 0.86 42
9 66 Kelvin van der Linde Audi 1:17.360 0.893 41
10 51 Sacha Fenestraz Jaguar 1:17.490 1.023 33
11 5 Dani Juncadella Mercedes 1:17.594 1.127 45
12 11 Mattia Drudi Audi 1:17.703 1.236 36
13 20 Jamie Chadwick Jaguar 1:17.721 1.254 45
14 22 Mitsunori Takaboshi Nissan 1:17.799 1.332 39
15 36 Thomas Preining Porsche 1:17.904 1.437 38
16 64 Pipo Derani Mahindra 1:17.941 1.474 37
17 23 Jann Mardenborough Nissan 1:17.942 1.475 38
18 6 Joel Eriksson Dragon 1:18.019 1.552 36
19 48 Arthur Leclerc Venturi 1:18.076 1.609 38
20 94 Sam Dejonghe Mahindra 1:18.141 1.674 44
21 4 Alice Powell Virgin 1:18.301 1.834 39
22 33 Antonio Fuoco NIO 1:18.825 2.358 41
23 3 Daniel Cao NIO 1:19.234 2.767 42
24 18 Frederic Makowiecki Porsche 1:19.374 2.907 40
Next article
Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty

Previous article

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty

Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Rookie Test Marrakesh
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams Virgin Racing
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ricciardo nearly extracted full pace of new Renault

2h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari admits 2020 engine "not as strong" as last year

3
Formula 1

Analysis: What the FIA didn't say about Ferrari matters most

4
Formula E

Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test

46m
5
Formula 1

Mercedes drivers unsure DAS will be used in Australia

3h

Latest videos

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights 01:04
Formula E

Marrakesh E-Prix Race Highlights

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash 00:13
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther 00:28
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther

Latest news

Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test
FE

Cassidy smashes lap record in Formula E rookie test

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty
FE

Frijns can't understand "utter bullshit" Marrakesh penalty

Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement
FE

Unseen Mortara clash caused Sims' Marrakesh retirement

Vergne was in quarantine before Marrakesh podium charge
FE

Vergne was in quarantine before Marrakesh podium charge

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, Gunther pips sick Vergne
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa wins, Gunther pips sick Vergne

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.