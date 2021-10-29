Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in
Formula E News

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

By:

The Envision Virgin Racing Formula E team has lifted the lid on the world’s first two-seater electric formula car as part of its United Nations Climate Change Conference display.

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

This marks a joint venture with FTSE 100 sustainable technology company Johnson Matthey, while Motorsport.com understands that Delta Engineering, which has built two-seat Formula 1 cars in the past in addition to the spec Grand Prix Masters machinery, had led the development.

The powertrain features the first full-size application of Johnson Matthey's eLNO lithium-ion battery, which deploys nickel-rich cathodes to provide 20% greater energy density than conventional road car technology.

This culminates in a power output of 250kW, equivalent to 335bhp, and matches the maximum capacity that the McLaren Applied-powered Formula E cars can activate via attack mode as of the 2022 season.

Figures released give the car a top speed of 140mph, while the sprint to 60mph is reckoned to be 3.2 seconds.

That works out as 34mph and four tenths slower than the final-year capabilities of the Gen2 Formula E cars.

The "dedicated" two-seater carbon-fibre monocoque uses a tandem set-up to house its driver and passenger, while the car will run slick tyres as opposed to the current treaded all-weather Michelin compound used in Formula E.

Envision Virgin Racing managing director and chief technology officer Sylvain Filippi said: "The two-seater race car has been specifically designed to test and push the battery performance to its extreme.

"This battery technology is unlike anything else we've seen before, and we wanted to create a prototype car that would really put it through its paces and showcase its huge potential.

"Challenging on-track trials will provide an accurate indication of how the battery could perform in commercial use.

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Managing Director, Sylvain Filippi

Nick Cassidy, Envision Virgin Racing, Audi e-tron FE07, Managing Director, Sylvain Filippi

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

"It won't be required to reach the same speeds away from the track but will face other modern commuting and road-driving demands that require strong, reliable battery performance.

"These really are next generation batteries with the potential to revolutionise the wider public adoption of EVs."

Envision Virgin Racing will, in addition, unveil its 2022 Formula E challengers at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, while also showing a Formula E car made entirely of plastic waste.

Johnson Matthey's battery materials sector chief executive Christian Gunther added: "As the very first public application of our eLNO technology, the two-seater race car will provide a stunning next step in bringing our ground-breaking technology to market.

"Not only will the racer generate valuable test data, but we look forward to giving passengers the opportunity to experience the visceral thrill of a high-performance electric race car."

shares
comments
Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in
Previous article

Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in
Load comments
More from
Matt Kew
UK chancellor unveils £1m plan for Scottish XE round in budget
Extreme E

UK chancellor unveils £1m plan for Scottish XE round in budget

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg Island X Prix
Extreme E

Peterhansel leads Extreme E rookie test line-up for Rosberg

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime
Formula E

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

Virgin Racing More from
Virgin Racing
Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver
Formula E

Powell joins Envision Virgin as Formula E sim driver

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E Prime
Formula E

Why Cassidy will be no ordinary rookie in Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21
Formula E

Cassidy replaces Bird at Virgin FE team for 2020/21

Latest news

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car
Formula E Formula E

Envision Virgin reveals first two-seater electric formula car

Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in
Formula E Formula E

Cape Town round dropped from Formula E calendar, Jakarta in

FIA approves radical Formula E qualifying format shake-up
Formula E Formula E

FIA approves radical Formula E qualifying format shake-up

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime
Formula E Formula E

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive Prime

Why electric racing cars should be four-wheel drive

OPINION: Circuit racing has traditionally favoured front- or rear-wheel-drive setups, eschewing the equal distribution of power. But for Formula E and other electric-powered series, our columnist believes it’s a perfect fit.

Formula E
Oct 13, 2021
How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success Prime

How motorsport's most prominent power couple found joint success

The Wolffs have carved their own paths in motorsport, leading their respective teams to success in Formula 1 and Formula E. But the two came together last month as their drivers finished first and second in the FE drivers' championship - a feat they are hugely proud of. In a rare joint interview, they reflect on a remarkable season

Formula E
Sep 21, 2021
The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21 Prime

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2020-21

OPINION: The 2021 Formula E campaign was one without a narrative for much of the season, with no single car or driver able to break away from the pack. That makes choosing a top 10 especially difficult, particularly as the qualifying format meant some worthy performers were unable to enjoy their day in the sun.

Formula E
Sep 19, 2021
How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way Prime

How Mercedes and de Vries achieved Formula E glory the hard way

When Nyck de Vries dominated the first race of what would be the most controversial and unpredictable Formula E season to date, it looked as though Mercedes was in for a cakewalk. But as the campaign wore on, the path to a title double became increasingly rocky. Neither driver or team would be assured of the crown until the closing stages of the very final race on a weekend of struggle in Berlin.

Formula E
Sep 17, 2021
The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning Prime

The Formula E 'loan' deal that will keep di Grassi winning

OPINION: The departure of Audi from Formula E meant its long-time driver Lucas di Grassi would need to find a new berth to stay on the grid. His deal at Venturi Racing will ensure the championship's first-ever race winner will remain competitive into the final year of the current Gen2 ruleset - although it may not be a long-term fit

Formula E
Sep 15, 2021
The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure Prime

The problems laid bare by Mercedes' impending Formula E departure

Mercedes' planned withdrawal from Formula E at the end of the 2022 season will contribute to the big hole left by fellow automotive manufacturers Audi and BMW on their departures. Although the team may stick around under a different guise, the exit of the now-reigning teams' champion underlines FE's current issues...

Formula E
Aug 18, 2021
The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion Prime

The F1 dilemma facing Mercedes' new world champion

After clinching the Formula E title at the Berlin finale, Nyck de Vries is a driver in demand. Although Mercedes would love to keep a reigning champion at the team, the allure of a Williams F1 drive may be too much for de Vries to ignore should a potential deal come to pass

Formula E
Aug 17, 2021
How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms Prime

How de Vries claimed Formula E title glory as Mercedes exit bombshell looms

As Formula E lined up to complete its seventh season at Berlin's Tempelhof Airport, all eyes were on who would be its first official FIA world champion. Despite Nyck de Vries' title lead heading into the weekend looking all but secure, the Dutchman held on - and enjoyed a good dollop of fortune - to secure a championship double for Mercedes

Formula E
Aug 16, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.