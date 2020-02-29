Formula E
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test

shares
comments
Lapierre replaces Rossiter for Marrakesh Formula E rookie test
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 1:20 PM

Multiple Le Mans 24 Hours class winner Nicolas Lapierre has become a late addition to Sunday’s Marrakesh Formula E test, replacing James Rossiter at DS Techeetah.

Former SUPER GT ace Rossiter was due to drive for DS Techeetah at the one-day rookie test following the Marrakesh E-Prix, but was instead called up early to replace an ill Jean-Eric Vergne in first practice for the Moroccan round on Friday.

Rossiter was granted a last-minute e-license to take part in an E-Prix weekend, but that has rendered him ineligible for the rookie test.

DS Techeetah has now announced that former Toyota LMP1 driver Lapierre will represent the team in Sunday’s test alongside another FIA World Endurance Championship regular Filipe Albuquerque, who had already been confirmed by the squad.

Lapierre tested a Gen1 Formula E car in 2015 for Aguri, the team that went on to become Techeetah after a change of ownership.

Series Formula E
Drivers Nicolas Lapierre
Teams Techeetah
Author Rachit Thukral

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Race Starts in
00 Hours
:
29 Minutes
:
31 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

